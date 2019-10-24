LiquidX Exceeds $23 Billion of Volume Since Inception; September Revenues Up 162% Year Over Year; Expands Broadridge Relationship

/EIN News/ --



Executive Summary:

Transaction volume over $23B since 2016 and over $2B in Q3-2019

Revenues up 162% year over year for September and 106% year to date

Over 200 credits traded across the platform to date, including 117 in Q3, an increase of 120% year over year

LiquidX strengthens its strategic relationship with Broadridge Financial Solutions

New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LiquidX, the global network for illiquid assets, today announced trading volume surpassed $23B since the company’s inception and that September revenues were up 162% year-over-year. The network also continued to expand – the number of credits traded over the platform reaching over 200 since inception and 117 in Q3 alone, an increase of 120% year-over-year. “The power of our network continues to increase, with the addition of new clients, new credits traded, and new products launched,” noted Jim Toffey, CEO at LiquidX. “We are very pleased with our growth this year and we’re looking forward to a great fourth quarter to close out the year strong.”

LiquidX is announcing that it strengthened its operational infrastructure by deepening its partnership with global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge will handle all cash management on the platform. Mr. Toffey stated, “LiquidX is excited to partner with Broadridge, as they are a leader in the space and this partnership provides us the scalability and global footprint we require to meet our client’s needs.”

In addition to handling cash management, Broadridge is a strategic partner and significant investor in LiquidX. Mr. Toffey continued, “This new agreement leverages one of Broadridge’s core strengths, cash management processing, and provides our customers with the peace of mind that their funds are being handled by a company that processes over U.S. $7 trillion of volume per day.”

About LiquidX

Through its leading technology and diverse network of global participants including major corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers, LiquidX provides an efficient and flexible platform for participants to transact across the trade finance, working capital and trade credit insurance asset classes in one place. LiquidX has executed over $23B of trade volume and processed $92B in post trade settlements since 2016. For more information about LiquidX, please visit www.liquidx.com.





