Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Annual Share Owners’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the closing of the market.



The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251. Please reference conference ID 1836429. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com .

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com .

The company’s Annual Share Owners’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (EST). The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Kimball Electronics, Inc. Headquarters at 1205 Kimball Blvd. in Jasper, Indiana.

Registered Share Owners as of the September 4, 2019 record date are entitled to submit proxies or vote in person at the Annual Share Owners’ Meeting.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:

Adam W. Smith

Treasurer

Telephone 812.634.4000

E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com



