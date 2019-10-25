Paul Peloquin, Wichita, Kansas, Tech Entrepreneur, Launches Personal Website

Paul Peloquin of Wichita, KS, launches a website this October as a platform to share his expertise within the tech industry as an innovative software developer.

WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Peloquin of Wichita, Kansas, today announced the launch of a new personal website. The site will offer up-to-date information on Mr. Peloquin, trending tech news, as well as his diverse expertise on a variety of topics pertaining to software development.

Since 1983, Paul Peloquin has been building his repertoire as a prominent programmer and software developer in the tech industry. Working as both a consultant and lead software developer on several revolutionary projects for businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local tech startups in Wichita, Paul Peloquin has a proven track record of exceeding expectations in a timely manner.

In recent years, Paul Peloquin has generated exciting momentum both in wearable tech as well as mobile Bluetooth technology. Mr. Peloquin was a key influence behind the groundbreaking Modality Keyboard for smartwatches, which has been featured by Samsung Editors on multiple occasions. Additionally, his expertise with Bluetooth has helped propel Smart Connect Outdoor as a leader and influencer within Sports Fishing. In the last year, he has been the key inventor on a project where artificial intelligence is utilized to help families think about process, and plan for those difficult life-ending situations. The patent is currently on file with the USPTO.

Before settling down in Wichita, Paul Peloquin graduated from Fort Hays State University and received a Doctorate from Oklahoma City University. In his spare time, he enjoys mentoring and teaching young tech professionals, is an avid reader, and enjoys spending time with his family.

For more information and the latest content, please visit: https://www.paulpeloquinwichita.com/



