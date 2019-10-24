EllaLink achieves major project milestones: marine survey, manufacturing and operator licenses

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that it has been granted operator licenses by the Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações (ANATEL) in Brazil and the Autoridade Nacional de Comuniçaões (ANACOM) in Portugal. With marine survey operations completed and commencement of manufacturing activities the EllaLink system is on track for being ready for service in 2020.



Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, said: “Award of the telecom operator licenses in Brazil and Portugal is a significant regulatory step for the EllaLink project. We remain fully committed to offer to the market a unique optical platform between Europe and Latin America that will go ready for service by the end of next year.”

EllaLink is a state-of-the-art optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route, linking the major terrestrial and subsea hubs in Europe and Latin America. The EllaLink system integrates terrestrial fibers with a subsea system that directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.



The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fiber pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis.

To learn more visit ella.link



Press contacts EllaLink: info@ella.link

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10143679-6ccb-4966-9aad-8a78262e4f0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/891a31ca-e926-4988-a608-3ebe514d5d6c

R.V. Ridley Thomas EGS marine survey works R/V OGS Explora Elettra marine survey works



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.