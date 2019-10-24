Harbor Life Settlements wants seniors to know that they can get a Free Estimate to see what their life insurance policy is worth in cash.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Insurance is an Asset That Can be Sold for Cash Harbor Life Settlements wants seniors to know that they can get a Free Estimate to see what their life insurance policy is worth in cash.Most seniors don’t know that their life insurance policies may hold the key to easing financial pressures in retirement. Many retirees live on a reduced, fixed income. They suffer the stress of not only meeting day-to-day living expenses, but also the strain of trying to cover the costs of long-term care and other medical bills. Add to these issues, sharply rising life insurance premiums, and it’s easy to see why retirement can be a time where financial worries can be a daily struggle for many seniors.Selling a Life Insurance Policy for Cash is Better Than Getting Nothing Upon Cancellation or Letting the Policy LapseHarbor Life Settlements would like all seniors to know that their life insurance policies are assets that they can tap to live better right now. The idea behind a life insurance policy is to buy financial protection for one’s loved ones, in the event of one’s death. But, if for any reason a person doesn’t need life insurance anymore (beneficiaries are financially independent, for example), then seniors have the option of canceling their policies. There’s actually a much better option: selling the life insurance policies for cash.If seniors let their life insurance policies lapse or cancel the policies, then they receive no money - nothing; no rebates or cash back. They will have paid premiums for years, or perhaps decades, with no benefit paid in the end. Since this is not a cost-effective choice, Harbor Life Settlements would like to help all seniors see what their policies are worth in cash. This Free Valuation service lets people see what they could get for their policies; and in some cases, it is a substantial amount of money.Harbor Life Navigates the Valuation Process in Weeks, Not MonthsFirst, Harbor Life Settlements will take some steps to establish eligibility. Seniors need to be at least 65 years old and own a life insurance policy worth at least $100,000. Once that information and any necessary medical records have been received, Harbor Life works with its network of brokers and providers. Within just a few weeks, Harbor Life will receive the cash offer for the policy, and deliver it to the policy owner. Harbor Life Settlements streamlines the entire policy valuation process, so seniors don’t have to navigate the process themselves; which could take many months.Once seniors have the cash price for their policies, it’s totally up to them to sell, or wait until a later time. What they do with the money is completely up to them. They can use it to relieve the strain of day-to-day expenses, take a trip; help their children with their dreams; meet the costs of long-term care; and more. Even if seniors don’t wish to sell their policies right away, they can find out how much cash they could get, and use that knowledge to help them make decisions down the road.Seniors Can Get Their Free, No Obligation Policy Valuation Started TodayHarbor Life Settlements encourages all seniors to call 1 (800) 694-0006 today. One call can get the Free Valuation process started. There’s no obligation to sell, and seniors could potentially get a lot of money for their life insurance policies, plus escape high monthly life insurance premiums.For more information on Harbor Life Settlements’ Free Life Insurance Valuation service, please contact:Contact Harbor Life SettlementsJessi Groganjessi@harborlifesettlements.com(800) 694-0006+1 (800) 694-0006About Harbor Life SettlementsHarbor Life Settlements has over 30 years of experience in the industry, gaining them a reputation as a trusted source for those looking to sell their insurance policy for cash. Their qualified agents understand the complexities of the industry and are ready to consult with policyholders about any questions they may have. Visit their website for a free estimate or to learn more about the various services they provide, including life insurance policy valuations, viatical settlements, and life settlements.



