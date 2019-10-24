Solo.io Named a Gartner 2019 Cool Vendor for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, MA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2019 Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services report by Gartner, Inc.[1] : https://www.gartner.com/doc/3970416 .



“We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “We feel this validates our vision of enabling modernization to and operation of microservices, serverless and service mesh technologies and are laser focused on continuing to innovate in these areas.”

This is the third major recognition Solo.io has received this year. Solo.io was named one of the hottest startups by CRN and was named a company to watch in 2020 by SD Times.

Solo.io was founded in 2017 and has open sourced popular projects like Gloo, a modern Envoy Proxy based API Gateway, Squash for debugging microservices and SuperGloo for service mesh orchestration. In December 2018, Solo.io emerged from stealth at KubeCon where it launched Gloo Enterprise which builds on top of open source Gloo to provide additional security, policy and management capabilities for the API gateway environment.

In May 2019, Solo.io released the first industry hub dedicated to service mesh to accelerate adoption, advance innovation and foster collaboration: https://servicemeshhub.io . Solo.io also introduced a new project, Gloo Shot, a controlled chaos engineering tool to complement Squash in improving and managing the health of modern applications.

Also in May, Solo.io announced a collaboration with Microsoft for the Service Mesh Interface (SMI) specification and the first reference implementations of this specification in the Service Mesh Hub and SuperGloo. Service mesh is an innovative cloud native technology available from Istio, Linkerd, AWS App Mesh, HashiCorp Consul and others that abstracts application level networking from the application code.



About Solo.io

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc .

[1] Gartner, Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services , by Christopher Trueman, Adam Preset, Rashmi Choudhary, Lane Severson, 17 October 2019 (report available to Gartner subscribers)

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

