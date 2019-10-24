Great Northern Advisory Team Joins Armanino to Strengthen Firm’s CFO Advisory Practice

Dallas-Based Consultants Led by Industry Veteran Caroline Stovall Help Growing Companies Optimize Finance and Accounting Operations and Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP , one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the Dallas-based Great Northern Advisory team will join Armanino with Caroline Stovall joining the firm as partner to lead the firm’s CFO Advisory practice effective November 1, 2019. The Great Northern Advisory team is made up of 15 seasoned consultants with decades of experience in a variety of Big Four, consulting and operational roles, including as CFOs and controllers.

“In a constantly changing business landscape, CFO Advisory solutions have never been more important for business success. This is a practice area that Armanino is committed to expanding to meet the needs of our clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “The Great Northern Advisory team bring deep expertise in healthcare, accounting process transformation, system implementations, acquisition integrations, interim financial management, accounting support, private equity and transaction advisory services that perfectly complement our CFO Advisory practice. We are excited about what they add to our existing team of more than 50 consultants around the country dedicated to maximizing value and future-proofing organizations with support at every stage of their lifecycle.”

The Great Northern Advisory team will work with clients from across the country and will be based in Armanino’s Dallas office, bolstering the firm’s ability to meet the needs of the fast-growing Texas marketplace with local expertise. Armanino’s CFO Advisory practice is built on the idea that the CFO is ultimately a strategist who can affect positive change through tools and resources that can make them both an innovator and an influencer at their organization. The CFO Advisory team helps CFOs with critically important business enhancements and transactions through a full spectrum of offerings including business valuation, compensation and benefits planning, equity management consulting, forensic accounting, IPO readiness, lease accounting, M&A advisory, revenue recognition, technical accounting and more.

“Armanino is a great fit for our team, because the firm recognizes the importance of a strategic CFO organization – something that is at the core of our practice,” said Caroline Stovall, managing director and founder at Great Northern Advisory. “We look forward to the opportunity to help more companies optimize their operations and reach their business goals at Armanino.”

Prior to joining Armanino and leading Great Northern Advisory, Caroline held a variety of finance positions including vice president of accounting at US Anesthesia Partners, interim corporate controller at NorthStar Anesthesia and tenures at Riveron Consulting, BDO and KPMG.

To learn more about CFO Advisory solutions at Armanino, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/consulting/cfo-advisory/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.



