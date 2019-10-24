HP Tango Terra is the World’s Most Sustainable Home Printing System(1)

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the HP Tango Terra smart home printer, designed for a circular economy and HP’s next bold step towards sustainable printing. It is certified net carbon neutral and features HP ink cartridges made with recycled content, sustainably sourced Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certified paper and plastic-free packaging. The HP Tango Terra printer is made using 30% recycled plastic with 48-73% recycled content cartridges that include ocean-bound plastics.

Environmental attributes

◦ Reduce impact with net carbon neutral printing. Tango Terra is the first HP product certified as CarbonNeutral in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol by providing financing to support the conservation of an area of the Amazon rainforest in Peru.2

◦ Minimize plastics in nature. Tango Terra and HP Instant Ink cartridges are made with recycled content, including ocean-bound plastics. Responsible recycling of your old printer and HP cartridges is included through HP Planet Partners.3

◦ Print with the forest in mind. HP EcoFFICIENT FSC-certified paper helps stop deforestation and protect wildlife.

Reduce plastic waste and save up to 50% with Instant Ink subscription-based service4

◦ When you enroll in HP Instant Ink, a recycling envelope for responsible HP cartridge recycling is included with your service.5

◦ Save on ink and never run out. Ink is automatically delivered.6

◦ Trusted HP quality delivers rich black text and authentic colors so all your prints will shine.



Same great features as the original HP Tango

◦ Join more than 100 million customers who have downloaded the HP Smart App. Connect to cloud-based printing and so much more. See a full list of Tango features here .

Pricing & Availability

HP Tango Terra will have limited purchasing availability starting November 1st for $159.99 USD. Find it on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and HP.com.

Learn more about Tango Terra here, and visit our online press kit here .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

Media Contact



Vanessa Forbes, HP

Vanessa.Forbes@HP.com



www.hp.com/go/newsroom

1 Compared to the majority of in-class A4 home color and mono inkjet cartridge and ink tank printers and all-in-ones <$430 USD. Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab September 2019 research study commissioned by HP, based on research survey of printer manufacturers’ published specifications, documentation and press releases as of 09/01/2019 and not confirmed by lab testing. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker - Final Historical 2019Q2. Sustainable printing system defined by: zero carbon impact, carbon offset included (HP offsets the carbon impact of HP Tango Terra manufacturing and transportation, electricity use, paper and Original OEM cartridge consumption), 40% recycled content packaging, 100% curbside recyclable packaging, and EPEAT Gold ecolabel. For details see: keypointintelligence.com/HPTangoTerra and https://h20195.www2.hp.com/v2/GetDocument.aspx?docname=c06472536.

2 For more information on the Amazon project, visit https://www.naturalcapitalpartners.com/projects/project/alto-mayo-redd

3 HP Tango Terra made with more than 30% recycled content by weight of plastic. Original HP XL64 ink cartridges made with 48-73% recycled plastic based on empty weight of cartridge.

4 Based on monthly subscription cost using only all pages in plan vs. cost per page of most color inkjet printers < $399 USD. Color inkjet printers are selected by market share of IDC CYQ1 2019 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker Final release. Standard cartridge CPP is as per the Gap Intelligence Ink Monthly (5/12/2019) 201905Wk2 report.

5 For details, see hp.com/go/instantink

6 Based on plan usage, Internet connection to eligible HP printer, valid credit/debit card, email address, and delivery service in your geographic area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99efe6f6-3496-4303-9421-84b018e8a196

HP Tango Terra HP Tango Terra is the World’s Most Sustainable Home Printing System



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.