Dynavax to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 6

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel vaccines, will report third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.dynavax.com . Alternatively, participants may dial 800-479-1004 (domestic) or 720-543-0206 (international) and refer to conference ID 5687867.

The archived conference call will be available on Dynavax’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Dynavax

Dynavax discovers, develops and commercializes novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

IR@dynavax.com



