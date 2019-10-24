1 Priority Environmental Services and Earth Services & Abatement Partner with Snyder Environmental to Form EIS Holdings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) today announced the addition of Snyder Environmental & Construction to the newly formed EIS Holdings (www.eisholdings.com).



EIS (Environmental Infrastructure Solutions) consists of 1 Priority Environmental Services (www.go1priority.com), Earth Services & Abatement (www.esasite.com), and Snyder Environmental (www.snyderenvironmental.com). Snyder is a premier provider of environmental abatement and remediation services throughout the South Central United States, particularly Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. All management, operating personnel and teams will remain in place under the platform.

With the addition of Snyder, EIS Holdings is now a top five abatement firm in the country and a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm with over 550 employees and 19 offices serving the Southern, South Central, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. EIS is a proven acquisition-driven growth platform, having completed six transactions in the past three years with an additional three more businesses currently under Letter of Intent. The Company is continuing to evaluate new markets and services that complement the existing world-class platform.

“Snyder has a phenomenal reputation in the abatement industry, and they bring significant scale and geographic diversity to EIS,” said Gary Caldwell, CEO of EIS Holdings. He added, “Joe Carter and Justin Dixon have built a rock-solid company and we are looking forward to helping them continue to serve their clients. We are excited to have Joe and Justin on our team.”

Joe Carter, CEO of Snyder Environmental, stated, “Joining Gary Caldwell, Rob Odom, Kory Mitchell, and the impressive teams at both 1 Priority and ESA, was my primary motivation for this deal. Snyder’s safety- and quality-first mentality is a mindset shared by the 1 Priority and ESA organizations, and we are now able to bring that shared philosophy to a national scale. We see incredible growth in the EIS platform and are excited to help bring that together.”

Luke Plumpton of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Gary, Rob, Kory, and the rest of the leadership at EIS Holdings have done an incredible job of incorporating each other’s businesses into this national platform. Joe Carter, Justin Dixon, and the rest of the team at Snyder are great additions to the platform and we’re looking forward to their continued growth.”

About Snyder Environmental & Construction

As a leader in environmental remediation services since 2001, Snyder Environmental provides safe and compliant remediation of environmental issues including toxic abatement and removal. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dallas, Texas, and Bentonville, Arkansas, Snyder Environmental specializes in asbestos abatement, mold remediation, dust control, and lead paint removal throughout the South Central United States. For more information, visit www.snyderenvironmental.com.

About EIS Holdings

EIS Holdings (www.eisholdings.com) is an environmental and infrastructure services platform consisting of 1 Priority Environmental Services, Earth Services & Abatement and Snyder Environmental & Construction. With 19 offices throughout the country, EIS performs abatement, decontamination, remediation, and other environmental services across the Southern, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire a majority interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management.

Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com; www.eisholdings.com

Luke Plumpton

O2 Investment Partners, LLC

lplumpton@o2investment.com



