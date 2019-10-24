Micron Helps Water.org Connect 10,000 People in Need of Safe Water and Expand Global Funding Model

$125,000 Grant To Benefit Communities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICRON INSIGHT — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it will provide a $125,000 grant and advanced computing expertise to Water.org as part of its philanthropic focus on supporting basic human needs in the communities in which Micron operates. The grant from the Micron Foundation will give approximately 10,000 people access to safe water and sanitation and expand the reach of Water.org’s solution, empowering people through access to affordable financing.

Micron’s Advanced Computing Solutions (ACS) team will apply its deep learning accelerator technology to aid Water.org’s Insight and Innovation team in uncovering key financial patterns and other loan process metrics to better identify loan partners and recipients.

“Water is a critical resource for so many activities, none more important than human health,” said Micron Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana. “By committing our financial resources and expertise in high-performance computing solutions, Micron aims to empower Water.org to gain faster data insights that will expand the organization’s reach and influence to ensure broader access to clean, safe water.”

Micron ACS offers the industry’s leading technology for high-performance computing, which is critical to solving some of the world’s biggest data challenges.

“Micron’s support is essential to helping us scale our solutions, which breaks down the financial barriers between people living in poverty and access to safe water and sanitation,” said Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org. “Micron’s grant will directly improve the lives of around 10,000 people, while Micron’s Advanced Computing Solutions team will help us further leverage our data, focus our efforts and accelerate our progress.”

Micron unveiled its partnership with Water.org at Micron Insight 2019 , an event that brought together industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers to explore a world activated by data.

Micron’s commitment to Water.org builds on the STEM-focused Advancing Curiosity grant program announced in 2018 at Micron Insight , to address some of society’s biggest challenges regarding basic human needs.

About Micron Technology, Inc., and the Micron Foundation

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Since its founding in 1999, the Micron Foundation has contributed over $100 million through philanthropy and people to communities where our team members live and work. The Foundation and Micron's corporate giving are driven by the Micron Gives organization with grants, programs and volunteer efforts focused on promoting science and engineering education and addressing basic human needs. To learn more, visit micron.com/foundation and follow the Foundation on Twitter @MicronGives.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 22 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, we’ve been providing women hope, children health and families a future. Learn more at: http://water.org.

