Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2019, short interest in 2,382 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,313,537,316 shares compared with 8,342,401,350 shares in 2,379 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 30, 2019. The mid-September short interest represents 4.64 compared with 4.37 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,002 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 895,089,898 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 15, 2019 compared with 904,489,612 shares in 999 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.63 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.53.

In summary, short interest in all 3,384 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,208,627,214 shares at the October 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,378 issues and 9,246,891,022 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.52 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.27 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.



For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

