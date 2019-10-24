OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Earnings and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $25.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $24.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, as compared to $45.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.



The results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2019 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses and non-recurring professional fees, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.6 million. The results of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $14.0 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $27.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and $79.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, respectively. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer).



Highlights for the quarter are described below:

Loan and deposit growth were both strong. Record loan originations of $482.2 million provided total loan growth of $138.2 million with a solid pipeline of $319.7 million at September 30, 2019. Deposits increased $33.4 million while the cost of deposits was 0.62%, unchanged from the prior linked quarter.

The efficiency ratio improved to 57.9% from 68.1% in the prior linked quarter and the core efficiency ratio improved to 53.6% from 56.3% in the prior linked quarter, as the Company begins to realize the cost savings related to the integration of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”).

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to see that our organic expansion efforts in New York and Philadelphia are helping us grow the business. This strengthening organic growth helped deliver record quarterly core earnings of $27.5 million and positions us well for the fourth quarter and into 2020.” Mr. Maher added, “During the quarter, the Company announced plans to acquire Two River Bancorp and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. We continue to make progress with the acquisition process and anticipate both closings in the first quarter of 2020.”



The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-first consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended September 30, 2019, of $0.17 per share will be paid on November 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2019.



Results of Operations



On January 31, 2018, the Company completed its acquisition of Sun Bancorp Inc. (“Sun”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2018 to January 31, 2018.



On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank and its results of operations from February 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 are included in the consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.



Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was $25.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, as compared to $24.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $65.1 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, as compared to $45.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $2.6 million. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $14.0 million. Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $1.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively. Excluding these items, net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased over the same prior year periods, primarily due to the acquisition of Capital Bank.



Net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased to $63.4 million and $192.6 million, respectively, as compared to $61.5 million and $178.7 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $436.6 million and $594.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were favorably impacted by $363.1 million and $346.0 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Capital Bank. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $474.2 million and $603.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Capital Bank were $269.6 million and $251.8 million, respectively. The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to 3.55% and 3.66%, respectively, from 3.67% and 3.71%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.98% and 0.95%, respectively, from 0.74% and 0.66%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.62% and 0.60% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 0.39% and 0.36%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.



Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased by $1.4 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as average interest-earning assets decreased by $7.4 million. The net interest margin decreased to 3.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 3.66% for the prior linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in purchase accounting accretion of six basis points and prepayment fees of three basis points. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased two basis points. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.62% for the both the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $305,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, as compared to $907,000 and $3.0 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year period, and $356,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan recoveries were $196,000 and net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $777,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan charge-offs of $926,000 in the prior linked quarter. Non-performing loans totaled $17.5 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $19.2 million at September 30, 2018.



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, other income increased to $11.5 million and $30.9 million, respectively, as compared to $8.3 million and $26.1 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. The increases were partly due to the impact of the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $435,000 and $991,000 to other income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $1.5 million and an increase in derivative fee income of $1.5 million, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in the loss from real estate operations of $2.7 million, an increase in derivative fee income of $2.5 million, and an increase in bankcard services of $679,000, partially offset by decreases in fees and service charges of $1.3 million, and rental income of $820,000 received primarily for January and February 2018 on the Company’s executive office.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, other income increased by $1.7 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in derivative fee income of $1.5 million.



Operating expenses increased to $43.4 million and decreased to $141.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $39.5 million and $147.3 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included $3.2 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $17.5 million of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, as compared to $2.0 million and $28.8 million, respectively, of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year periods. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to the Capital Bank acquisition, which added $1.2 million and $4.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the increase in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 over the prior year period was primarily due to increases in check card processing of $803,000, professional fees of $759,000, and compensation and employee benefits expense of $550,000, partially offset by decreases in Federal Deposit Insurance Company (“FDIC”) expense of $643,000, primarily as a result of assessment credits awarded by the FDIC to banks with consolidated assets less than $10 billion, and marketing expenses of $459,000. Excluding the Capital Bank acquisition, the remaining increase in operating expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from the prior year period, was primarily due to increases in check card processing of $1.4 million, professional fees of $1.1 million, and other operation expenses of $976,000, partially offset by decreases in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.3 million, and FDIC expense of $1.0 million.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, operating expenses, excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and non-recurring professional fees, decreased by $1.9 million from the three months ended June 30, 2019, excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to decreases in compensation and employee benefits of $1.2 million, marketing expenses of $575,000, and FDIC expense of $505,000, partially offset by an increase in professional fees of $422,000.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, operating expenses included $750,000 of non-recurring professional fees associated with the restructuring of the Company’s primary core processor vendor contract. The revised contractual terms will result in future annual cost savings of 22%, or approximately $1.5 million annually, and the earnback on the contract restructuring charges is anticipated to occur over the next six months. During the fourth quarter, the Company plans to restructure its retail online and mobile banking vendor contract and expects to incur approximately $1.3 million in non-recurring professional fees. The restructured contractual terms are expected to result in an annual cost savings of 48%, or approximately $1.6 million annually, and the earnback on the contract restructuring charges is anticipated to occur over the next ten months.



The provision for income taxes was $6.3 million and $15.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $5.3 million and $9.3 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 20.2% and 19.3% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to 18.0% and 17.1%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The lower effective tax rates in the prior year periods were primarily due to larger tax benefits from employee stock option exercises and an increase in state taxes due to revisions in the New Jersey tax code.



Financial Condition



Total assets increased by $619.0 million, to $8.135 billion at September 30, 2019, from $7.516 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Capital Bank, which added $494.7 million to total assets. Loans receivable, net, increased by $502.7 million, to $6.082 billion at September 30, 2019, from $5.579 billion at December 31, 2018, due to acquired loans of $307.8 million. As part of the acquisition of Capital Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $374.5 million at September 30, 2019, from $338.4 million at December 31, 2018. The core deposit intangible decreased to $16.6 million, from $17.0 million at December 31, 2018 due to amortization of core deposit intangible, partially offset by the increase from the acquisition of Capital Bank.



Deposits increased by $406.3 million, to $6.221 billion at September 30, 2019, from $5.815 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquired deposits of $449.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio at September 30, 2019 was 97.8%, as compared to 96.0% at December 31, 2018.



Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.145 billion at September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.039 billion at December 31, 2018. The acquisition of Capital Bank added $76.4 million to stockholders’ equity. At September 30, 2019, there were 508,986 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 786,567 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.95. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $14.86 at September 30, 2019, as compared to $14.26 at December 31, 2018.



Asset Quality



The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans do not include $13.3 million of purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired in the Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $294,000 at September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2018.



At September 30, 2019, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.27% of total loans, a decrease from 0.30% at December 31, 2018. These ratios exclude existing fair value credit marks of $32.8 million at September 30, 2019 on loans acquired from the Acquisition Transactions, and $31.6 million at December 31, 2018 on loans acquired from Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape and Colonial American. These loans were acquired at fair value with no related allowance for loan losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 95.32% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 95.19% at December 31, 2018.



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and the impact to income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as required under Tax Reform, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.



Conference Call



As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10135355 from one hour after the end of the call until January 23, 2020. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is an $8.1 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 140,901 $ 148,327 $ 120,792 $ 148,362 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 127,308 123,610 100,717 100,015 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $826,964 at

September 30, 2019, $869,167 at June 30, 2019, $832,815 at December 31, 2018,

and $864,173 at September 30, 2018) 819,253 863,838 846,810 883,540 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,145 10,002 9,655 9,519 Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,095 59,425 56,784 57,143 Loans receivable, net 6,081,938 5,943,930 5,579,222 5,543,959 Loans held-for-sale 110 — — 732 Interest and dividends receivable 21,739 22,106 19,689 20,822 Other real estate owned 294 865 1,381 6,231 Premises and equipment, net 103,721 105,853 111,209 112,320 Bank Owned Life Insurance 236,190 235,162 222,482 221,190 Deferred tax asset 66,148 66,259 63,377 59,052 Assets held for sale 5,156 4,198 4,522 7,552 Other assets 69,033 53,276 24,101 36,094 Core deposit intangible 16,605 17,614 16,971 17,954 Goodwill 374,537 374,592 338,442 338,104 Total assets $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 6,220,855 $ 6,187,487 $ 5,814,569 $ 5,854,250 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 512,149 453,646 449,383 456,806 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 65,067 62,086 61,760 61,044 Other borrowings 96,667 96,533 99,530 99,473 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 16,230 14,817 14,066 16,654 Other liabilities 79,677 77,193 37,488 44,518 Total liabilities 6,990,645 6,891,762 6,476,796 6,532,745 Total stockholders’ equity 1,144,528 1,137,295 1,039,358 1,029,844 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 |-------------------- (Unaudited) --------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 69,715 $ 70,917 $ 64,497 $ 209,633 $ 184,229 Mortgage-backed securities 3,761 3,946 4,105 11,748 12,087 Debt securities, equity investments and other 3,411 3,547 2,780 10,338 7,980 Total interest income 76,887 78,410 71,382 231,719 204,296 Interest expense: Deposits 9,817 9,762 5,799 28,218 15,510 Borrowed funds 3,678 3,811 4,079 10,884 10,125 Total interest expense 13,495 13,573 9,878 39,102 25,635 Net interest income 63,392 64,837 61,504 192,617 178,661 Provision for loan losses 305 356 907 1,281 2,984 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,087 64,481 60,597 191,336 175,677 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 2,658 2,679 2,425 7,622 6,717 Trust and asset management revenue 557 569 573 1,624 1,721 Fees and service charges 4,679 4,595 4,735 13,790 14,551 Net gain on sales of loans — 7 31 15 654 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 89 133 (70 ) 330 (282 ) Net loss from other real estate operations (108 ) (121 ) (1,582 ) (235 ) (2,975 ) Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,431 1,293 1,337 4,045 3,813 Other 2,237 724 836 3,743 1,880 Total other income 11,543 9,879 8,285 30,934 26,079 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 21,276 23,704 19,694 67,394 64,189 Occupancy 4,159 4,399 4,443 13,088 13,582 Equipment 2,062 1,936 2,067 5,944 6,004 Marketing 562 1,137 1,021 2,629 2,475 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 297 802 927 1,931 2,857 Data processing 3,398 3,684 3,125 10,736 9,968 Check card processing 1,639 1,322 799 4,399 2,904 Professional fees 2,580 1,408 1,066 5,697 3,746 Other operating expense 3,902 3,882 3,366 11,153 9,928 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,009 1,015 995 3,029 2,828 Branch consolidation expense 1,696 6,695 1,368 8,782 2,911 Merger related expenses 777 931 662 6,761 25,863 Total operating expenses 43,357 50,915 39,533 141,543 147,255 Income before provision for income taxes 31,273 23,445 29,349 80,727 54,501 Provision for income taxes 6,302 4,465 5,278 15,603 9,301 Net income $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 24,071 $ 65,124 $ 45,200 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.37 $ 0.50 $ 1.30 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.50 $ 1.28 $ 0.95 Average basic shares outstanding 50,491 50,687 47,685 50,242 46,451 Average diluted shares outstanding 50,966 51,290 48,572 50,830 47,403

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 406,580 $ 392,336 $ 383,686 $ 304,996 $ 343,121 Commercial real estate - owner - occupied 787,752 771,640 802,229 740,893 735,289 Commercial real estate - investor 2,232,159 2,143,093 2,161,451 2,023,131 2,019,859 Total commercial 3,426,491 3,307,069 3,347,366 3,069,020 3,098,269 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,234,361 2,193,829 2,162,668 2,044,523 2,020,155 Home equity loans and lines 330,446 341,972 351,303 353,609 359,094 Other consumer 98,835 109,015 116,838 121,561 74,555 Total consumer 2,663,642 2,644,816 2,630,809 2,519,693 2,453,804 Total loans 6,090,133 5,951,885 5,978,175 5,588,713 5,552,073 Deferred origination costs, net 8,441 8,180 7,360 7,086 8,707 Allowance for loan losses (16,636 ) (16,135 ) (16,705 ) (16,577 ) (16,821 ) Loans receivable, net $ 6,081,938 $ 5,943,930 $ 5,968,830 $ 5,579,222 $ 5,543,959 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 54,457 $ 90,882 $ 92,274 $ 95,100 $ 106,369 At September 30, 2019

Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 4.70 % $ 126,578 $ 212,712 $ 122,325 $ 129,839 $ 137,519 Residential real estate 3.45 189,403 82,555 63,598 49,800 64,841 Home equity loans and lines 5.53 3,757 2,550 4,688 6,571 11,030 Total 3.97 % $ 319,738 $ 297,817 $ 190,611 $ 186,210 $ 213,390





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 4.08 % $ 315,405 $ 123,882 $ 172,233 $ 151,851 $ 136,764 Residential real estate 3.57 156,308 120,771 75,530 92,776 124,419 Home equity loans and lines 5.37 10,498 14,256 13,072 15,583 17,892 Total 3.94 % $ 482,211 $ 258,909 $ 260,835 (2) $ 260,210 (3) $ 279,075 (4) Loans sold $ — (5) $ 403 (5) $ 495 $ 728 (5) $ 1,349 (5)





(1) Loan pipeline includes pending loan applications and loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate. (3) Excludes purchased loans of $49.5 million for other consumer and $753,000 for residential real estate. (4) Excludes purchased loans of $25.0 million for other consumer. (5) Excludes the sale of small business administration loans of $3.5 million, under-performing residential loans of $2.9 million, under-performing commercial loans of $1.7 million and under-performing residential loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively.





DEPOSITS At

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,406,194 $ 1,370,167 $ 1,352,520 $ 1,151,362 $ 1,196,875 Interest-bearing checking 2,400,331 2,342,913 2,400,192 2,350,106 2,332,215 Money market deposit 593,457 642,985 666,067 569,680 584,250 Savings 901,168 909,501 922,113 877,177 887,799 Time deposits 919,705 921,921 949,593 866,244 853,111 $ 6,220,855 $ 6,187,487 $ 6,290,485 $ 5,814,569 $ 5,854,250

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Non-performing loans: Commercial and industrial $ 207 $ 207 $ 240 $ 1,587 $ 1,727 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,537 4,818 4,565 501 511 Commercial real estate - investor 4,073 4,050 4,115 5,024 8,082 Residential real estate 5,953 5,747 8,611 7,389 6,390 Home equity loans and lines 2,683 2,974 3,364 2,914 2,529 Total non-performing loans 17,453 17,796 20,895 17,415 19,239 Other real estate owned 294 865 1,594 1,381 6,231 Total non-performing assets $ 17,747 $ 18,661 $ 22,489 $ 18,796 $ 25,470 Purchased credit-impaired (“PCI”) loans $ 13,281 $ 13,432 $ 16,306 $ 8,901 $ 9,700 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 19,905 $ 20,029 $ 21,578 $ 25,686 $ 26,691 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,152 $ 6,815 $ 6,484 $ 3,595 $ 3,568 Performing 18,977 19,314 19,690 22,877 24,230 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,129 $ 26,129 $ 26,174 $ 26,472 $ 27,798 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,636 $ 16,135 $ 16,705 $ 16,577 $ 16,821 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (1) 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total non-performing loans 95.32 90.67 79.95 95.19 87.43 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.29 0.30 0.35 0.31 0.35 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.23 0.28 0.25 0.34





(1) The loans acquired from Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan losses, was $32,768, $36,026, $35,204, $31,647, and $34,357 at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively.





NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Net Charge-offs: Loan charge-offs $ (353 ) $ (1,138 ) $ (868 ) $ (1,133 ) $ (891 ) Recoveries on loans 549 212 376 383 114 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 196 $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1) $ (777 ) (1) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

(annualized) NM* 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery: Commercial $ 256 $ (58 ) $ (58 ) $ (871 ) $ (246 ) Residential real estate 12 (728 ) (425 ) 210 (478 ) Home equity loans and lines (10 ) (121 ) (4 ) (62 ) (35 ) Other consumer (62 ) (19 ) (5 ) (27 ) (18 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 196 $ (926 ) (1) $ (492 ) $ (750 ) (1) $ (777 ) (1)





(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended June 30 2019, December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 are $429, $243, and $430, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold. * Not Meaningful

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 40,932 $ 264 2.56 % $ 67,214 $ 372 2.22 % $ 37,354 $ 172 1.83 % Securities (1) 1,039,560 6,908 2.64 1,080,690 7,121 2.64 1,080,784 6,713 2.46 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,350,868 42,104 4.99 3,309,869 42,579 5.16 3,101,665 38,726 4.95 Residential 2,225,837 21,527 3.87 2,187,417 22,329 4.08 2,027,880 20,438 4.03 Home Equity 335,691 4,678 5.53 347,028 4,656 5.38 361,127 4,628 5.08 Other 104,310 1,406 5.35 113,153 1,353 4.80 52,764 705 5.30 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (8,381 ) — — (9,155 ) — — (9,350 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 6,008,325 69,715 4.60 5,948,312 70,917 4.78 5,534,086 64,497 4.62 Total interest-earning assets 7,088,817 76,887 4.30 7,096,216 78,410 4.43 6,652,224 71,382 4.26 Non-interest-earning assets 984,421 972,683 916,406 Total assets $ 8,073,238 $ 8,068,899 $ 7,568,630 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,467,879 4,311 0.69 % $ 2,504,541 4,240 0.68 % $ 2,300,270 2,313 0.40 % Money market 597,896 1,208 0.80 631,297 1,358 0.86 578,446 680 0.47 Savings 905,605 300 0.13 915,701 301 0.13 896,682 265 0.12 Time deposits 920,032 3,998 1.72 934,470 3,863 1.66 864,264 2,541 1.17 Total 4,891,412 9,817 0.80 4,986,009 9,762 0.79 4,639,662 5,799 0.50 FHLB Advances 394,124 2,208 2.22 404,951 2,320 2.30 475,536 2,542 2.12 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62,296 73 0.46 62,243 64 0.41 61,336 41 0.27 Other borrowings 96,578 1,397 5.74 99,591 1,427 5.75 99,438 1,496 5.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,444,410 13,495 0.98 5,552,794 13,573 0.98 5,275,972 9,878 0.74 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,396,259 1,302,147 1,210,650 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 88,868 82,793 61,272 Total liabilities 6,929,537 6,937,734 6,547,894 Stockholders’ equity 1,143,701 1,131,165 1,020,736 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,073,238 $ 8,068,899 $ 7,568,630 Net interest income $ 63,392 $ 64,837 $ 61,504 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.32 % 3.45 % 3.52 % Net interest margin (4) 3.55 % 3.66 % 3.67 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.39 %





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 62,543 $ 1,103 2.36 % $ 48,562 $ 660 1.82 % Securities (1) 1,062,366 20,983 2.64 1,085,725 19,407 2.39 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 3,291,189 126,091 5.12 2,995,847 110,920 4.95 Residential 2,169,611 65,260 4.01 1,941,594 59,117 4.06 Home Equity 345,294 14,041 5.44 357,490 13,335 4.99 Other 112,162 4,241 5.06 20,796 857 5.51 Allowance for loan loss net of deferred loan fees (9,200 ) — — (10,233 ) — — Loans Receivable, net 5,909,056 209,633 4.74 5,305,494 184,229 4.64 Total interest-earning assets 7,033,965 231,719 4.40 6,439,781 204,296 4.24 Non-interest-earning assets 960,709 877,642 Total assets $ 7,994,674 $ 7,317,423 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 2,501,660 12,343 0.66 % $ 2,313,012 6,099 0.35 % Money market 610,153 3,676 0.81 567,575 1,924 0.45 Savings 908,457 887 0.13 876,695 727 0.11 Time deposits 928,903 11,312 1.63 862,555 6,760 1.05 Total 4,949,173 28,218 0.76 4,619,837 15,510 0.45 FHLB Advances 379,786 6,367 2.24 391,956 5,954 2.03 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,267 192 0.41 68,173 125 0.25 Other borrowings 98,562 4,325 5.87 93,046 4,046 5.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,490,788 39,102 0.95 5,173,012 25,635 0.66 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,303,447 1,121,695 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 75,988 55,881 Total liabilities 6,870,223 6,350,588 Stockholders’ equity 1,124,451 966,835 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,994,674 $ 7,317,423 Net interest income $ 192,617 $ 178,661 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.45 % 3.58 % Net interest margin (4) 3.66 % 3.71 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.60 % 0.36 %





(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost. (2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 127,308 123,610 122,558 100,717 100,015 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 819,253 863,838 900,614 846,810 883,540 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 10,145 10,002 9,816 9,655 9,519 Restricted equity investments, at cost 62,095 59,425 55,663 56,784 57,143 Loans receivable, net 6,081,938 5,943,930 5,968,830 5,579,222 5,543,959 Deposits 6,220,855 6,187,487 6,290,485 5,814,569 5,854,250 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 512,149 453,646 418,016 449,383 456,806 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 161,734 158,619 165,753 161,290 160,517 Stockholders’ equity 1,144,528 1,137,295 1,127,163 1,039,358 1,029,844





For the Three Months Ended,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 76,887 $ 78,410 $ 76,422 $ 72,358 $ 71,382 Interest expense 13,495 13,573 12,034 10,517 9,878 Net interest income 63,392 64,837 64,388 61,841 61,504 Provision for loan losses 305 356 620 506 907 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,087 64,481 63,768 61,335 60,597 Other income 11,543 9,879 9,512 8,748 8,285 Operating expenses 40,884 43,289 41,827 37,794 37,503 Branch consolidation expense 1,696 6,695 391 240 1,368 Merger related expenses 777 931 5,053 1,048 662 Income before provision for income taxes 31,273 23,445 26,009 31,001 29,349 Provision for income taxes 6,302 4,465 4,836 4,269 5,278 Net income $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 $ 24,071 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 2,769 $ 3,663 $ 4,027 $ 3,918 $ 4,036

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.23 % 0.94 % 1.10 % 1.41 % 1.26 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 8.66 6.73 7.82 10.24 9.36 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 13.18 10.32 11.97 15.60 14.39 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.07 14.16 13.93 13.83 13.62 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 9.73 9.76 9.53 9.55 9.35 Net interest rate spread 3.32 3.45 3.59 3.54 3.52 Net interest margin 3.55 3.66 3.78 3.71 3.67 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.13 2.53 2.45 2.07 2.07 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 57.86 68.14 63.97 55.37 56.65 Loans to deposits 97.77 96.06 94.89 95.95 94.70





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.09 % 0.83 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 7.74 6.25 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 11.83 9.56 Net interest rate spread 3.45 3.58 Net interest margin 3.66 3.71 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.37 2.69 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.32 71.92

(continued)

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,﻿ September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration $ 194,137 $ 199,554 $ 200,130 $ 184,476 $ 209,796 Nest Egg 23,946 9,755 4,052 — — Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 22.57 22.24 22.00 21.68 21.29 Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.86 14.57 14.32 14.26 13.93 Common shares outstanding at end of period 50,700,586 51,131,804 51,233,944 47,951,168 48,382,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 56 60 63 59 59 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,039,560 $ 1,080,690 $ 1,067,150 $ 1,037,039 $ 1,080,784 Loans, receivable, net 6,008,325 5,948,312 5,767,887 5,523,745 5,534,086 Total interest-earning assets 7,088,817 7,096,216 6,914,948 6,613,807 6,652,224 Total assets 8,073,238 8,068,899 7,839,316 7,504,111 7,568,630 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 3,971,380 4,051,539 4,036,584 3,871,134 3,775,398 Time deposits 920,032 934,470 932,341 848,361 864,264 Total borrowed funds 552,998 566,785 504,498 514,628 636,310 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,444,410 5,552,794 5,473,423 5,234,123 5,275,972 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,396,259 1,302,147 1,211,934 1,177,321 1,210,650 Stockholders’ equity 1,143,701 1,131,165 1,097,984 1,035,962 1,020,736 Total deposits 6,287,671 6,288,156 6,180,859 5,896,816 5,850,312 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.64 % 2.60 % 2.46 % Loans, receivable, net 4.60 4.78 4.85 4.69 4.62 Total interest-earning assets 4.30 4.43 4.48 4.34 4.26 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.58 0.58 0.52 0.44 0.34 Time deposits 1.72 1.66 1.50 1.31 1.17 Borrowed funds 2.64 2.70 2.73 2.66 2.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.98 0.98 0.89 0.80 0.74 Net interest spread 3.32 3.45 3.59 3.54 3.52 Net interest margin 3.55 3.66 3.78 3.71 3.67 Total deposits 0.62 0.62 0.57 0.48 0.39





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer and the impact to income tax expense related to Tax Reform. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items. (3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Core earnings: Net income $ 24,971 $ 18,980 $ 21,173 $ 26,732 $ 24,071 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 777 931 5,053 1,048 662 Branch consolidation expenses 1,696 6,695 391 240 1,368 Non-recurring professional fees 750 — — — — Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer — 1,256 — — — Income tax benefit related to Tax Reform — — — (1,854 ) — Less: Income tax expense on items (663 ) (1,867 ) (1,039 ) (130 ) (426 ) Core earnings $ 27,531 $ 25,995 $ 25,578 $ 26,036 $ 25,675 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Core ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.53 14.14 14.46 15.19 15.35 Efficiency ratio 53.56 56.26 56.60 53.54 53.74





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Core earnings: Net income $ 65,124 $ 45,200 Non-recurring items: Add: Merger related expenses 6,761 25,863 Branch consolidation expenses 8,782 2,911 Non-recurring professional fees 750 — Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer 1,256 — Less: Income tax expense on items (3,569 ) (5,861 ) Core earnings $ 79,104 $ 68,113 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.44 Core ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.24 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 14.37 14.40 Efficiency ratio 55.47 57.87

(continued)

COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,144,528 $ 1,137,295 $ 1,127,163 $ 1,039,358 $ 1,029,844 Less: Goodwill 374,537 374,592 375,096 338,442 338,104 Core deposit intangible 16,605 17,614 18,629 16,971 17,954 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 753,386 $ 745,089 $ 733,438 $ 683,945 $ 673,786 Total assets $ 8,135,173 $ 8,029,057 $ 8,092,948 $ 7,516,154 $ 7,562,589 Less: Goodwill 374,537 374,592 375,096 338,442 338,104 Core deposit intangible 16,605 17,614 18,629 16,971 17,954 Tangible assets $ 7,744,031 $ 7,636,851 $ 7,699,223 $ 7,160,741 $ 7,206,531 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.73 % 9.76 % 9.53 % 9.55 % 9.35 %

﻿﻿(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

At January 31, 2019 Capital Bank

Book Value Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Estimated Fair

Value Total Purchase Price: $ 76,834 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,748 $ — $ 59,748 Securities 103,798 (23 ) 103,775 Loans 312,320 (4,542 ) 307,778 Accrued interest receivable 1,387 3 1,390 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,460 — 10,460 Deferred tax asset 1,605 2,224 3,829 Other assets 9,384 (4,277 ) 5,107 Core deposit intangible — 2,662 2,662 Total assets acquired 498,702 (3,953 ) 494,749 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (448,792 ) (226 ) (449,018 ) Other liabilities (827 ) (4,188 ) (5,015 ) Total liabilities assumed (449,619 ) (4,414 ) (454,033 ) Net assets acquired $ 49,083 $ (8,367 ) $ 40,716 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 36,118

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to the recorded carrying values may be required.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506

Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.