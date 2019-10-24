TeleSense to Expand into Australian Grain Market as Marcus Kennedy Joins Advisory Board

The TeleSense Logo

The Board now includes eight thought-leaders spread across academia, industry, and data science

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleSense announces its expansion into the Australian grain market by adding Marcus Kennedy, former Chief Development Officer (CDO) of GrainCorp, as a member of its Advisory Board.

After adoption of its stored-grain monitoring solutions in the US and EU, TeleSense is setting its sights on the Australian grain market. Kennedy will help guide TeleSense in that process. As CDO of Australia’s largest grain handler, GrainCorp, Kennedy brings broad commercial executive experience across the grain value chain, and has developed and implemented growth strategies in several sectors. While at GrainCorp, Kennedy led global corporate strategy and business development, implementation, governance, and cultural change programs across the international agri-business group. He also established and led its successful innovation program over 5 years, with investments in AgTech accelerators, VC Funds and several grain industry start-ups, including in Silicon Valley. He also led a successful A$600m merger/integration and growth strategy to create a new business.

TeleSense plans to leverage Kennedy’s experience and knowledge of the Australian agriculture industry to expedite implementation of its grain storage solutions across the country. “Now that TeleSense is successfully deployed on-site with over 400 customers in the US and EU, Australia represents the next strategic market for us to target,” stated Naeem Zafar, TeleSense founder and CEO. “Having someone as experienced and successful as Marcus is tremendous for our initial business development and market penetration activities.”

Kennedy is also excited about TeleSense’s trajectory, stating, “TeleSense is an exciting new tech company taking a refreshingly innovative approach to monitoring stored grains. Their hardware and software products are perfectly suited for the unique challenges faced by our grain handlers in Australia and New Zealand. I am looking forward to amplifying their current traction and expanding upon their previous international successes.”

Kennedy is the latest addition to an already impressive list of industry and academic advisors. Other advisors include: Bobby Pelz, Co-founder of McDonald and Pelz Global Commodities, the world’s largest cash grains broker; Kerry Cebul, founding member of SLM Partners’ U.S. organic farmland investment and management firm; Pavel Danilov, Russia and Eastern Europe AgTech investor who previously managed Skolkovo Ventures’ AgTech fund and agricultural investments at ONEXIM Group; Alice Wheelwright, a Nabisco, Coca-Cola, and Ecolab veteran, touching all levels of communications and marketing; Dr. Seth Naeve, Professor of Agronomy at the University of Minnesota; Dr. Kenneth Hellevang: researcher at North Dakota State University in the area of grain drying, storage, and handling, focusing on post-harvest engineering; and Dr. Digvir S. Jayas, distinguished Professor and Vice President at University of Manitoba, with research focusing on stored grains.

About TeleSense: TeleSense is a Silicon Valley startup digitizing the post-harvest grain supply chain. Utilizing advanced IOT sensors, we provide grain managers with actionable insights about their stored grain, so that they can make storage decisions easily, quickly, and accurately. Our easy-to-use sensors and app work together to continuously monitor grain and automatically send issue alerts to users. This helps mitigate spoilage, infestation, and grain quality degradation. TeleSense also retrofits traditional temperature cable systems to integrate them with their fully wireless software ecosystem. Better data leads to better grain, and TeleSense helps users acquire better data.



