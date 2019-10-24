AgTech Scientific Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Hemp Cultivation Facility and Ag Processing Center

AgTech Scientific will Celebrate its Grand Opening and the Creation of 271 Jobs

PARIS, Ky., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Scientific announced it will be hosting a Grand Opening of its 2 million square foot indoor Hemp Cultivation Facility and Ag Processing Center in Paris, KY on Friday October 25, 2019. The event will take place at 1077 Cane Ridge Road, Paris KY 40361. Doors open at 11:30am. Invite only. With over 300 people attending, is at capacity.



AgTech will feature keynote speakers during the celebration including Senator Steve West, Representative Matt Koch, Lexington Police Chief Mark Bernard, Ret., and UK Researcher Dr. Amanda Adams. Guest speakers are subject to change.

The company will host a catered event for guests while presenting keynote speakers from Kentucky community, academic, and economic leaders, followed by a guided tour of the High-Tech Greenhouse and Ag Processing Center. There will also be an option to tour the Extraction & Manufacturing Center (in a separate location) for those interested after the Grand Opening event.

There are approximately 300+ community members, farmers, businesses leaders and officials scheduled to attend the Grand Opening. The first 50 attendees are guaranteed a ticket to the UK football game vs Missouri on Oct 26. The company will also be providing over 200 swag bags featuring authentic UK Beanie Hats and more, sponsored in part by local businesses.

AgTech Scientific President Michael J. French says, “These are exciting times for everyone at AgTech Scientific. We are supported by community leaders, top level researchers, financial institutions and most importantly by our farmers. We couldn’t have chosen a better place to build our business than the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Media is strongly encouraged to notify the company at the contact below if attending with camera equipment to ensure mobility and accessibility.

About AgTech Scientific

Headquartered in Paris, Kentucky, AgTech Scientific is a vertically integrated food supplement company with CBD and hemp-based derivatives as its key ingredient(s) for sale both in bulk and in its proprietary consumer packaged goods lines of products under the R2S brand.

The Paris, KY High-Tech Greenhouse facility spans over 2 million square feet, includes a complete AG Processing Center, and year-round cultivation. The Extraction & Manufacturing Center less than 10 miles away is under construction to be able to convert up to 14,000 lbs of hemp flower into over 500kgs of bulk formulates per day with phase one to complete in late 2019.

The AgTech family includes partners and subsidiaries in 13 states for additional indoor/outdoor growing, hemp extraction, consumer packaged goods manufacturing and distribution.

In 2017, the company signed a 3-year master agreement with the University of Kentucky to research AgTech’s CBD formulations’ safety, efficacy, dosing, and delivery methods through quantitative and qualitative clinical studies for product claims.

To learn more about AgTech Scientific, visit our website at http://www.agtechscientific.com/ or contact corporate communications at:

Jessica Scott

Director of Corporate Communications

jessica@agtechscientific.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements herein relating to the Company constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including production and/or sales of medical marijuana, quantities of future medical marijuana production, anticipated revenues in connection with such sales, the overall projected size of the market, completion and/or expansion of production facilities, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of production not yet determinable, and other key management assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and involve risk and uncertainties relating to the Company’s historical experience with regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, and other uninsured risks. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward- looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Contents are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. The information in this news release is qualified in its entirety.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/430fb78f-9367-4d3e-a75f-e087931102e1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b0667f2-32fc-4891-b46e-1fdeaf16fdef

AgTech Scientific Processing Center and Greenhouse, Paris, Kentucky 200,000 square-foot hemp processing center, 1.8 million square-foot hemp year-round greenhouse



