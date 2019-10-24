Wearable Display Markets, 2024 | Growing Adoption of AR/VR Devices Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Display Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global wearable display market is projected to witness a CAGR of 19.47% to grow to US$5,445.479 million in 2024 from US$1,872.99 million in 2018.



The rising disposable income is pushing the demand for wearable products such as smartwatches and head-mounted display devices. The shipment of fitness bands and other health tracking wearables has been witnessing a steady increase, on account of the demand from a growing proportion of the population that is becoming health conscious.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of AR/VR devices along with the incorporation of small LED displays in wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness band is projected to boost the wearable display market. While technological advancements in wearable technologies are also anticipated to widen up the growth opportunities and drive the wearable display market over the forecast period.



The wearable display market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, panel type, industry vertical and geography. By product type, smartwatches along with head mounted display is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced products. By industry vertical, consumer electronics is anticipated to grow substantially on account of the rising demand for electronic devices like smartwatches, smartphones, etc., along with the growing manufacturing of the same in developing countries.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth on account of the rising disposable income which in turn is leading to increased demand for consumer products including electronics. In addition, various government initiatives in countries like India which promote manufacturing in the country is expected to attract major manufacturers which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market for wearable display in the coming years.



The major players profiled in the Wearable Display market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Kopin Corporation, Au Optronics Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd., eMagin, Inc., HannStar Display Corporation, and Lumus, Ltd.



Drivers

Increasing adoption of OLED displays in smart watches

Growing demand for smartwatches and bands

Restraint

Stringent government regulations

Industry Update

In February 2019, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Launched new line-up of Galaxy wearables Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Smart Watches

5.2. Smart Bands

5.3. Head Mounted Display



6. WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. OLED

6.2. LED



7. WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET BY PANEL TYPE

7.1. Flexible

7.2. Micro-Display

7.3. Rigid



8. WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. Consumer Electronics

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Military and Defense

8.4. Others



9. WEARABLE DISPLAY MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. North America

9.1.1. USA

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. United Kingdom

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. Israel

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. South Korea

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Others



10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

10.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

10.2. Recent Investments and Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.2. BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

11.3. LG Display Co. Ltd.

11.4. Kopin Corporation

11.5. Au Optronics Corporation

11.6. Japan Display Inc.

11.7. Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

11.8. eMagin Inc.

11.9. HannStar Display Corporation

11.10. Lumus Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf2oz7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.