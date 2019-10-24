Thailand : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Detailed Assessment of Observance-Basel Core Principles For Effective Banking Supervision
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
October 24, 2019
There have been significant enhancements to the legal framework and the supervisory process since the last Basel Core Principles (BCP) review, resulting in high compliance. The Financial Institutions Business Act (FIBA) was adopted in 2008 and establishes the Bank of Thailand (BOT) as the sole supervisor of commercial banks with powers of enforcement and narrowing the role of the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in supervision. The MOF grants and revokes licenses based on BOT recommendations; when BOT implements prompt preventive actions (PPA), the MOF must be notified ex-post.
