Beyond Meat® Announces Leadership Appointments to Marketing and Communications Teams

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat”), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the appointment of three consumer goods veterans to further strengthen the marketing and communications teams. Stuart Kronauge has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Marc Patrick will join as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Shira Zackai has assumed the role of Vice President and Head of Communications.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stuart, Marc, and Shira to the Beyond Meat team,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are squarely focused on scaling Beyond Meat into a global protein company that satisfies a growing population’s demand for delicious and satiating, center-of-the-plate protein. We’ve built our company in dialogue with the consumer, being inspired by, and hopefully in turn, inspiring them. As we continue to expand at an accelerated pace, it is as important as ever that we continue to tell our story, that we remain in dialogue with a widening group of consumers, and that we educate the public on the nutritional and environmental benefits of Going Beyond. The addition of each of these accomplished leaders represents a continued investment in our vision to bring Beyond Meat to consumers across the globe.”

Stuart Kronauge will join Beyond Meat as Chief Marketing Officer with over 20 years of marketing and brand building experience at The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as President, Sparkling Brands serving as a driving force behind the resurgence of sparkling brands such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta. During her tenure at Coca-Cola, Ms. Kronauge has held numerous key roles in the company’s North America business, including President, USA Operations, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Senior Vice President, Sparkling Beverages, Vice President, National Customer Marketing, and Vice President of the Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. total beverage business. Stuart will join Beyond Meat in January 2020.

Marc Patrick will join Beyond Meat as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Patrick has extensive expertise in building brand loyalty via storytelling, products, services and experiences that create impact. Mr. Patrick has spent over 20 years at Nike, Inc. holding numerous key roles across sport categories, marketing functions and business geographies. In his most recent years at Nike, Mr. Patrick served in global leadership roles including Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for Nike Golf, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing for Specialty Categories, and Senior Director, Global Brand Communications, where he led teams to drive cross-category ‘Just Do It’ campaigns across existing and new forms of content. Mark will join Beyond Meat in November 2019.

Shira Zackai joins Beyond Meat as Vice President and Head of Communications, leading corporate, brand and executive communications. Ms. Zackai will look to further drive brand awareness, visibility and consumer engagement through strategic, innovative, and impactful communications. Ms. Zackai brings more than 15 years of deep communications experience to her role at Beyond Meat, with a background that includes leadership roles in both agency and corporate settings. She has developed and implemented public relations programs for Fortune 500 companies as well as disruptive startups in the consumer product, food, technology and financial sectors. Shira joins Beyond Meat today, October 24, 2019.

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 29, 2019, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

