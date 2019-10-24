Duane "Dog" Chapman Films Marketing Spots at Ethema's ARIA Treatment Center

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, FL, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), a provider of healthcare services, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Addiction Recovery Institute of America, LLC (“ARIA”), reports that Duane “Dog” Chapman (“Chapman”), star of Dog’s Most Wanted airing on the WGN network, spent several days in Florida visiting the Company’s campus and filming material for commercials endorsing ARIA. Chapman has built a reputation of helping people turn their lives around, especially those suffering from addiction. His personal story is one of recovery and redemption, and he has endorsed ARIA as a unique and compassionate recovery center for helping those struggling with addiction.



"I am in the business of catching people, but I am also in the business of helping people," said Chapman. "ARIA is one of the best at what they do. The facility and staff are here to change people's lives- just like I am. People need to know that anyone can turn their life around, they just might need a little help. ARIA and I are here to do that."

ARIA has built a program of care that ensures that its clients will receive long-term care through a combination of residential care and virtual long-term outpatient care. ARIA’s first facility is a 120-bed treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a team of employees dedicated to helping individuals live better lives free from addiction.

“We were fortunate to spend a few days with Dog and were very pleased to see how passionate his fans are. Our clientele were very excited to hear him speak and were very inspired by his passion for recovery,” said Shawn Leon, CEO of Ethema.

In addition to his visit at the facility, Chapman spent one day in the studio, taping material for a television advertisement endorsing ARIA and taped several podcasts for one of his projects called Agents of Recovery with Scott Jones. ARIA is a sponsor of the podcasts.

The substance abuse treatment market in the U.S. was $35 billion a year in 2015, according to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA)

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCQB: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last six years and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world-class programs and techniques with its expansion in the United States. The Company currently has under thirty employees and operates in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com andwww.ariafl.com

