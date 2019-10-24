BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina Holds Grand Reopening of Flagship Kitsilano Restaurant

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Bini, restaurateur, announced today that his Italian Restaurant BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina will reopen its doors on Friday, November 1st at 1835 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver BC.



The reopening follows a campaign to re-launch BiBo, which originally opened in 2011 when Bini first moved to Vancouver with a desire to bring a piece of Italy to the city.

“Whether it be talking with the chefs, managers or servers, enjoying the food or simply the ambiance, the experience we want to give you is always the same: to enter a place where you breathe, feel and eat like you’re in Italy,” said Bini.

The temporary closure was spurred by the desire to upgrade the heart of the location: the wood-oven where the pizzas are made. A new slicer has been installed in view of the front of house so guests can enjoy the art of pizza making by the restaurant’s Maestri Pizzaioli.

This renovation has refreshed the space with new colours and designs inspired by some of the most well-known attractions in Italy, and gives the pizza makers the ability to perfectly prepare gourmet pizzas in a larger, open space.

The restaurant will also launch a new menu that will include freshly prepared pasta made with the highest quality ingredients sourced from authentic Italian suppliers, as well as the addition of a new selection of gourmet pizza. The chefs behind the menu are Alexandro Cascia, Maestro Pizzaiolo, and Michela De Vito, Head Chef.

Cascia was born and raised in a small town in Sicily, called Marsala. As a young boy, he was inspired by ingredients and mouth-watering aromas in his grandmother’s kitchen. When he was old enough to fit into an apron of his own, he started working at a local pizzeria where he explored his love for food. After finishing high school, Cascia traveled abroad and soaked up stories and cultures along the way to apply to his craft, before settling in at BiBo in 2017.

Hailing from Calabria, Head Chef De Vito was able to enjoy a mix of traditions from the north and south of Italy, spending summers in Rome and Abruzzo picking blackberries, scavenging for porcini mushrooms, and indulging in pecorino. De Vito began cultivating her culinary skills working in an Italian restaurant as a pastry chef. Her desire to grow as a chef brought her to BiBo where she can free her imagination while keeping ties to Italian culinary traditions.

The relaunched BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina will be open to the public on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Reservations are now being accepted. Interviews and high-res images are available upon request.



Contact

Michela Bisogno

Marketing Director

Phone: (604) 568-6177

About Bibo

BiBo was founded in 2011 by Andrea Bini. The first location was opened in the heart of Kitsilano, followed by a second location, BiBo Pizzeria, at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Richmond. The menu brings authentic gourmet pizzas, pasta, and more with recipes that stay true to the chef’s Italian heritage.

Website: http://www.thebibo.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.