Creative Writing Contest Celebrating Women and Rewarding Fun Food Too Launches

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative writing contest " Celebrating Women ' to enjoy life and have fun for good According to Recruiting for Good, and Rewarding LA Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Every month, we will be rewarding cooking classes, dining, and pop-ups too. Our monthly fun creative writing contest is open for men who celebrate women too."How to Participate and Earn Fun Food Rewards Must live in Southern California.1. Every month, a different subject will be chosen for the writing contest (takes 15 minutes to participate).2. Men and Women can attend one of our fun monthly social parties and submit handwritten entries in person; or take a picture of handwritten entries and email to sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com.3. Group of moms, will select a winner; and R4G will reward a cooking class, dining, or pop-up event.Winner can enjoy, gift, or share reward.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding for kids, families, and professionals in LA. ...join today to have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



