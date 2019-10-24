Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC) today announced its results for the third quarter of 2019, reflecting continued strong financial performance.



Net income of $8.2 million in third quarter 2019 versus $6.9 million in third quarter 2018 – up 19%

Growth in revenue (up 7%) over third quarter 2018 while expenses were down 2%

Strong profitability with return on assets and equity of 1.59% and 15.69%, respectively, in third quarter 2019

Loan portfolio balances grew by $33.7 million during the quarter

Growth in core deposit balances during the quarter of $159 million and up 13% from September 30, 2018

Asset quality metrics remained strong

Macatawa reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2019 compared to $6.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, Macatawa reported net income of $23.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Macatawa’s 2019 earnings were positively impacted by improving revenues while reducing non-interest expenses.

“Macatawa Bank Corporation continued its strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2019,” said Ronald L. Haan, President & CEO of the Company. “Higher revenues resulting from growth in loans and core deposits combined with well managed operating expenses resulted in a nineteen percent increase in net income compared to the third quarter of 2018. Our efforts have once again resulted in strong and consistent financial performance for our shareholders.”

Mr. Haan concluded, “We remain committed to providing the highest standards of banking excellence. While the banking environment in Western Michigan remains highly competitive, we continue to add new customers who appreciate our local focus, exceptional customer service, and professional staff. Building a well-disciplined company that will deliver superior financial services remains our goal, and we believe that Macatawa Bank Corporation remains well-positioned for continued growth and success as we finish 2019 and head into 2020.”

Operating Results

Net interest income for the third quarter 2019 totaled $15.8 million, a decrease of $119,000 from the second quarter 2019 and an increase of $674,000 from the third quarter 2018. Net interest margin for the third quarter 2019 was 3.29 percent, down 16 basis points from the second quarter 2019, and down 8 basis points from the third quarter 2018. Net interest margin in the third quarter 2019 was negatively impacted by higher balances of short-term investments resulting from significant seasonal inflows of municipal deposit balances. Short-term investment balances were up 59 percent in the third quarter 2019 from the second quarter 2019. While positive interest margin was achieved on the seasonal deposit inflows, it was lower than the Company’s overall net interest margin, thereby causing a margin decline. Of the 16 basis point decline in the third quarter, this dynamic accounted for 10 basis points.

Average interest earning assets for the third quarter 2019 increased $61.0 million from the second quarter 2019 and were up $121.7 million from the third quarter 2018. This growth was the primary contributor to the improvement in net interest income.

Non-interest income increased $115,000 in the third quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2019 and increased $714,000 from the third quarter 2018. These changes were largely due to increases in gains on sales of mortgage loans. Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the third quarter 2019 were up $210,000 compared to the second quarter 2019 and were up $554,000 from the third quarter 2018. The Company originated $24.6 million in mortgage loans for sale in the third quarter 2019 compared to $21.4 million in the second quarter 2019 and $8.4 million in the third quarter 2018. This increase in production is due to a declining mortgage rate environment as well as customer preference for loan types that are typically sold (long-term fixed rate loans). Also positively impacting non-interest income in the third quarter 2019 were increases in trust and brokerage fee income.

Non-interest expense was $11.0 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $11.3 million for the second quarter 2019 and $11.2 million for the third quarter 2018. The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses. Salaries and benefit expenses were down $107,000 compared to the second quarter 2019 and were down $88,000 compared to the third quarter 2018. The decrease compared to the second quarter 2019 and the third quarter 2019 was primarily due to a lower level of medical insurance costs in the third quarter 2019 more than offsetting the impact of higher variable based compensation from higher mortgage production volume.

Nonperforming asset expenses remained low at just $46,000 in the third quarter 2019. This was an increase of $31,000 compared to the second quarter 2019 and a decrease of $62,000 compared to the third quarter 2018. There were no net gains or losses realized on sales of foreclosed properties in the third quarter 2019, while there were net gains of $34,000 in the second quarter 2019 and net losses of $26,000 in the third quarter 2018. Furniture and equipment expenses were up $21,000 in the third quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2019 and were up $127,000 compared to the third quarter 2018. The increases were due primarily to increases in technology service contracts. The Company incurred no FDIC assessment expense in the third quarter 2019 due to assessment credits applied by the FDIC. Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively stable compared to the second quarter 2019 and the third quarter 2018.

Federal income tax expense was $1.9 million for the third quarter 2019 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter 2019 and $1.6 million for the second quarter 2018. The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent for the third quarter 2019, compared to 19.3 percent for the second quarter 2019 and 18.6 percent for the third quarter 2018.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality remained strong in the third quarter 2019 and the Company again experienced net loan recoveries in the third quarter 2019. No provision for loan losses was recorded in the third quarter 2019. This compares to a negative provision of $200,000 in the second quarter 2019 and no provision in the third quarter 2018. Net loan recoveries for the third quarter 2019 were $259,000, compared to second quarter 2019 net loan recoveries of $194,000 and third quarter 2018 net loan recoveries of $108,000. The Company has experienced net loan recoveries in eighteen of the past nineteen quarters. Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $207,000 at September 30, 2019, down 43 percent from $360,000 at June 30, 2019 and down 58 percent from $492,000 at September 30, 2018. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was a nominal 0.02 percent at September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses of $17.1 million was 1.24 percent of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.26 percent of total loans at June 30, 2019, and 1.25 percent at September 30, 2018. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 81-to-1 as of September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the Company's nonperforming loans were $211,000, representing 0.02 percent of total loans. This compares to $293,000 (0.02 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2019 and $123,000 (0.01 percent of total loans) at September 30, 2018. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $3.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.1 million at June 30, 2019 and $3.5 million at September 30, 2018. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, decreased by $268,000, or 7.5 percent, from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 Commercial Real Estate $ 102 $ 102 $ 213 $ 318 $ 121 Commercial and Industrial --- --- --- 873 --- Total Commercial Loans 102 102 213 1,191 121 Residential Mortgage Loans 109 191 195 112 2 Consumer Loans --- --- 1 1 --- Total Non-Performing Loans $ 211 $ 293 $ 409 $ 1,304 $ 123

Total non-performing assets were $3.3 million, or 0.15 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2019. A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 Non-Performing Loans $ 211 $ 293 $ 409 $ 1,304 $ 123 Other Repossessed Assets --- --- --- --- --- Other Real Estate Owned 3,109 3,067 3,261 3,380 3,465 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 3,320 $ 3,360 $ 3,670 $ 4,684 $ 3,588

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.14 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $166.1 million from $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019 and an increase of $225.2 million from $1.92 billion at September 30, 2018. Total loans were $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $33.7 million from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2019 and an increase of $32.5 million from $1.34 billion at September 30, 2018.

Commercial loans increased by $51.9 million from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019, partially offset by decreases of $12.1 million in the residential mortgage portfolio and $7.2 million in the consumer loan portfolio. Commercial real estate loans increased by $27.5 million while commercial and industrial loans increased by $24.4 million during the same period.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 Construction and Development $ 117,782 $ 102,516 $ 102,133 $ 99,867 $ 93,794 Other Commercial Real Estate 462,686 461,427 470,667 468,840 459,146 Commercial Loans Secured by Real Estate 580,468 563,943 572,800 568,707 552,940 Commercial and Industrial 492,085 467,222 493,891 513,347 467,703 Total Commercial Loans $ 1,072,553 $ 1,031,165 $ 1,066,691 $ 1,082,054 $ 1,020,643

The commercial and industrial portfolio is subject to seasonal fluctuations as the Company typically experiences large paydowns on agricultural credits and loans to automobile, recreational vehicle and boat dealers in the first half of each year. The seasonal paydowns in these loan categories amounted to $38.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Balances in these categories began to increase again in the third quarter.

Total deposits were $1.82 billion at September 30, 2019, up $159.0 million from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2019 and up $202.4 million, or 12.5 percent, from $1.62 billion at September 30, 2018. The Company’s municipal deposit customers typically experience seasonal growth in their balances during the third quarter. Their totals increased by $67.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Demand deposits were up $122.7 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2019 and were up $113.3 million compared to the third quarter 2018. Money market deposits and savings deposits were up $33.5 million from the second quarter 2019 and were up $49.7 million from the third quarter 2018. Certificates of deposit were up $2.9 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 and were up $39.5 million compared to September 30, 2018. The Company continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers. Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

Macatawa Bank's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019 continued to be at levels comfortably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. As such, Macatawa Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at September 30, 2019.

About Macatawa Bank Corporation

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past nine consecutive years as one of “West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Macatawa Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “outlook”, “plan” or “strategy”; that an event or trend “could”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “is likely”, or is “possible” or “probable” to occur or “continue”, has “begun” or “is scheduled” or “on track” or that the Company or its management “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “predicts”, “projects”, or “expects” a particular result, or is “committed”, “confident”, “optimistic” or has an “opinion” that an event will occur, or other words or phrases such as “ongoing”, “future”, “signs”, “efforts”, “tend”, “exploring”, “appearing”, “until”, “near term”, “concern”, “going forward”, “focus”, “starting”, “initiative,” “trend” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Such statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, those related to future levels of earning assets, future composition of our loan portfolio, trends in credit quality metrics, future capital levels and capital needs, real estate valuation, future levels of repossessed and foreclosed properties and nonperforming assets, future levels of losses and costs associated with the administration and disposition of repossessed and foreclosed properties and nonperforming assets, future levels of loan charge-offs, future levels of other real estate owned, future levels of provisions for loan losses and reserve recoveries, the rate of asset dispositions, future dividends, future growth and funding sources, future cost of funds, future liquidity levels, future profitability levels, future interest rate levels, future net interest margin levels, the effects on earnings of changes in interest rates, future economic conditions, future effects of new or changed accounting standards, future loss recoveries, loan demand and loan growth and the future level of other revenue sources. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the appropriate carrying value of intangible assets (including deferred tax assets) and other real estate owned, and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment) involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. All statements with references to future time periods are forward-looking. All of the information concerning interest rate sensitivity is forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the real estate, financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Macatawa Bank Corporation, specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“risk factors”) that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Macatawa Bank Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that may emerge and could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Nine Months Ended 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr September 30 EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total interest income $ 19,079 $ 19,239 $ 17,687 $ 57,508 $ 50,542 Total interest expense 3,243 3,284 2,525 9,696 6,544 Net interest income 15,836 15,955 15,162 47,812 43,998 Provision for loan losses - (200 ) - (450 ) (400 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,836 16,155 15,162 48,262 44,398 NON-INTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 1,139 1,078 1,132 3,267 3,242 Net gains on mortgage loans 824 614 270 1,650 633 Trust fees 920 1,003 889 2,813 2,759 Other 2,330 2,403 2,208 6,909 6,464 Total non-interest income 5,213 5,098 4,499 14,639 13,098 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,272 6,379 6,360 18,895 18,942 Occupancy 966 996 939 3,055 2,984 Furniture and equipment 887 866 760 2,597 2,338 FDIC assessment - 119 127 239 391 Problem asset costs, including losses and (gains) 46 15 108 114 652 Other 2,838 2,959 2,945 8,682 8,625 Total non-interest expense 11,009 11,334 11,239 33,582 33,932 Income before income tax 10,040 9,919 8,422 29,319 23,564 Income tax expense 1,882 1,916 1,570 5,512 4,228 Net income $ 8,158 $ 8,003 $ 6,852 $ 23,807 $ 19,336 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Return on average assets 1.59% 1.62% 1.43% 1.59% 1.37% Return on average equity 15.69% 15.94% 15.12% 15.80% 14.54% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.29% 3.45% 3.37% 3.43% 3.36% Efficiency ratio 52.30% 53.84% 57.16% 53.77% 59.43% BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30 June 30 September 30 Assets 2019 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 50,870 $ 30,943 $ 30,837 Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 319,566 199,940 152,339 Debt securities available for sale 209,895 222,825 218,615 Debt securities held to maturity 81,995 79,054 71,688 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,558 11,558 11,558 Loans held for sale 1,317 1,016 - Total loans 1,377,227 1,343,512 1,344,683 Less allowance for loan loss 17,145 16,886 16,803 Net loans 1,360,082 1,326,626 1,327,880 Premises and equipment, net 43,956 44,424 45,631 Bank-owned life insurance 41,960 41,695 40,996 Other real estate owned 3,109 3,067 3,465 Other assets 20,190 17,257 16,264 Total Assets $ 2,144,498 $ 1,978,405 $ 1,919,273 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 501,731 $ 476,700 $ 500,680 Interest-bearing deposits 1,318,409 1,184,406 1,117,063 Total deposits 1,820,140 1,661,106 1,617,743 Other borrowed funds 60,000 60,000 70,000 Long-term debt 41,238 41,238 41,238 Other liabilities 11,335 10,542 6,316 Total Liabilities 1,932,713 1,772,886 1,735,297 Shareholders' equity 211,785 205,519 183,976 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,144,498 $ 1,978,405 $ 1,919,273





MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Year to Date 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 15,836 $ 15,955 $ 16,020 $ 15,628 $ 15,162 $ 47,812 $ 43,998 Provision for loan losses - (200 ) (250 ) 850 - (450 ) (400 ) Total non-interest income 5,213 5,098 4,328 4,405 4,499 14,639 13,098 Total non-interest expense 11,009 11,334 11,238 10,397 11,239 33,582 33,932 Federal income tax expense 1,882 1,916 1,714 1,743 1,570 5,512 4,228 Net income $ 8,158 $ 8,003 $ 7,646 $ 7,043 $ 6,852 $ 23,807 $ 19,336 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 6.22 $ 6.04 $ 5.81 $ 5.61 $ 5.41 $ 6.22 $ 5.41 Tangible book value per common share $ 6.22 $ 6.04 $ 5.81 $ 5.61 $ 5.41 $ 6.22 $ 5.41 Market value per common share $ 10.39 $ 10.26 $ 9.94 $ 9.62 $ 11.71 $ 10.39 $ 11.71 Average basic common shares 34,060,796 34,042,886 34,040,380 34,031,454 34,014,319 34,048,087 34,013,813 Average diluted common shares 34,060,796 34,042,886 34,040,380 34,031,454 34,014,319 34,048,087 34,014,209 Period end common shares 34,061,080 34,042,331 34,044,149 34,045,411 34,014,319 34,061,080 34,014,319 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.59% 1.62% 1.57% 1.47% 1.43% 1.59% 1.37% Return on average equity 15.69% 15.94% 15.81% 15.12% 15.12% 15.80% 14.54% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.29% 3.45% 3.54% 3.46% 3.37% 3.43% 3.36% Efficiency ratio 52.30% 53.84% 55.23% 51.90% 57.16% 53.77% 59.43% Full-time equivalent employees (period end) 327 338 332 334 332 327 332 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 48 $ 41 $ 157 $ 1,179 $ 30 $ 246 $ 156 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (259 ) $ (194 ) $ (266 ) $ 776 $ (108 ) $ (719 ) $ (603 ) Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.08% -0.06% -0.08% 0.23% -0.03% -0.07% -0.06% Nonperforming loans $ 211 $ 293 $ 409 $ 1,304 $ 123 $ 211 $ 123 Other real estate and repossessed assets $ 3,109 $ 3,067 $ 3,261 $ 3,380 $ 3,465 $ 3,109 $ 3,465 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% 0.09% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15% 0.17% 0.19% 0.24% 0.19% 0.15% 0.19% Allowance for loan losses $ 17,145 $ 16,886 $ 16,892 $ 16,876 $ 16,803 $ 17,145 $ 16,803 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.24% 1.26% 1.22% 1.20% 1.25% 1.24% 1.25% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 8125.59% 5763.14% 4130.07% 1293.18% 13660.98% 8125.59% 13660.98% CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 10.15% 10.15% 9.93% 9.71% 9.47% 10.08% 9.44% Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Consolidated) 13.23% 13.13% 12.55% 12.01% 12.13% 13.23% 12.13% Tier 1 capital to average assets (Consolidated) 12.22% 12.34% 12.22% 12.12% 11.90% 12.22% 11.90% Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Consolidated) 16.83% 16.78% 16.14% 15.54% 15.79% 16.83% 15.79% Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Bank) 15.31% 15.27% 14.66% 14.09% 14.28% 15.31% 14.28% Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 11.88% 12.01% 11.90% 11.78% 11.56% 11.88% 11.56% Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank) 16.39% 16.36% 15.73% 15.13% 15.36% 16.39% 15.36% Common equity to assets 9.88% 10.40% 10.29% 9.67% 9.59% 9.88% 9.59% Tangible common equity to assets 9.88% 10.40% 10.29% 9.67% 9.59% 9.88% 9.59% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,377,227 $ 1,343,512 $ 1,384,567 $ 1,405,658 $ 1,344,683 $ 1,377,227 $ 1,344,683 Earning assets 1,999,817 1,856,962 1,809,469 1,849,630 1,804,672 1,999,817 1,804,672 Total assets 2,144,498 1,978,405 1,925,880 1,975,124 1,919,273 2,144,498 1,919,273 Deposits 1,820,140 1,661,106 1,617,864 1,676,739 1,617,743 1,820,140 1,617,743 Total shareholders' equity 211,785 205,519 197,966 190,853 183,976 211,785 183,976 AVERAGE BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,348,417 $ 1,367,202 $ 1,399,464 $ 1,363,548 $ 1,325,268 $ 1,371,507 $ 1,322,543 Earning assets 1,921,346 1,860,353 1,833,924 1,806,229 1,799,600 1,872,195 1,762,614 Total assets 2,049,006 1,978,880 1,948,301 1,918,543 1,915,655 1,992,431 1,878,297 Deposits 1,728,657 1,667,580 1,646,268 1,618,861 1,614,151 1,681,137 1,575,926 Total shareholders' equity 208,031 200,888 193,463 186,361 181,329 200,847 177,358

Contact: Jon Swets, CFO 616-494-7645



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.