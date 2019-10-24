New Restaurant, The Hadley, to Open Friday at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 25, a new restaurant will open on Philadelphia’s most artistic mile. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway boasts many cultural institutions along its broad boulevard, and soon, it will add The Hadley to its list of places to visit.

Opening in the East Tower at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences, The Hadley will honor midcentury sensibilities while paying homage to 1959, the year Park Towne Place was completed. The community was designed by Milton Schwartz and constructed between 1957 and 1959. In 2011, the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places and in 2014, Aimco made a multimillion dollar investment for its redevelopment and restoration. Park Towne Place now features a 20,000 square foot retail center and swim club, permanent and rotating art exhibits, a dedicated art studio, and more.

“In designing The Hadley, we knew we were aiming to create a unique offering in an exciting setting,” said Kelly Nagel, Regional Vice President of Redevelopment for Aimco. “The restaurant is an extension of our residents’ living rooms, the Parkway and a worthy neighbor to some of the country’s most prestigious cultural institutions.”

Operated by New York restaurateur Joseph Smith of Bobby Van’s fame, The Hadley menu features innovative shared plates and comfort foods presented with well-crafted cocktails, including sea and land fare, pastas, and vegan options. The restaurant, which seats around 80, will open for dinner only for the first few weeks before extending to lunch and brunch service.

Beyond its midcentury modern bar and lounge, the restaurant will open a large patio in the spring that offers both casual seating and formal dining on raised patios around a custom fireplace. The space offers a variety of dining options, from a casual lounge for cocktails and small plates to a more formal dining area as well as a chef's table view of the kitchen for an intimate dinner for two.

“The Hadley was developed with residents in mind and we hope to become a favorite for our neighbors, businesses and institutions along the Parkway,” said operator and restaurateur Joseph Smith. “We are eager to open and excited to invite the community in for this culinary experience.”

1959 was a pivotal year in the evolution of American culture: we celebrated our growing economy over evening cocktails; we discovered a comfortable elegance in our furniture, art, and style that thanks to democratized design, made its way into our homes. The Hadley is a tribute to this era of invention and the spirit of optimism of the 50s and 60s.

The Hadley is accepting reservations on its website, TheHadleyRestaurant.com, and will open to the public Friday at 4:30pm. The space is also available for private meetings, receptions, and events.

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Philadelphia is a primary market for Aimco, which owns and manages nine apartment communities and more than 2,700 apartment homes in the area. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments with 129 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

