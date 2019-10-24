Carolina Financial Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CARO) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial highlights at and for the three months ended September 30, 2019, include:

• Net income for Q3 2019 increased 9.3% to $16.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, from $15.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for Q3 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q3 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 20.8% to $18.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, from $15.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q3 2018.

• Operating earnings for Q3 2019 have been adjusted to eliminate the following significant items:

The fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $1.0 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates during the quarter on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $3.5 million at the end of Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2019.

The gain on sale of securities of approximately $756,000.

Merger-related expenses of approximately $484,000.

The loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $70,000.

The temporary impairment of our mortgage servicing rights (MSR) of $1.8 million due to increased prepayment speed assumptions in the portfolio driven by the continued impact of falling interest rates.

• Performance ratios for Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018:

Return on average assets was 1.71% compared to 1.66%.

Operating return on average assets was 1.91% compared to 1.68%.

Return on average tangible equity was 14.08% compared to 14.68%

Operating return on average tangible equity was 15.72% compared to 14.85%.

• Loans receivable, gross grew $70.9 million from June 30, 2019, or at an annualized rate of 10.7%, and grew $197.8 million, or at an annualized rate of 10.5% since December 31, 2018.

• Total deposits increased $37.1 million from June 30, 2019 and increased $125.0 million since December 31, 2018.

• On December 3, 2018, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had approved a plan to repurchase up to $25 million in shares of the Company’s common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions over the next three years. The Company began stock repurchases on December 4, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 47,000 shares at an average price of $34.23. Cumulatively since December 4, 2018, the Company repurchased approximately 381,000 shares at an average price of $31.94.

Financial Results

Carolina Financial Corporation

• The Company reported net income for Q3 2019 of $16.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to $15.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for Q3 2018.

Included in net income for Q3 2019 was a recovery of interest income of approximately $1.2 million related to a payoff of a purchased credit impaired loan. Excluding the recovery, accretion income from acquired loans was $1.7 million for Q3 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for Q3 2018.

In August 2019, some of our coastal markets were impacted by storm conditions from Hurricane Dorian. While our businesses experienced impacts due to business interruptions, we did not experience any significant damage from the storm and are not expecting material customer impacts.

• Operating earnings for Q3 2019, which excludes certain non-operating income and expenses, increased 20.8% to $18.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, from $15.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q3 2018.

Included in net income for Q3 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $1.0 million due to the continued impact of falling long-term interest rates on the valuation of longer-duration derivatives that do not meet hedge accounting requirements. The Company uses standalone interest rate swaps to more closely match the interest rate characteristics of assets and liabilities and to mitigate the risks arising from timing mismatches between assets and liabilities including duration mismatches, which includes securities. The balance sheet fair value of securities increased $3.5 million at the end of Q3 2019 compared to Q2 2019. Q3 2019 also reflects a $1.8 million temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights, a gain on sale of securities of approximately $756,000, an approximate $70,000 loss on early extinguishment of debt and merger-related expenses of approximately $484,000.

Included in net income for Q3 2018 was a fair value gain on interest rate swaps of approximately $628,000, and a loss on sale of securities of approximately $849,000.

• The Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $46.2 million or $2.07 per diluted share, as compared to $34.2 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Accretion income from acquired loans was $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Provision for loan losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $2.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

• Operating earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which exclude certain non-operating income and expenses, increased to $49.5 million, or $2.21 per diluted share compared to $45.9 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.

Included in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a fair value loss on interest rate swaps of $4.5 million, a temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $3.1 million, a gain on sale of securities of $3.9 million, a loss on early extinguishment of debt of approximately $101,000 and merger-related expenses of approximately $484,000.

Included in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was a fair value gain on interest rate swaps of $1.9 million, a loss on sale of securities of $2.3 million and merger-related expenses of $15.2 million.

• The Company’s net interest margin-tax equivalent (NIM) decreased to 4.13% for Q3 2019 (including recovery of interest income of approximately $1.2 million, or 13 bps to NIM) compared to 4.15% for Q3 2018. In addition, Q3 2019 net interest income included accretion income from acquired loans of $1.7 million (20 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of approximately $276,000 (3bps to NIM) compared to Q3 2018 accretion income from acquired loans of $2.2 million (27 bps to NIM) and early payoff fees of $620,000 (8 bps to NIM).

Excluding accretion income from acquired loans and early payoff fees, Q3 2019 net interest margin was 3.77% compared to 3.80% in Q3 2018.

• The Company reported book value per common share of $28.08 and $25.83 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Tangible book value per common share was $21.68 and $19.36 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

• At September 30, 2019, the Company’s regulatory capital ratios exceeded the minimum levels currently required. Stockholders’ equity totaled $621.6 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $575.3 million at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets at September 30, 2019 was 12.50% compared to 11.83% at December 31, 2018.

• During Q3 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 47,000 shares at an average price of $34.23.

Banking Segment

• Banking segment net income increased 10.5% to $16.9 million for Q3 2019 compared to $15.3 million for Q3 2018. Included in net income for Q3 2019 was a recovery of interest income of approximately $1.2 million related to a payoff of a purchased credit impaired loan. Including the $1.2 million recovery, Q3 2019 net income included accretion income from acquired loans of $2.9 million for Q3 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for Q3 2018.

• Banking segment net income increased 38.8% to $47.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $34.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Accretion income from acquired loans was $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Provision for loan losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

• Banking segment operating earnings increased 13.2% to $17.5 million for Q3 2019 compared to $15.4 million for Q3 2018.

• Banking segment operating earnings increased 5.3% to $48.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $45.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

• Provision for loan losses during Q3 2019 was $720,000. Provision for loan losses during Q3 2018 was $750,000. The provision for loan losses was primarily driven by the organic loan growth.

• Non-performing assets were 0.52% and 0.35% of total assets at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The increase in the NPA ratio was primarily due to one fully collateralized lending relationship.

• Loans receivable, gross increased at an annualized rate of 10.5% to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018.

• Total deposits increased $125.0 million since December 31, 2018.

Wholesale Mortgage Banking

• Net income for the wholesale mortgage banking segment was $325,000 for Q3 2019 compared to net income of $555,000 for Q3 2018. Net income was $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Included in net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.8 million and $3.1 million, respectively. The Company does not hedge the mortgage servicing rights positions and the impact of falling long-term interest rates increased prepayment speed assumptions driving down the value of the MSR asset. Excluding the impact of the temporary impairment of mortgage servicing rights, operating earnings were $1.7 million for Q3 2019 and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Included in net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was a loss on sale of other real estate owned of approximately $92,000 and the cost to terminate an equipment lease in the amount of $206,000. Additionally, included in net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was the impact of Hurricane Florence on origination activity and closings.

• Net margin was 2.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Originations for Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 were $232.9 million and $190.1 million, respectively.

• Net margin was 2.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.71% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $562.4 million and $576.2 million, respectively.

Dividend Declared

On October 23, 2019, the Company declared a $0.10 dividend per common share, payable on January 3, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time on October 25, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 464-9448 or (213) 660-0874 and requesting the Carolina Financial Corporation earnings call. The conference ID number is 6565867. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.haveanicebank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Information and Presentations approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and requesting conference number 6565867.

About Carolina Financial Corporation

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) is the holding company of CresCom Bank, which also owns and operates Atlanta-based Crescent Mortgage Company. As of September 30, 2019, Carolina Financial Corporation had approximately $4.0 billion in total assets and Crescent Mortgage Company was approved to originate loans in 48 states partnering with community banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers.

Addendum to News Release – Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, core deposits, tangible book value, operating earnings and net income related to segments of the Company, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP. Investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation tables later in this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will occur or be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company’s loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; and (10) the impact of hurricanes and other natural disasters on our loan portfolio and the economic prospects of our coastal markets. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,519 28,857 Interest-bearing cash 51,358 33,276 Cash and cash equivalents 76,877 62,133 Securities available-for-sale 796,097 842,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,707 21,696 Other investments 3,520 3,450 Derivative assets 2,303 4,032 Loans held for sale 36,882 16,972 Loans receivable 2,722,181 2,524,336 Allowance for loan losses (16,125 ) (14,463 ) Loans receivable, net 2,706,056 2,509,873 Premises and equipment, net 59,841 60,866 Right of use operating lease asset 17,551 — Accrued interest receivable 13,029 13,494 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,832 1,534 Deferred tax assets, net 1,174 5,786 Mortgage servicing rights 26,528 32,933 Cash value life insurance 59,699 58,728 Core deposit intangible 14,257 16,462 Goodwill 127,592 127,592 Other assets 14,943 12,396 Total assets $ 3,979,888 3,790,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 611,959 547,022 Interest-bearing deposits 2,231,255 2,171,171 Total deposits 2,843,214 2,718,193 Short-term borrowed funds 417,000 405,500 Long-term debt 42,570 59,436 Right of use operating lease liability 17,905 — Derivative liabilities 4,952 1,232 Drafts outstanding 6,518 8,129 Advances from borrowers for insurance and taxes 6,923 4,100 Accrued interest payable 2,009 1,591 Reserve for mortgage repurchase losses 992 1,292 Dividends payable to stockholders 2,003 1,576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,207 14,414 Total liabilities 3,358,293 3,215,463 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 222 224 Additional paid-in capital 403,700 408,224 Retained earnings 207,535 167,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 10,138 (336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 621,595 575,285 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,979,888 3,790,748





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share data) Interest income Loans $ 38,604 33,623 110,152 98,037 Investment securities 6,745 6,912 21,209 18,979 Dividends from Federal Home Loan Bank stock 331 313 923 751 Other interest income 134 137 446 371 Total interest income 45,814 40,985 132,730 118,138 Interest expense Deposits 7,125 5,029 20,224 12,919 Short-term borrowed funds 1,931 1,529 6,676 4,488 Long-term debt 575 544 1,893 1,813 Total interest expense 9,631 7,102 28,793 19,220 Net interest income 36,183 33,883 103,937 98,918 Provision for loan losses 620 750 2,000 1,309 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,563 33,133 101,937 97,609 Noninterest income Mortgage banking income 6,063 3,685 13,799 11,701 Deposit service charges 1,742 2,084 5,088 6,096 Net loss on extinguishment of debt (70 ) — (101 ) — Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 756 (849 ) 3,891 (2,292 ) Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps (996 ) 628 (4,531 ) 1,883 Net increase in cash value life insurance 400 378 1,196 1,153 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,490 2,313 7,694 6,428 Debit card income, net 1,148 1,086 3,339 3,562 Other 1,183 975 3,444 2,846 Total noninterest income 12,716 10,300 33,819 31,377 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,634 13,451 40,264 40,660 Occupancy and equipment 4,286 4,113 12,523 11,860 Marketing and public relations 432 312 1,306 1,011 FDIC insurance — 285 502 805 Recovery of mortgage loan repurchase losses (100 ) (150 ) (300 ) (450 ) Legal expense 159 94 372 327 Other real estate expense (income), net 36 (13 ) 330 (2 ) Mortgage subservicing expense 702 640 2,176 1,772 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 1,572 1,099 4,151 2,967 Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 1,800 — 3,100 — Amortization of core deposit intangible 720 778 2,204 2,375 Merger-related expenses 484 — 484 15,216 Other 3,182 3,393 9,421 9,431 Total noninterest expense 26,907 24,002 76,533 85,972 Income before income taxes 21,372 19,431 59,223 43,014 Income tax expense 4,744 4,227 12,976 8,788 Net income $ 16,628 15,204 46,247 34,226 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.75 0.67 2.09 1.58 Diluted $ 0.74 0.66 2.07 1.57 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 0.07 0.26 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,149,567 22,678,681 22,177,483 21,616,485 Diluted 22,336,383 22,898,983 22,365,193 21,842,769





CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended Selected Financial Data: September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Dollars in thousands) Selected Average Balances: Total assets $ 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 Investment securities and FHLB stock 815,207 832,224 833,720 838,834 831,793 Loans receivable, net 2,639,921 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 Loans held for sale 29,733 21,905 13,754 20,120 23,692 Deposits 2,837,353 2,782,576 2,751,913 2,760,156 2,735,346 Stockholders’ equity 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average stockholders’ equity 10.82 % 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.08 % 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) 12.08 % 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 15.72 % 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.91 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % Average earning assets to average total assets 90.13 % 89.83 % 89.72 % 89.64 % 89.59 % Average loans receivable to average deposits 93.04 % 93.81 % 92.12 % 87.99 % 87.82 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets 15.79 % 15.42 % 15.17 % 15.39 % 15.27 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 4.13 % 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable 0.05 % (0.03 )% 0.02 % (0.02 )% 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans receivable 0.77 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.50 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable (end of period) (2) 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross non-acquired loans receivable (Non-GAAP) 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans (2) 84.73 % 120.51 % 129.74 % 123.13 % 129.26 % Nonperforming Assets, excluding purchased credit impaired: Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ — — — 20 32 Nonaccrual loans 19,032 13,167 11,578 11,721 10,501 Total nonperforming loans 19,032 13,167 11,578 11,741 10,533 Real estate acquired through foreclosure, net 1,832 1,218 1,335 1,534 1,601 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,864 14,385 12,913 13,275 12,134



(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Acquired loans represent 20.2%, 22.7%, 24.9%, 27.2%, and 30.5%, of gross loans receivable at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Carolina Financial Corporation Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months For the Nine Months Increase (Decrease) Ended September 30, Ended September 30, Three Nine 2019 2018 2019 2018 Months Months Segment net income: Community banking $ 16,864 15,263 47,450 34,175 1,601 13,275 Wholesale mortgage banking 325 555 623 1,716 (230 ) (1,093 ) Other (582 ) (606 ) (1,876 ) (1,672 ) 24 (204 ) Eliminations 21 (8 ) 50 7 29 43 Total net income $ 16,628 15,204 46,247 34,226 1,424 12,021





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 Wholesale mortgage banking 325 (92 ) 390 599 555 Other (582 ) (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) Eliminations 21 19 10 (10 ) (8 ) Total net income $ 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 45,478 438 14 (116 ) 45,814 Interest expense 9,103 142 530 (144 ) 9,631 Net interest income (expense) 36,375 296 (516 ) 28 36,183 Provision for loan losses 720 (100 ) — — 620 Noninterest income from external customers 5,306 7,389 21 — 12,716 Intersegment noninterest income 242 — — (242 ) — Noninterest expense 19,487 7,107 313 — 26,907 Intersegment noninterest expense — 240 2 (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 21,716 438 (810 ) 28 21,372 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,852 113 (228 ) 7 4,744 Net income (loss) $ 16,864 325 (582 ) 21 16,628





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 40,588 472 14 (89 ) 40,985 Interest expense 6,582 113 520 (113 ) 7,102 Net interest income (expense) 34,006 359 (506 ) 24 33,883 Provision for loan losses 750 — — — 750 Noninterest income from external customers 5,060 5,240 — — 10,300 Intersegment noninterest income 242 36 — (278 ) — Noninterest expense 19,041 4,674 287 — 24,002 Intersegment noninterest expense — 242 — (242 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 19,517 719 (793 ) (12 ) 19,431 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,254 164 (187 ) (4 ) 4,227 Net income (loss) $ 15,263 555 (606 ) (8 ) 15,204





Carolina Financial Corporation Segment Information, Continued (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 131,735 1,296 45 (346 ) 132,730 Interest expense 27,162 422 1,638 (429 ) 28,793 Net interest income (expense) 104,573 874 (1,593 ) 83 103,937 Provision for loan losses 2,120 (120 ) — — 2,000 Noninterest income from external customers 15,162 18,606 51 — 33,819 Intersegment noninterest income 724 18 — (742 ) — Noninterest expense 57,498 18,079 956 — 76,533 Intersegment noninterest expense — 720 4 (724 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 60,841 819 (2,502 ) 65 59,223 Income tax expense (benefit) 13,391 196 (626 ) 15 12,976 Net income (loss) $ 47,450 623 (1,876 ) 50 46,247





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Community Mortgage Banking Banking Other Eliminations Total Interest income $ 116,905 1,361 41 (169 ) 118,138 Interest expense 17,732 244 1,488 (244 ) 19,220 Net interest income (expense) 99,173 1,117 (1,447 ) 75 98,918 Provision for loan losses 1,284 25 — — 1,309 Noninterest income from external customers 15,690 15,599 88 — 31,377 Intersegment noninterest income 724 64 — (788 ) — Noninterest expense 71,318 13,809 845 — 85,972 Intersegment noninterest expense — 725 — (725 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes 42,985 2,221 (2,204 ) 12 43,014 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,810 505 (532 ) 5 8,788 Net income (loss) $ 34,175 1,716 (1,672 ) 7 34,226





Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 33,233 27,563 968 541 2.91 % 1.96 % Wholesale mortgage banking 232,874 190,142 5,095 3,144 2.19 % 1.65 % Total $ 266,107 217,705 6,063 3,685 2.28 % 1.69 %





Loan Originations Mortgage Banking Income Margin For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Additional segment information: Community banking $ 82,979 91,786 2,292 1,843 2.76 % 2.01 % Wholesale mortgage banking 562,371 576,205 11,507 9,858 2.05 % 1.71 % Total $ 645,350 667,991 13,799 11,701 2.14 % 1.75 %





Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) At the Month Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 611,959 616,823 575,990 547,022 567,394 Interest-bearing demand accounts 587,963 561,094 581,424 566,527 579,522 Savings accounts 180,827 184,764 188,725 192,322 190,946 Money market accounts 428,867 437,716 458,575 431,246 453,957 Total core deposits (Non-GAAP) 1,809,616 1,800,397 1,804,714 1,737,117 1,791,819 Certificates of deposit: Less than $250,000 948,218 921,309 923,709 875,749 863,290 $250,000 or more 85,380 84,403 88,647 105,327 104,514 Total certificates of deposit 1,033,598 1,005,712 1,012,356 981,076 967,804 Total deposits $ 2,843,214 2,806,109 2,817,070 2,718,193 2,759,623 Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders’ equity $ 621,595 605,579 589,150 575,285 564,027 Less intangible assets (141,849 ) (142,570 ) (143,305 ) (144,054 ) (144,817 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 479,746 463,009 445,845 431,231 419,210 Issued and outstanding shares 22,249,424 22,284,981 22,296,372 22,387,009 22,570,445 Less nonvested restricted stock awards (115,933 ) (109,728 ) (111,578 ) (117,966 ) (135,045 ) Period end dilutive shares 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 Total stockholders’ equity $ 621,595 605,579 589,150 575,285 564,027 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 Common book value per share $ 28.08 27.31 26.56 25.83 25.14 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 479,746 463,009 445,845 431,231 419,210 Divided by period end dilutive shares 22,133,491 22,175,253 22,184,794 22,269,043 22,435,400 Tangible common book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.68 20.88 20.10 19.36 18.69





Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) At the Month Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 548,754 601,193 644,461 686,401 749,442 Non-acquired gross loans receivable 2,173,427 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 Total gross loans receivable $ 2,722,181 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 % Acquired 20.16 % 22.68 % 24.88 % 27.19 % 30.50 % Non-acquired loans $ 2,173,427 2,050,043 1,946,149 1,837,935 1,708,022 Allowance for loan losses 16,125 15,867 15,021 14,463 13,615 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.80 % Total gross loans receivable $ 2,722,181 2,651,236 2,590,610 2,524,336 2,457,464 Allowance for loan losses 16,125 15,867 15,021 14,463 13,615 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.55 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net interest margin - core: Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 36,539 34,661 33,899 35,349 34,298 105,093 100,189 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (3,209 ) (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (6,347 ) (8,208 ) Net interest margin - core (2) (Non-GAAP) $ 33,330 33,140 32,282 32,066 31,467 98,746 91,981 Loans receivable interest income - core: Loans receivable interest income $ 38,291 36,325 34,813 34,969 33,357 109,430 97,311 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges and deferred fees (3,209 ) (1,521 ) (1,617 ) (3,283 ) (2,831 ) (6,347 ) (8,208 ) Loans receivable interest income - core (2) (Non-GAAP) $ 35,082 34,804 33,196 31,686 30,526 103,083 89,103

(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.

Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine

Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 As Reported: Income before income taxes $ 21,372 19,356 18,495 19,425 19,431 59,223 43,014 Tax expense 4,744 4,282 3,950 3,981 4,227 12,976 8,788 Net Income $ 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204 46,247 34,226 Average equity $ 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 597,804 512,268 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 472,349 455,270 436,630 425,105 414,205 454,877 366,284 Average assets 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,865,350 3,605,432 Average loans receivable 2,639,921 2,610,394 2,535,192 2,428,603 2,402,075 2,595,553 2,375,461 Average interest earning assets 3,507,155 3,483,713 3,432,818 3,322,894 3,282,426 3,474,864 3,229,234 Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.60 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 10.82 % 10.08 % 10.03 % 10.85 % 10.87 % 10.31 % 8.91 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 14.08 % 13.24 % 13.32 % 14.53 % 14.68 % 13.56 % 12.46 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 12.50 % 12.36 % 12.05 % 11.83 % 11.72 % 12.50 % 11.72 % Net interest margin-tax equivalent (1) 4.13 % 3.99 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.15 % 4.04 % 4.15 % Net interest margin-core (2) (Non-GAAP) 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.81 % 3.84 % 3.80 % 3.80 % 3.81 % Yield on loans receivable-core (2) (Non-GAAP) 5.27 % 5.35 % 5.31 % 5.18 % 5.04 % 5.31 % 5.02 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 22,177,483 21,616,485 Diluted 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 22,365,193 21,842,769 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.75 0.68 0.66 0.69 0.67 2.09 1.58 Diluted $ 0.74 0.67 0.65 0.68 0.66 2.07 1.57 Operating Earnings and Performance Ratios: Income before income taxes $ 21,372 19,356 18,495 19,425 19,431 59,223 43,014 (Gain)/loss on sale of securities (756 ) (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 (3,891 ) 2,292 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 996 2,164 1,371 2,222 (628 ) 4,531 (1,883 ) Merger related expenses 484 — — — — 484 15,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 31 — — — 101 — Impairment of mortgage servicing rights 1,800 1,300 — — — 3,100 — Operating earnings before income taxes 23,966 20,910 18,672 21,301 19,652 63,548 58,639 Tax expense (3) 5,400 4,653 4,001 4,379 4,279 14,047 12,726 Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 18,566 16,257 14,671 16,922 15,373 49,501 45,913 Average equity $ 614,550 598,196 580,300 569,528 559,401 597,804 512,268 Less average intangible assets (142,201 ) (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (142,927 ) (145,984 ) Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 472,349 455,270 436,630 425,105 414,205 454,877 366,284 Average assets $ 3,891,019 3,878,269 3,826,116 3,700,795 3,663,915 3,865,350 3,605,432 Less average intangible assets (142,201 ) (142,926 ) (143,670 ) (144,423 ) (145,196 ) (142,927 ) (145,984 ) Average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,748,818 3,735,343 3,682,446 3,556,372 3,518,719 3,722,423 3,459,448 Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.91 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.83 % 1.68 % 1.71 % 1.70 % Operating return on average stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) 12.08 % 10.87 % 10.11 % 11.88 % 10.99 % 11.04 % 11.95 % Operating return on average tangible assets (Non- GAAP) 1.98 % 1.74 % 1.59 % 1.90 % 1.75 % 1.77 % 1.77 % Operating return on average tangible equity (Non- GAAP) 15.72 % 14.28 % 13.44 % 15.92 % 14.85 % 14.51 % 16.71 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 22,177,483 21,616,485 Diluted 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 22,365,193 21,842,769 Operating earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.84 0.73 0.66 0.75 0.68 2.23 2.12 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.83 0.73 0.66 0.75 0.67 2.21 2.10

(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.

(3) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.

Carolina Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Community Banking Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Segment net income: Community banking $ 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 47,450 34,175 Wholesale mortgage banking 325 (92 ) 390 599 555 623 1,716 Other (582 ) (657 ) (636 ) (594 ) (606 ) (1,876 ) (1,672 ) Eliminations 21 19 10 (10 ) (8 ) 50 7 Total net income $ 16,628 15,074 14,545 15,444 15,204 46,247 34,226 Community banking segment operating earnings: Income before income taxes $ 21,716 20,299 18,827 19,424 19,517 60,841 42,985 Tax expense (1) 4,852 4,495 4,046 3,975 4,254 13,391 8,810 Bank segment net income $ 16,864 15,804 14,781 15,449 15,263 47,450 34,175 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,149,567 22,189,508 22,193,861 22,416,190 22,678,681 22,177,483 21,616,485 Diluted 22,336,383 22,372,273 22,381,809 22,587,466 22,898,983 22,365,193 21,842,769 Bank segment earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.76 0.71 0.67 0.69 0.67 2.14 1.58 Diluted $ 0.76 0.71 0.66 0.68 0.67 2.12 1.56 Bank segment income before taxes $ 21,716 20,299 18,827 19,424 19,517 60,841 42,985 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (756 ) (1,941 ) (1,194 ) (346 ) 849 (3,891 ) 2,287 Fair value adjustments on interest rate swaps 996 2,164 1,371 2,222 (628 ) 4,531 (1,835 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 70 31 — — — 101 — Merger related expenses 484 — — — — 484 15,216 Operating earnings before income taxes 22,510 20,553 19,004 21,300 19,738 62,066 58,653 Tax expense (1) 5,043 4,566 4,096 4,371 4,306 13,706 12,746 Operating bank segment earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 17,467 15,987 14,908 16,929 15,432 48,360 45,907 Operating bank segment earnings per common share: Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.79 0.72 0.67 0.76 0.68 2.18 2.12 Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.78 0.71 0.67 0.75 0.67 2.16 2.10

(1) Tax expense is determined using the effective tax rate adjusted to eliminate the impact of the non-operating items.





For More Information, Contact:

William A. Gehman III, EVP and CFO, 843.723.7700



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.