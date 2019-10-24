ACM Research Expands its Global Reach with Senior Sales Team Hires

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today two new additions to its global sales team. Robert Metter joins as Sales Director for North America, and Adrian Ong joins as Sales Director for Southeast Asia.



ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, "We have made great strides in building out our sales leadership team to support growth and global expansion, which is the key foundation for the Company's future. We are excited to welcome Mr. Metter and Mr. Ong to the ACM team. Their sales and business development skills will help us penetrate potential customers in North America and Southeast Asia, as we execute our mission to become a major global supplier of capital equipment to the semiconductor industry.”

Mr. Metter brings 25-plus years of sales, marketing, business development and product management experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing. As Regional Sales Director at ACM, he will lead the Company's business development efforts and oversee the go-to-market strategy for North America. Mr. Metter previously served as Director of Product Development at Tru Vue, where he developed marketing concepts to improve value-added propositions for customers, and as Director of Business Development at AGC Electronics America.



Mr. Ong has more than 18 years of experience in business development, sales and product management. In his role as Regional Sales Director at ACM, he will be responsible for managing the sales organization in Southeast Asia. Previously, Mr. Ong was the Regional Sales Manager at Kinetics Process Systems, where he won key contracts with a number of Fortune 500 companies, and held key roles at Akrion Systems, Entegris, Inc., and SEZ.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

