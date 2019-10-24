First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Net income of $74.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, core net income 1 of $75.9 million or $0.57 per diluted share 1

Increased 2019 stock repurchase authority by $50 million to a total of $150 million

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“The bank had another solid performance in the third quarter. Our earnings were driven by excellent credit quality and continued prudent expense management,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter we continued to improve the quality of our balance sheet as we sold over $400 million of shared national credits and reduced public time deposits, enabling us to increase the size of our stock repurchase program.”

On October 23, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Profitability measures were excellent with ROA of 1.45%, core ROATA 1 , 2 of 1.56%, ROE of 11.12%, and core ROATCE 1 , 2 of 18.21%;

of 1.56%, ROE of 11.12%, and core ROATCE of 18.21%; Sold $409 million of shared national credits (SNCs) at an average price of 99.7%;

Reduced the balance of public time deposits by $334 million and the cost of deposits fell 3 basis points to 54 basis points;

Reported efficiency ratio was 48.4% and core efficiency ratio 1 was 47.3%;

was 47.3%; Continued excellent credit quality. The ratio of non-performing assets to total loans and leases and other real estate owned was 0.03% at the end of the third quarter;

No provision expense was recorded due to the reduction in the loan portfolio following the sale of the SNCs;

Repurchased 2.3 million shares at total cost of $59 million;

Announced a $50 million increase in the stock repurchase program, bringing the total repurchase authority to $150 million in 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $20.6 billion as of September 30, 2019, compared to $20.5 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Gross loans and leases were $12.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, a decrease of $421 million, or 3.2%, from $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the approximately $450 million reduction in SNC loans, which included $409 million of SNC loans sold and an additional $40 million of runoff in the SNC loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $16.9 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $65 million, or 0.4%, from $16.8 billion as of June 30, 2019, primarily reflecting a $334 million reduction in public time deposits and the receipt of $400 million of temporary commercial deposits that were withdrawn early in the fourth quarter.

_______________

1 Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures. Core excludes certain gains, expenses and one-time items. See Tables 13 and 14 at the end of this document for reconciliations of core measurements, including core net income, core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio and core earnings per diluted share to the comparable GAAP measurements.

2 Return on Average Tangible Assets (“ROATA”) and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders’ equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in Table 13 at the end of this document.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $143.1 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 1.7%, compared to $145.6 million for the prior quarter. Net interest income in the third quarter included a negative $1.7 million premium adjustment, while the second quarter included a negative $1.8 million premium adjustment. The decrease in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower yields and balances on loans and investments, partially offset by lower deposit balances.

NIM was 3.19% in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of six basis points compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2019. The negative $1.7 million premium adjustment in the third quarter and the negative $1.8 million premium adjustment in the second quarter had a negative four basis point impact on the reported NIM in each quarter.

Provision Expense

No provision for credit losses was taken in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million compared to noninterest income of $48.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $93.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, essentially unchanged from $93.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The efficiency ratio was 48.4% and 48.0% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Core efficiency ratio1 was 47.3% and 47.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.5% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $133.0 million, or 1.04% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2019, compared to $138.5 million, or 1.04% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $5.6 million, or 0.17% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $6.9 million, or 0.21% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets were $4.3 million, or 0.03% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at September 30, 2019, compared to non-performing assets of $3.9 million, or 0.03% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at June 30, 2019.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.68%, 12.15% and 13.11%, respectively, at September 30, 2019, compared with 8.75%, 11.84% and 12.81% at June 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $50 million increase in the stock repurchase program to up to $150 million during 2019. The Company repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $59 million under the stock repurchase program in the third quarter. The average cost was $25.69 per share repurchased. Year-to-date through September 30, the Company has repurchased 3.8 million shares at a total cost of $99 million. Remaining buyback authority under the stock repurchase program was $51 million at September 30, 2019.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 1875646. A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings . The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 31, 2019. Access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 1875646.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,’’ basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.

Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders’ equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders’ equity.

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Tables 13 and 14 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Haseyama, CFA

(808) 525-6268

khaseyama@fhb.com Media Contact:

Susan Kam

(808) 525-6254

skam@fhb.com





Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 143,081 $ 145,613 $ 141,258 $ 433,783 $ 422,333 Provision for loan and lease losses — 3,870 4,460 9,550 16,430 Noninterest income 49,980 48,773 47,405 145,825 145,902 Noninterest expense 93,466 93,290 93,147 279,379 275,599 Net income 74,199 72,433 67,388 216,556 204,399 Basic earnings per share 0.56 0.54 0.50 1.62 1.48 Diluted earnings per share 0.56 0.54 0.50 1.61 1.48 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.24 0.78 0.72 Dividend payout ratio 46.43 % 48.15 % 48.00 % 48.45 % 48.65 % Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP): Core net interest income $ 143,081 $ 145,613 $ 141,258 $ 433,783 $ 422,333 Core noninterest income 49,980 48,752 47,405 148,417 145,902 Core noninterest expense 91,222 93,029 88,511 276,613 269,642 Core net income 75,871 72,612 70,818 220,535 208,797 Core basic earnings per share 0.57 0.54 0.52 1.65 1.52 Core diluted earnings per share 0.57 0.54 0.52 1.64 1.52 Performance Ratio(1): Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.14 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.14 % Efficiency ratio 48.41 % 47.99 % 49.36 % 48.20 % 48.49 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.25 % 47.86 % 46.90 % 47.51 % 47.44 % Return on average total assets 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.31 % 1.42 % 1.35 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.48 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 1.44 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.52 % 1.50 % 1.38 % 1.49 % 1.42 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.56 % 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.45 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.12 % 11.13 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.09 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.37 % 11.16 % 11.57 % 11.34 % 11.33 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 17.81 % 17.99 % 18.66 % 18.04 % 18.60 % Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)(3) 18.21 % 18.03 % 19.61 % 18.37 % 19.00 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 13,032,349 $ 13,209,655 $ 12,595,668 $ 13,105,086 $ 12,482,747 Average earning assets 17,862,564 17,971,615 18,041,483 17,974,363 17,982,396 Average assets 20,332,457 20,390,273 20,391,456 20,405,261 20,306,833 Average deposits 16,573,796 16,664,837 17,158,849 16,700,366 17,286,159 Average stockholders' equity 2,648,428 2,610,565 2,427,907 2,600,259 2,464,601 Market Value Per Share: Closing 26.70 25.87 27.16 26.70 27.16 High 27.84 28.20 30.02 28.20 32.36 Low 24.25 24.83 27.02 22.13 26.92





As of As of As of As of September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 12,843,396 $ 13,264,609 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,600,464 Total assets 20,598,220 20,526,367 20,695,678 19,983,838 Total deposits 16,857,246 16,792,078 17,150,068 16,689,273 Short-term borrowings 400,000 200,000 — 30,000 Long-term borrowings 200,018 400,028 600,026 400,026 Total stockholders' equity 2,654,558 2,659,441 2,524,839 2,423,462 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 20.22 $ 19.92 $ 18.72 $ 17.97 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4) 12.64 12.46 11.34 10.59 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.12 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.15 % 11.84 % 11.97 % 12.09 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.15 % 11.84 % 11.97 % 12.09 % Total Capital Ratio 13.11 % 12.81 % 12.99 % 13.14 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.68 % 8.75 % 8.72 % 8.42 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.89 % 12.96 % 12.20 % 12.13 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.46 % 8.52 % 7.76 % 7.52 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 58 59 60 60 Number of ATMs 293 292 295 296 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,099 2,123 2,155 2,166





Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 144,691 $ 146,883 $ 135,394 $ 435,980 $ 389,228 Available-for-sale securities 22,256 24,784 25,196 71,526 81,586 Other 3,234 2,151 3,462 9,054 7,193 Total interest income 170,181 173,818 164,052 516,560 478,007 Interest expense Deposits 22,753 23,693 20,205 69,643 52,824 Short-term and long-term borrowings 4,347 4,512 2,589 13,134 2,850 Total interest expense 27,100 28,205 22,794 82,777 55,674 Net interest income 143,081 145,613 141,258 433,783 422,333 Provision for loan and lease losses — 3,870 4,460 9,550 16,430 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 143,081 141,743 136,798 424,233 405,903 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 8,554 8,123 7,933 24,737 23,609 Credit and debit card fees 16,839 16,629 16,535 50,123 48,961 Other service charges and fees 8,903 9,403 9,578 27,435 28,553 Trust and investment services income 8,698 8,931 7,487 26,247 23,429 Bank-owned life insurance 5,743 3,390 3,692 12,946 8,131 Investment securities gains (losses), net — 21 — (2,592 ) — Other 1,243 2,276 2,180 6,929 13,219 Total noninterest income 49,980 48,773 47,405 145,825 145,902 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 44,955 42,185 41,959 132,000 125,755 Contracted services and professional fees 14,649 14,303 11,478 42,597 36,770 Occupancy 7,250 7,286 6,757 21,522 20,149 Equipment 4,024 4,544 4,181 12,852 13,104 Regulatory assessment and fees 1,992 2,149 3,966 5,588 12,164 Advertising and marketing 1,647 1,980 1,060 5,593 3,126 Card rewards program 6,930 7,664 5,805 21,326 17,882 Other 12,019 13,179 17,941 37,901 46,649 Total noninterest expense 93,466 93,290 93,147 279,379 275,599 Income before provision for income taxes 99,595 97,226 91,056 290,679 276,206 Provision for income taxes 25,396 24,793 23,668 74,123 71,807 Net income $ 74,199 $ 72,433 $ 67,388 $ 216,556 $ 204,399 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.62 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 1.48 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 132,583,902 134,420,380 135,466,669 133,957,192 137,643,005 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 132,877,769 134,652,008 135,675,498 134,231,762 137,809,573





Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 358,863 $ 423,802 $ 396,836 $ 350,967 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 985,154 259,713 606,801 348,526 Investment securities 4,157,082 4,395,476 4,498,342 4,595,301 Loans held for sale 1,594 215 432 — Loans and leases 12,843,396 13,264,609 13,076,191 12,600,464 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 132,964 138,535 141,718 141,250 Net loans and leases 12,710,432 13,126,074 12,934,473 12,459,214 Premises and equipment, net 315,309 313,200 304,996 286,374 Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property 82 — 751 362 Accrued interest receivable 44,671 49,205 48,920 49,407 Bank-owned life insurance 453,410 450,722 446,076 444,987 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 13,630 14,573 16,155 16,937 Other assets 562,501 497,895 446,404 436,271 Total assets $ 20,598,220 $ 20,526,367 $ 20,695,678 $ 19,983,838 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 11,136,424 $ 11,028,921 $ 11,142,127 $ 10,881,918 Noninterest-bearing 5,720,822 5,763,157 6,007,941 5,807,355 Total deposits 16,857,246 16,792,078 17,150,068 16,689,273 Short-term borrowings 400,000 200,000 — 30,000 Long-term borrowings 200,018 400,028 600,026 400,026 Retirement benefits payable 128,442 128,610 127,909 135,523 Other liabilities 357,956 346,210 292,836 305,554 Total liabilities 17,943,662 17,866,926 18,170,839 17,560,376 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 139,908,699 / 131,260,900 shares as of September 30, 2019, issued/outstanding: 139,857,673 / 133,508,212 shares as of June 30, 2019, issued/outstanding: 139,656,674 / 134,874,302 shares as of December 31, 2018 and issued/outstanding: 139,655,841 / 134,873,728 shares as of September 30, 2018) 1,399 1,399 1,397 1,397 Additional paid-in capital 2,501,324 2,499,946 2,495,853 2,494,436 Retained earnings 403,317 363,748 291,919 264,463 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (18,774 ) (31,984 ) (132,195 ) (204,699 ) Treasury stock (8,647,799 shares as of September 30, 2019, 6,349,461 shares as of June 30, 2019, 4,782,372 shares as of December 31, 2018 and 4,782,113 shares as of September 30, 2018) (232,708 ) (173,668 ) (132,135 ) (132,135 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,654,558 2,659,441 2,524,839 2,423,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,598,220 $ 20,526,367 $ 20,695,678 $ 19,983,838





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 447.8 $ 2.3 2.02 % $ 247.2 $ 1.4 2.35 % $ 656.7 $ 3.3 1.99 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 4,296.3 22.3 2.07 4,438.1 24.8 2.23 4,737.3 25.2 2.11 Loans Held for Sale 1.4 — 2.36 0.7 — 2.76 1.8 — 3.83 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 2,885.9 30.0 4.12 3,235.0 34.3 4.26 3,019.9 31.0 4.08 Commercial real estate 3,294.7 37.3 4.49 3,094.4 36.0 4.67 2,975.3 31.0 4.13 Construction 477.2 5.6 4.67 583.6 6.9 4.73 629.5 6.7 4.20 Residential: Residential mortgages 3,644.9 38.6 4.23 3,581.2 37.2 4.16 3,288.4 34.9 4.21 Home equity lines 912.8 8.6 3.74 908.5 8.6 3.79 870.6 8.2 3.72 Consumer 1,651.4 23.3 5.61 1,657.7 22.7 5.48 1,649.7 22.4 5.39 Lease financing 165.4 1.3 3.14 149.3 1.2 3.31 162.3 1.2 3.00 Total Loans and Leases 13,032.3 144.7 4.41 13,209.7 146.9 4.46 12,595.7 135.4 4.26 Other Earning Assets 84.8 0.9 4.47 76.0 0.7 3.71 50.0 0.2 1.29 Total Earning Assets(2) 17,862.6 170.2 3.79 17,971.7 173.8 3.88 18,041.5 164.1 3.61 Cash and Due from Banks 341.7 342.6 336.5 Other Assets 2,128.2 2,076.0 2,013.5 Total Assets $ 20,332.5 $ 20,390.3 $ 20,391.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 4,891.5 $ 4.6 0.37 % $ 4,712.2 $ 4.0 0.34 % 4,727.2 $ 3.3 0.28 % Money Market 3,067.4 7.1 0.92 3,126.7 7.4 0.95 2,871.0 4.6 0.63 Time 2,872.6 11.1 1.54 3,084.6 12.3 1.60 3,705.7 12.3 1.32 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,831.5 22.8 0.83 10,923.5 23.7 0.87 11,303.9 20.2 0.71 Short-Term Borrowings 370.0 2.6 2.84 50.4 0.3 2.25 3.3 — 1.30 Long-Term Borrowings 239.1 1.7 2.82 593.5 4.2 2.86 358.7 2.6 2.85 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,440.6 27.1 0.94 11,567.4 28.2 0.98 11,665.9 22.8 0.78 Net Interest Income $ 143.1 $ 145.6 $ 141.3 Interest Rate Spread 2.85 % 2.90 % 2.83 % Net Interest Margin 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.11 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,742.3 5,741.3 5,854.9 Other Liabilities 501.2 471.0 442.8 Stockholders' Equity 2,648.4 2,610.6 2,427.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,332.5 $ 20,390.3 $ 20,391.5





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 400.6 $ 6.9 2.31 % $ 518.4 $ 6.9 1.77 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 4,383.6 71.5 2.18 4,951.4 81.6 2.20 Loans Held for Sale 0.8 — 2.52 1.3 — 3.60 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,094.8 97.5 4.21 3,100.1 89.2 3.85 Commercial real estate 3,129.8 108.1 4.62 2,886.7 86.3 4.00 Construction 565.2 20.0 4.73 623.9 18.6 4.00 Residential: Residential mortgages 3,590.2 112.4 4.17 3,221.7 102.4 4.25 Home equity lines 912.4 25.9 3.79 864.0 23.6 3.65 Consumer 1,658.7 68.5 5.52 1,625.0 65.5 5.38 Lease financing 154.0 3.6 3.15 161.3 3.6 2.98 Total Loans and Leases 13,105.1 436.0 4.44 12,482.7 389.2 4.17 Other Earning Assets 84.3 2.2 3.37 28.6 0.3 1.58 Total Earning Assets(2) 17,974.4 516.6 3.84 17,982.4 478.0 3.55 Cash and Due from Banks 348.1 324.4 Other Assets 2,082.8 2,000.0 Total Assets $ 20,405.3 $ 20,306.8 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 4,806.0 $ 12.8 0.35 % $ 4,615.1 $ 7.4 0.21 % Money Market 3,125.5 22.1 0.95 2,769.9 9.1 0.44 Time 2,999.0 34.8 1.55 3,985.2 36.3 1.22 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,930.5 69.7 0.85 11,370.2 52.8 0.62 Short-Term Borrowings 145.7 3.0 2.76 15.3 0.2 1.81 Long-Term Borrowings 476.2 10.1 2.84 123.1 2.7 2.87 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,552.4 82.8 0.96 11,508.6 55.7 0.65 Net Interest Income $ 433.8 $ 422.3 Interest Rate Spread 2.88 % 2.90 % Net Interest Margin 3.22 % 3.14 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,769.9 5,916.0 Other Liabilities 482.7 417.6 Stockholders' Equity 2,600.3 2,464.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,405.3 $ 20,306.8





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1.1 $ (0.2 ) $ 0.9 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities (0.8 ) (1.7 ) (2.5 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (3.3 ) (1.0 ) (4.3 ) Commercial real estate 2.6 (1.3 ) 1.3 Construction (1.2 ) (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Residential: Residential mortgage 0.7 0.7 1.4 Home equity line 0.1 (0.1 ) — Consumer (0.1 ) 0.7 0.6 Lease financing 0.1 — 0.1 Total Loans and Leases (1.1 ) (1.1 ) (2.2 ) Other Earning Assets 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total Change in Interest Income (0.7 ) (2.9 ) (3.6 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.2 0.4 0.6 Money Market (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Time (0.8 ) (0.4 ) (1.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (0.9 ) Short-Term Borrowings 2.3 — 2.3 Long-Term Borrowings (2.5 ) — (2.5 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (1.1 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 0.2 $ (2.7 ) $ (2.5 )





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to September 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (1.0 ) $ — $ (1.0 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities (2.4 ) (0.5 ) (2.9 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (1.4 ) 0.4 (1.0 ) Commercial real estate 3.5 2.8 6.3 Construction (1.7 ) 0.6 (1.1 ) Residential: Residential mortgage 3.5 0.2 3.7 Home equity line 0.4 — 0.4 Consumer — 0.9 0.9 Lease financing — 0.1 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 4.3 5.0 9.3 Other Earning Assets 0.1 0.6 0.7 Total Change in Interest Income 1.0 5.1 6.1 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.1 1.2 1.3 Money Market 0.3 2.2 2.5 Time (3.0 ) 1.8 (1.2 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (2.6 ) 5.2 2.6 Short-Term Borrowings 2.6 — 2.6 Long-Term Borrowings (0.9 ) — (0.9 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.9 ) 5.2 4.3 Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.9 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.8





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Compared to September 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (1.8 ) $ 1.8 $ — Available-for-Sale Investment Securities (9.2 ) (0.9 ) (10.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (0.2 ) 8.5 8.3 Commercial real estate 7.7 14.1 21.8 Construction (1.8 ) 3.2 1.4 Residential: Residential mortgage 11.9 (1.9 ) 10.0 Home equity line 1.4 0.9 2.3 Consumer 1.3 1.7 3.0 Lease financing (0.2 ) 0.2 — Total Loans and Leases 20.1 26.7 46.8 Other Earning Assets 1.2 0.7 1.9 Total Change in Interest Income 10.3 28.3 38.6 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.3 5.1 5.4 Money Market 1.3 11.7 13.0 Time (10.1 ) 8.6 (1.5 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (8.5 ) 25.4 16.9 Short-Term Borrowings 2.6 0.2 2.8 Long-Term Borrowings 7.5 (0.1 ) 7.4 Total Change in Interest Expense 1.6 25.5 27.1 Change in Net Interest Income $ 8.7 $ 2.8 $ 11.5





Loans and Leases Table 9 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial $ 2,654,077 $ 3,177,844 $ 3,208,760 $ 2,969,237 Commercial real estate 3,309,389 3,194,219 2,990,783 2,891,753 Construction 486,977 549,578 626,757 612,794 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,671,424 3,618,433 3,527,101 3,423,115 Home equity line 916,106 908,452 912,517 890,374 Total residential 4,587,530 4,526,885 4,439,618 4,313,489 Consumer 1,637,549 1,650,713 1,662,504 1,651,877 Lease financing 167,874 165,370 147,769 161,314 Total loans and leases $ 12,843,396 $ 13,264,609 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,600,464





Deposits Table 10 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Demand $ 5,720,822 $ 5,763,157 $ 6,007,941 $ 5,807,355 Savings 4,899,468 4,908,000 4,853,285 4,685,460 Money Market 3,529,363 3,050,843 3,196,678 2,905,959 Time 2,707,593 3,070,078 3,092,164 3,290,499 Total Deposits $ 16,857,246 $ 16,792,078 $ 17,150,068 $ 16,689,273





Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 12 $ 119 $ 274 $ 481 Commercial real estate 33 — 1,658 2,786 Construction — — — 2,001 Total Commercial Loans 45 119 1,932 5,268 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 3,959 3,771 4,611 5,678 Total Residential Loans 3,959 3,771 4,611 5,678 Consumer 200 — — — Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 4,204 3,890 6,543 10,946 Other Real Estate Owned 82 — 751 362 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 4,286 $ 3,890 $ 7,294 $ 11,308 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 750 $ 807 $ 141 $ 141 Construction — — — 172 Total Commercial Loans 750 807 141 313 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 139 — 32 168 Home equity line 3,192 1,635 2,842 2,620 Total Residential Loans 3,331 1,635 2,874 2,788 Consumer 3,076 3,295 3,373 2,813 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 7,157 $ 5,737 $ 6,388 $ 5,914 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More 22,350 23,466 24,033 28,608 Total Loans and Leases $ 12,843,396 $ 13,264,609 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,600,464





Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Table 12 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 138,535 $ 141,546 $ 140,601 $ 141,718 $ 137,253 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial (514 ) (2,000 ) (303 ) (2,514 ) (778 ) Lease financing — — — (24 ) — Total Commercial Loans (514 ) (2,000 ) (303 ) (2,538 ) (778 ) Residential (7 ) — (125 ) (7 ) (159 ) Consumer (8,015 ) (7,505 ) (5,700 ) (24,118 ) (18,615 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (8,536 ) (9,505 ) (6,128 ) (26,663 ) (19,552 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 241 25 51 303 154 Commercial real estate 30 32 21 93 175 Total Commercial Loans 271 57 72 396 329 Residential 425 185 442 860 684 Consumer 2,269 2,382 1,803 7,103 6,106 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,965 2,624 2,317 8,359 7,119 Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,571 ) (6,881 ) (3,811 ) (18,304 ) (12,433 ) Provision for Loan and Lease Losses — 3,870 4,460 9,550 16,430 Balance at End of Period $ 132,964 $ 138,535 $ 141,250 $ 132,964 $ 141,250 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,032,349 $ 13,209,655 $ 12,595,668 $ 13,105,086 $ 12,482,747 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.13 % Ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 1.04 % 1.12 %





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 13 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 74,199 $ 72,433 $ 67,388 $ 216,556 $ 204,399 Core net income $ 75,871 $ 72,612 $ 70,818 $ 220,535 $ 208,797 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,648,428 $ 2,610,565 $ 2,427,907 $ 2,600,259 $ 2,464,601 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,652,936 $ 1,615,073 $ 1,432,415 $ 1,604,767 $ 1,469,109 Average total assets $ 20,332,457 $ 20,390,273 $ 20,391,456 $ 20,405,261 $ 20,306,833 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 19,336,965 $ 19,394,781 $ 19,395,964 $ 19,409,769 $ 19,311,341 Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 11.12 % 11.13 % 11.01 % 11.13 % 11.09 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.37 % 11.16 % 11.57 % 11.34 % 11.33 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.81 % 17.99 % 18.66 % 18.04 % 18.60 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.21 % 18.03 % 19.61 % 18.37 % 19.00 % Return on average total assets(1) 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.31 % 1.42 % 1.35 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.48 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 1.44 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.52 % 1.50 % 1.38 % 1.49 % 1.42 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.56 % 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.45 % As of As of As of As of September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,654,558 $ 2,659,441 $ 2,524,839 $ 2,423,462 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,659,066 $ 1,663,949 $ 1,529,347 $ 1,427,970 Total assets $ 20,598,220 $ 20,526,367 $ 20,695,678 $ 19,983,838 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible assets $ 19,602,728 $ 19,530,875 $ 19,700,186 $ 18,988,346 Shares outstanding 131,260,900 133,508,212 134,874,302 134,873,728 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.89 % 12.96 % 12.20 % 12.13 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.46 % 8.52 % 7.76 % 7.52 % Book value per share $ 20.22 $ 19.92 $ 18.72 $ 17.97 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.64 $ 12.46 $ 11.34 $ 10.59





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 143,081 $ 145,613 $ 141,258 $ 433,783 $ 422,333 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 143,081 $ 145,613 $ 141,258 $ 433,783 $ 422,333 Noninterest income $ 49,980 $ 48,773 $ 47,405 $ 145,825 $ 145,902 (Gain) loss on sale of securities — (21 ) — 2,592 — Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 49,980 $ 48,752 $ 47,405 $ 148,417 $ 145,902 Noninterest expense $ 93,466 $ 93,290 $ 93,147 $ 279,379 $ 275,599 Loss on litigation settlement(1) — — (4,125 ) — (4,125 ) One-time items(2) (2,244 ) (261 ) (511 ) (2,766 ) (1,832 ) Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 91,222 $ 93,029 $ 88,511 $ 276,613 $ 269,642 Net income $ 74,199 $ 72,433 $ 67,388 $ 216,556 $ 204,399 (Gain) loss on sale of securities — (21 ) — 2,592 — Loss on litigation settlement(1) — — 4,125 — 4,125 One-time noninterest expense items(2) 2,244 261 511 2,766 1,832 Tax adjustments(3) (572 ) (61 ) (1,206 ) (1,379 ) (1,559 ) Total core adjustments 1,672 179 3,430 3,979 4,398 Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 75,871 $ 72,612 $ 70,818 $ 220,535 $ 208,797 Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.62 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.61 $ 1.48 Efficiency ratio 48.41 % 47.99 % 49.36 % 48.20 % 48.49 % Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 1.65 $ 1.52 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 1.64 $ 1.52 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.25 % 47.86 % 46.90 % 47.51 % 47.44 %



