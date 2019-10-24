CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.36 for 3Q 2019

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) reported net income of $6.47 million, or $0.35 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $3.66 million, or $0.28 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Operating(1) net income was $6.60 million, or $0.36 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.06 million, or $0.31 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

“I am pleased with our third quarter results,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to experience strong credit metrics, our mortgage and Tri-Net businesses performed very well, and we are approaching the first anniversary of our acquisition of Athens Federal. Additionally, our former largest shareholder was able to successfully exit their position, as the life of the fund this investment was held in came to an end, creating increased liquidity for our remaining shareholders. As we look ahead, we will be working to improve upon our loan production and deposit gathering capabilities as we navigate through a period of increased loan prepayments and net interest margin pressure.”

Soundness



Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.13% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.40% at September 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were -0.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to -0.01% for the same period in 2018.

The total risk based capital ratio was 13.46% at September 30, 2019 compared to 12.62% at September 30, 2018.

Profitability

Operating measures exclude non-recurring merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations.

Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.31% compared to 1.13% for the same period in 2018.

Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 11.83% compared to 10.72% for the same period in 2018.

Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.66% compared to 3.35% for the same period in 2018.

The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 64.08% compared to 64.56% for the same period in 2018.

(1) For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.

“With the FOMC cutting rates for the first time since 2008, we experienced 2 basis points of net interest margin compression compared to the second quarter,” said Rob Anderson Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of CapStar. “Elevated loan fees helped offset the decline in variable rate loan yields, but yields on newly originated loans remain above our portfolio average. Further, our deposit costs are down slightly due to rate adjustments made late in the quarter and our associates continue to meet with customers to reset rates lower,” continued Mr. Anderson. “On another positive note, our salesforce was able to grow non-interest bearing deposit accounts by 25.1% on an annualized basis from the second quarter.”

Growth



Operating EPS on a fully diluted basis increased 16.1% to $0.36 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.31 on a fully diluted basis for the same period in 2018.

Average gross loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 35.1% to $1.45 billion, compared to $1.07 billion for the same period in 2018. Excluding Day 1 loans from Athens, organic average loan growth was 2.9% year-over-year.

Average deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 48.6% to $1.70 billion, compared to $1.15 billion for the same period in 2018. Excluding Day 1 deposits from Athens, organic average deposit growth was 17.9% year-over-year.



Dividend

On October 24, 2019, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on November 22, 2019 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s capital stock as of the close of business on November 8, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

CapStar will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday October 25, 2019. During the call, management will review the third quarter results and operational highlights. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (844) 412-1002. The conference ID number is 5171609. A simultaneous webcast may be accessed on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com by clicking on “News & Events”. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.03 billion, gross loans of $1.41 billion, total deposits of $1.73 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $268.08 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release are forward-looking statements that reflect CapStar’s current views with respect to, among other things, CapStar’s assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of recently completed and future acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities, including, without limitation, those relating to a projected increase in liquidity for our shareholders, improvements in our loan production and deposit gathering capabilities, the acceptance by customers of Athens of CapStar’s products and services, the ability of CapStar to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Athens merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Athens merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected and the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of CapStar are generally in new markets. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “aspire,” “achieve,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “roadmap,” “goal,” “guidance,” “target,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about CapStar’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond CapStar’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CapStar or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, CapStar cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although CapStar believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause CapStar’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any factors identified in this earnings release as well as those factors that are detailed from time to time in CapStar’s periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the headings “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if CapStar’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and CapStar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CapStar to predict their occurrence or how they will affect CapStar.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that were prepared other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“non-GAAP financial measure”): operating net income, operating diluted net income per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share and operating efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures (i) provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to CapStar’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, (ii) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting CapStar’s business, and (iii) allow investors to evaluate CapStar’s performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators; however, CapStar acknowledges that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 21,005 $ 14,167 $ 62,596 $ 40,197 Securities: Taxable 1,028 951 3,540 2,775 Tax-exempt 354 248 1,093 784 Federal funds sold 1 17 26 56 Restricted equity securities 183 132 584 389 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 645 267 1,502 679 Total interest income 23,216 15,782 69,341 44,880 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 2,102 1,146 5,523 2,793 Savings and money market accounts 1,944 1,409 5,445 3,827 Time deposits 1,887 985 5,917 2,468 Federal funds purchased — 1 4 3 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — 5 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 127 698 1,281 1,813 Total interest expense 6,060 4,239 18,175 10,904 Net interest income 17,156 11,543 51,166 33,976 Provision for loan losses (125 ) 481 761 1,328 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,281 11,062 50,405 32,648 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 788 528 2,399 1,357 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — (1 ) (108 ) 2 Tri-Net fees 847 373 2,511 1,227 Mortgage banking income 2,679 1,634 7,151 4,329 Other noninterest income 2,474 684 6,602 2,157 Total noninterest income 6,788 3,218 18,555 9,072 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,229 6,514 26,224 19,111 Data processing and software 1,790 803 5,126 2,411 Professional fees 528 255 1,571 1,074 Occupancy 858 544 2,550 1,600 Equipment 1,012 520 2,890 1,661 Regulatory fees 18 228 564 664 Merger related expenses 187 540 2,491 875 Amortization of intangibles 408 3 1,258 23 Other operating 1,501 663 4,054 2,236 Total noninterest expense 15,531 10,070 46,728 29,655 Income before income taxes 8,538 4,210 22,232 12,065 Income tax expense 2,072 554 5,231 1,702 Net income $ 6,466 $ 3,656 $ 17,001 $ 10,363 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.35 $ 0.28 $ 0.91 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,741,778 12,040,229 17,729,518 11,851,476 Diluted 18,532,479 13,113,775 18,670,280 13,052,758

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 17,156 $ 17,008 $ 17,002 $ 17,716 $ 11,543 Provision for loan losses (125 ) — 886 1,514 481 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,281 17,008 16,116 16,202 11,062 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 788 813 798 793 528 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — (121 ) 12 1 (1 ) Tri-Net fees 847 1,024 641 276 373 Mortgage banking income 2,679 3,087 1,385 1,324 1,634 Other noninterest income 2,474 2,229 1,899 3,993 684 Total noninterest income 6,788 7,032 4,735 6,387 3,218 Salaries and employee benefits 9,229 8,563 8,432 9,475 6,514 Data processing and software 1,790 1,862 1,474 1,424 803 Professional fees 528 501 543 534 255 Occupancy 858 809 883 736 544 Equipment 1,012 1,026 852 810 520 Regulatory fees 18 272 274 364 228 Merger related expenses 187 1,711 594 8,929 540 Amortization of intangibles 408 419 430 442 3 Other operating 1,501 1,307 1,243 1,118 663 Total noninterest expense 15,531 16,470 14,725 23,832 10,070 Net income (loss) before income tax expense 8,538 7,570 6,126 (1,243 ) 4,210 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,072 1,814 1,346 (535 ) 554 Net income (loss) $ 6,466 $ 5,756 $ 4,780 $ (708 ) $ 3,656 Weighted average shares - basic 17,741,778 17,663,992 17,783,239 17,509,525 12,040,229 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,532,479 18,650,706 18,830,933 18,716,562 13,113,775 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.30 Net income (loss) per share, diluted 0.35 0.31 0.25 (0.04 ) 0.28 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,021 $ 156,085 $ 120,321 $ 105,443 $ 52,589 Securities available-for-sale 203,500 194,957 233,691 243,808 187,469 Securities held-to-maturity 3,319 3,721 3,727 3,734 3,740 Loans held for sale 129,613 89,629 72,870 57,618 50,499 Total loans 1,411,768 1,440,617 1,467,786 1,429,794 1,073,870 Allowance for loan losses (12,828 ) (12,903 ) (12,959 ) (12,113 ) (15,218 ) Total assets 2,033,911 2,018,421 2,035,811 1,963,883 1,416,907 Non-interest-bearing deposits 352,266 326,550 312,597 289,552 239,792 Interest-bearing deposits 1,379,497 1,396,220 1,366,205 1,280,456 886,611 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 10,000 75,000 125,000 125,000 Total liabilities 1,765,829 1,755,757 1,776,060 1,709,504 1,259,397 Shareholders' equity $ 268,082 $ 262,664 $ 259,751 $ 254,379 $ 157,510 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,343,403 17,561,476 17,765,124 17,724,721 12,125,122 Total shares of preferred stock outstanding — 878,048 878,048 878,048 878,048 Book value per share of common stock $ 14.61 $ 14.44 $ 14.11 $ 13.84 $ 12.25 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 12.17 11.87 11.55 11.25 11.74 Market value per share of common stock $ 16.58 $ 15.15 $ 14.44 $ 14.73 $ 16.72 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 13.46 % 13.29 % 12.64 % 12.84 % 12.62 % Tier 1 risk based capital 12.71 % 12.53 % 11.90 % 12.13 % 11.49 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.71 % 12.01 % 11.40 % 11.61 % 10.83 % Leverage 11.24 % 11.01 % 10.97 % 11.06 % 11.02 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,114 $ 93,523 $ 83,689 $ 83,560 $ 62,787 Investment securities 211,460 228,283 251,631 256,595 196,031 Loans held for sale 101,835 91,585 66,880 52,131 54,701 Loans 1,445,755 1,469,210 1,461,696 1,439,652 1,070,060 Assets 2,005,950 2,004,207 1,988,478 1,940,991 1,421,873 Interest bearing deposits 1,370,988 1,364,211 1,299,205 1,271,602 913,534 Deposits 1,704,873 1,678,240 1,588,317 1,579,250 1,147,274 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,174 42,088 117,278 102,304 109,728 Liabilities 1,739,509 1,743,010 1,731,373 1,695,181 1,265,610 Shareholders' equity 266,441 261,197 257,105 245,811 156,264 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.28 % 1.15 % 0.97 % (0.14 )% 1.02 % Annualized return on average equity 9.63 % 8.84 % 7.54 % (1.14 )% 9.28 % Net interest margin (1) 3.66 % 3.68 % 3.75 % 3.89 % 3.35 % Annualized Noninterest income to average assets 1.34 % 1.41 % 0.97 % 1.31 % 0.90 % Efficiency ratio 64.87 % 68.51 % 67.74 % 98.88 % 68.22 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 382,816 $ 404,745 $ 419,941 $ 404,600 $ 398,626 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 169,370 173,316 170,558 141,931 117,904 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 407,378 421,496 403,443 408,515 286,848 Construction and development 132,222 123,901 162,237 174,670 129,799 Consumer real estate 254,736 255,043 248,943 253,562 112,957 Consumer 29,059 26,704 26,241 25,615 8,274 Other 36,187 35,412 36,423 20,901 19,462 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 754 % 894 % 757 % 583 % 271 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,701 $ 1,443 $ 1,712 $ 2,078 $ 5,610 Troubled debt restructurings 2,725 1,238 1,255 1,391 1,146 Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing 551 302 - 214 215 Total non-performing loans 1,701 1,443 1,712 2,078 5,610 OREO and repossessed assets 914 914 1,038 988 - Total non-performing assets 2,615 2,357 2,750 3,066 5,610 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.40 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.52 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 )% 0.02 % 0.01 % 1.27 % (0.01 )% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (50 ) $ 56 $ 40 $ 4,620 $ (32 ) Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 5.48 % 5.44 % 5.49 % 5.49 % 5.00 % Securities (1) 3.14 % 3.22 % 3.20 % 3.30 % 2.85 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 4.95 % 5.00 % 5.06 % 5.02 % 4.58 % Deposits 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.22 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 4.12 % 3.09 % 2.85 % 2.76 % 2.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.50 % 1.64 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 290 290 289 286 185

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,445,755 $ 19,955 5.48 % $ 1,070,060 $ 13,484 5.00 % Loans held for sale 101,835 1,050 4.09 % 54,701 683 4.96 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 160,528 1,211 3.02 % 154,570 1,083 2.80 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 50,932 354 3.52 % 41,461 248 3.03 % Total securities 211,460 1,565 3.14 % 196,031 1,331 2.85 % Cash balances in other banks 110,690 645 2.31 % 50,844 267 2.08 % Funds sold 144 1 3.46 % 2,475 17 2.73 % Total interest-earning assets 1,869,884 23,216 4.95 % 1,374,111 15,782 4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets 136,066 47,762 Total assets $ 2,005,950 $ 1,421,873 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 527,759 2,102 1.58 % $ 318,586 1,146 1.43 % Savings and money market deposits 494,183 1,944 1.56 % 391,107 1,409 1.43 % Time deposits 349,046 1,887 2.14 % 203,841 985 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,370,988 5,933 1.72 % 913,534 3,540 1.54 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 12,174 127 4.12 % 109,891 699 2.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,383,162 6,060 1.74 % 1,023,425 4,239 1.64 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 333,885 233,739 Total funding sources 1,717,047 1,257,164 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,462 8,445 Shareholders’ equity 266,441 156,264 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,005,950 $ 1,421,873 Net interest spread (4) 3.21 % 2.93 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 17,156 3.66 % $ 11,543 3.35 %





(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Operating net income: Net income (loss) $ 6,466 $ 5,756 $ 4,780 $ (708 ) $ 3,656 Add: merger related expenses 187 1,711 594 8,929 540 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (49 ) (447 ) (155 ) (1,985 ) (141 ) Operating net income $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,532,479 18,650,706 18,830,933 18,716,562 13,113,775 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 Average assets $ 2,005,950 $ 2,004,207 $ 1,988,478 $ 1,940,991 $ 1,421,873 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.31 % 1.40 % 1.06 % 1.27 % 1.13 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 266,441 $ 261,197 $ 257,105 $ 245,811 $ 156,264 Less: average intangible assets (45,050 ) (45,456 ) (45,890 ) (45,687 ) (6,220 ) Average tangible equity 221,391 215,741 211,215 200,124 150,044 Operating net income $ 6,604 $ 7,020 $ 5,219 $ 6,236 $ 4,055 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 11.83 % 13.05 % 10.02 % 12.36 % 10.72 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 15,531 $ 16,470 $ 14,725 $ 23,832 $ 10,070 Less: merger related expenses (187 ) (1,711 ) (594 ) (8,929 ) (540 ) Total operating noninterest expense 15,344 14,759 14,131 14,903 9,530 Net interest income 17,156 17,008 17,002 17,716 11,543 Total noninterest income 6,788 7,032 4,735 6,387 3,218 Total revenues $ 23,944 $ 24,040 $ 21,737 $ 24,103 $ 14,761 Operating efficiency ratio: 64.08 % 61.39 % 65.01 % 61.83 % 64.56 % September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 268,082 $ 262,664 $ 259,751 $ 254,379 $ 157,510 Less: intangible assets (44,790 ) (45,199 ) (45,618 ) (46,048 ) (6,219 ) Tangible equity $ 223,292 $ 217,465 $ 214,133 $ 208,331 $ 151,291 Tangible Common Equity: Tangible equity $ 223,292 $ 217,465 $ 214,133 $ 208,331 $ 151,291 Less: preferred equity — (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,000 ) Tangible common equity $ 223,292 $ 208,465 $ 205,133 $ 199,331 $ 142,291 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 223,292 $ 208,465 $ 205,133 $ 199,331 $ 142,291 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,343,403 17,561,476 17,765,124 17,724,721 12,125,122 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 12.17 $ 11.87 $ 11.55 $ 11.25 $ 11.74





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Operating net income: Net income $ 17,001 $ 10,363 Add: merger related expenses 2,491 875 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (651 ) (229 ) Operating net income $ 18,841 $ 11,009 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 18,841 $ 11,009 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,670,280 13,052,758 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 1.01 $ 0.84 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 18,841 $ 11,009 Average assets $ 1,999,609 $ 1,390,046 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.26 % 1.06 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 261,615 $ 152,054 Less: average intangible assets (45,462 ) (6,229 ) Average tangible equity 216,153 145,825 Operating net income $ 18,841 $ 11,009 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 11.65 % 10.09 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 46,728 $ 29,655 Less: merger related expenses (2,491 ) (875 ) Total operating noninterest expense 44,237 28,780 Net interest income 51,166 33,976 Total noninterest income 18,555 9,072 Total revenues $ 69,721 $ 43,048 Operating efficiency ratio: 63.45 % 66.86 %

CONTACT Rob Anderson Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer (615) 732-6470



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.