The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Unveils Completion of Multi-Million Dollar Renovation to Community

PORT CHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was proud to unveil their newly-renovated healing center to the community. The historic ribbon cutting event was spent alongside Westchester County’s leading physicians and respected partners in care, as The Enclave team toured guests through the center’s newly-completed patient care areas, healing suites and Urban Zen Integrative therapy suite, and rehabilitation gymnasium.“Our entire team has put so much effort into achieving our premier status. We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to share this prized moment with our partners in care and the entire community,” shared Jacob Barber, Administrator of The Enclave at Rye.The Enclave at Rye’s state-of-the-art rehabilitation gymnasium features some of the most advanced training equipment known to the world of skilled nursing. The gymnasium was designed for post-acute patients to build strength, endurance, and physical skill sets after a procedure or hospital stay.A HydroWorx underwater treadmill has also been installed in The Enclave at Rye’s physical therapy suite to offer recovering patients care planned sessions for building stamina and improving overall endurance. Patients who are recovering from hip or joint replacements, orthopedic procedures, or are in need of physical strength building, benefit from unparalleled training modalities that support an active recovery through personalized attention and care.The Enclave at Rye’s completed renovations was headlined by the center’s announcement of their five-star rating for quality measures and outcomes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “This moment and acknowledgement for our entire team is a tremendous testament to the success and dedication that our professionals offer every day to our patients, families, and guests,” shared Helen Spillane, Director of Nursing Services at The Enclave at Rye. “This is a beautiful honor; we love what we do.” Spillane recently celebrated 23 years of service and dedication to the facility.The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports patients, families, and professionals from all disciplines in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.To schedule a community tour or for VIP press opportunities, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience for CareRite Centers.



