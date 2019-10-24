Enerteck Corporation Announces the Successful Completion of a Proof of Performance Demonstration for Australian Construction Company, Robson Civil Projects Pty Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Stafford, Texas, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enerteck Corporation (OTC: ETCK) (the “Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Enerteck Chemical Corp. (“ECC”) through its Australian distributor, Diesel-E Pty Ltd (“DE”), has successfully completed a performance test of the company’s principal product, EnerBurn®, for Robson Civil Projects Pty Limited (“Robson”), an Australian heavy construction/civil engineering company.



Robson is a privately-owned civil engineering business established in 1962 on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Since formation, it has emerged as one of the leading civil construction companies in Eastern Australia by focusing on establishing a culture of environmental excellence.

Following the successful testing of Diesel-E, a proprietary diesel fuel blend containing the recommended amount of Enerteck’s EnerBurn® combustion catalyst, the company found that the presence of the proprietary EnerBurn® catalyst in the fuel conditioned the internal combustion surfaces; resulting in accelerated combustion of the diesel fuel. The result of such being an improvement in fuel consumption and a decrease in emissions.

The results obtained after the conditioning period that were immediately apparent are:

· Improved fuel economy, well within the 8-12% range expected

· Lower emissions

· Increased engine operating hours

Mark Robson, Director and Maintenance Manager, stated, “Our company firmly believes that the ongoing use of Diesel-E with EnerBurn® will continue to deliver financial savings both in fuel consumption and maintenance, whilst helping us to achieve and maintain our strong commitment to environmental excellence by reducing emissions company-wide.”

The complete testimonial letter provided by Robson can be found on the testimonials page of our website, https:// www.enerteckchemical.com/Data/Evaluations/1 .

Tony Hartin, Managing Director of DE, stated, “Robson Civil are to be commended on their ongoing commitment to the industry defining benchmarks they set across the Environmental, Social and Governance standards of their business. Stakeholder expectations have never been higher with a mandate to achieve superior long-term sustainable returns. Robson’s recognize that to remain relevant, a willingness to genuinely innovate and challenge the status quo is a critical element of their culture and future successes. We are very proud of our ongoing partnership with Robson Civil and the ability to make a real-world difference in their operations, wholly aligned with their values.”

About Robson Civil Engineering

Robson Civil Projects Pty Ltd is a privately-owned business with a solid reputation that has been in operation for over 50 years. Robson has emerged as one of the leading civil construction companies on the east coast of Australia, having developed partnerships with a number of major clients and engineering consultancy firms. With over 200 experienced employees underpinned by a strong family-based culture and with access to a large fleet of late model, well-maintained plant, Robson has the technical capability and resources to deliver complex civil projects around the country.

The Robson Management System is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and AS/NZS 4801.

Contact us today at www.robsoncivilprojects.com.au

About Diesel-E

Diesel-E Pty Ltd is a fuel supplier in Australia providing fuel, fuel management and fuel logistics services in the Australian market. Diesel-E, the company’s main product is a diesel fuel, with the EnerBurn® diesel fuel catalyst pre-mixed in the fuel, whose primary benefits are increased fuel efficiency, lower emissions and prolonged engine life.

About Enerteck Corporation

Enerteck Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Enerteck Chemical Corp., specializes in the sales and marketing of a fuel borne catalytic engine treatments for diesel engines. Our flagship product is, EnerBurn®, a high-performance diesel fuel combustion catalyst.

Additional information on our products can be obtained by contacting the Company's CEO, Gary Aman, at (281) 240-1787 or by email at gaman@enerteck.net.

Additional information on Enerteck and its products can be found at our updated website www.enerteckchemical.com .

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plans”, and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, among other things, general economic conditions; cyclical factors affecting our industry; lack of growth in our industry; our ability to comply with government regulations; a failure to manage our business effectively; our ability to sell products at profitable yet competitive prices; and other risks and factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact: Gary Aman (281) 240-1787



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.