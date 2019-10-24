DOE Selects 49 U.S. Graduate Students To Pursue Research At DOE Laboratory

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science has selected 49 graduate students from across the nation for its 2019 Solicitation 1 cycle for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program.

The SCGSR program provides supplemental funds for graduate awardees to conduct part of their thesis research at a host DOE laboratory in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist within a defined award period. The award period for the proposed research project at DOE laboratories may range from 3 to 12 consecutive months.

“These graduate student awards prepare young scientists for STEM careers that are critically important to the DOE mission,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “We are proud of the accomplishments these outstanding awardees have already have made, and look forward to following their achievements in years to come. They represent the future leadership and innovation that will allow American science and engineering to continue to excel in the 21st century.”

Graduate students currently pursuing Ph.D. degrees in areas of physics, chemistry, material sciences, biology (non-medical), mathematics, engineering, computer or computational sciences, or specific areas of environmental sciences that are aligned with the mission of the Office of Science are eligible to apply for the supplemental research awards provided by the SCGSR program. The research projects are expected to advance the graduate awardees’ overall doctoral work while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the DOE laboratories.

Awardees were selected from a diverse pool of university- based graduate applicants. Selection was based on merit peer review by outside scientific experts.

The complete list of the 49 awardees, their institutions, host DOE laboratory/facility, and priority research areas of projects is available HERE.

