Calcium Carbonate Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Introduction/Market Overview:

2013-2028 Report on Global Calcium Carbonate Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Calcium carbonate can be found in different minerals such as pure calcite, aragonite, and vaterite. Limestone, marble, chalk, and travertine also contain varying quantities of calcium carbonite. The minerals that it is found in are found in the earth’s crust. It is essential to various industries. Calcium carbonate is used as an additive and is processed in many different particle sizes in order to be used as a low-cost filler to enhance the properties of its end products.

One of the major uses of calcium carbonate is in the building and construction industry. It is also used to construct roads and is a basic ingredient of the cement industry. In addition to the above, calcium carbonate has applications in the purification of iron. It is also used in the gas and oil industry. Calcium carbonate’s main growth can be attributed to it replacing fillers, talc, and kaolin in the paper industry because of its lower price.

In 2018, the global calcium carbonate market size was valued at $20.26 billion. It is estimated to experience a CAGR of 7.1% between from 2019 to 2025. Paper products in hygiene and packaging applications are driving the demand up for calcium carbonate.

Important Key Players Analysis: Omya, Imerys, Minerals Technologies, Huber Engineered Materials, Calcium Products, Mineraria Sacilese, Fimatec, Takehara Kagaku Kogyo, Nitto Funka, Sankyo Seifun, Bihoku Funka Kogyo, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, APP, Formosa Plastics, Keyue Technology and more.

Segmentation:

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented based on type, region, and application. When looking at type, the global calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). When looking at application, the market is segmented into paper, plastics, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, water treatment, construction, and others. When looking at region, the global calcium carbonate market is spread across five regions which are Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the calcium carbonate market due to the increasing construction activities in the market. Increasing economic activities are also expected to drive the demand up for calcium carbonate.

The largest pulp and paper producing country in the world is China. This is because 22.5% of the land area can be classified as large forest reserves. Other factors that influence the market are a modern and highly-mechanized industry. In addition to the above, labor is cheap in China. The Chinese government is initiating afforestation efforts which is increasing the forest cover.

Overall, the increasing demand for different end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in the calcium carbonate maekrt to increase at a high rate during this forecast period.

Industry News:

The global calcium carbonate market is projected to grow by $9.9 billion and is driven by growth which is compounded at 5.4%. The Indian market of calcium carbonate is expected to exceed a valuation of $700 million by the end of 2025. Close to $1 trillion has been invested on infrastructural development in India during 2012-2017. This has been backed by favorable government plans as well as foreign direct investment that shows no signs of decreasing which has resulted in a forecast for the increased demand of calcium carbonate in India over the next nine years.

