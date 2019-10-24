FogHorn Presents Edge AI for Industrial Use Cases and Mobile Devices at IoT Solutions World Congress 2019

Company showcases live demonstrations of edge-based, real-time analytics and machine learning for yield optimization, sensor fusion, and predictive maintenance use cases

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of intelligent edge computing software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its participation at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on October 28 - 31, 2019. FogHorn will exhibit the capabilities of its Lightning™ Edge AI platform for industrial use cases at the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) Pavilion in Hall 2, Stand 541.

At the show, FogHorn will also demonstrate its redesigned VEL® Studio with extended capabilities, which empowers operational technology (OT) professionals to create sophisticated analytic expressions without programming expertise. FogHorn CTO Sastry Malladi will be presenting at two education sessions during the show, as well as at AWS’s IoT and Blockchain Networking Event .

FogHorn’s participation plans are as follows:

Session - Enabling The IoT Startups : CC1, Room 1.3 (#W3) Malladi will join the “Enabling The IoT Startups” workshop on Mon., Oct. 28, from 13:00 - 16:00 CET at CC1, Room 1.3. During this session, a variety of IoT startups will showcase the challenges they are tackling and the success stories of their accomplishments. The venture arm of these companies and other VC firms will also highlight how they evaluate and collaborate with these IoT startups.

: CC1, Room 1.3 (#W3) Partner Event - Real-world IoT Use Cases Leveraging AWS and Edge AI/ML Technology : Carrer de Tànger Hotel, Barcelona FogHorn will join the “IoT and Blockchain Solutions with AWS” event on Mon., Oct. 28, from 15:45 - 16:30 CET at the Carrer de Tànger hotel. During this event, FogHorn will discuss real-world edge AI use cases — highlighting how edge intelligence complements AWS cloud infrastructure and cloud-hosted data science and machine learning (ML).

: Carrer de Tànger Hotel, Barcelona Session - Powering Android In The IIoT : Room 4 (#MF-09) Malladi will host “Powering Android In The IIoT: Leveraging ML, AI For Improved Operational Outcomes And Device Life” on Wed., Oct. 30, from 18:15 - 19:00 CET in Room 4. This session will showcase how industrial organizations can deploy edge computing to enhance Android-powered devices with real-time analytics, machine learning and AI and improve efficiency without requiring cloud connectivity.

: Room 4 (#MF-09) The Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion : Hall 2, Stand 541 FogHorn will demonstrate some prominent industrial use cases at the IIC Pavilion, including: VEL Studio Demo: Deriving actionable insights from streaming control and sensor data with a newly introduced drag-and-drop library of over 100 built-in code blocks Winder Demo: Detecting early defects from winding machine data with edge-based analytics and machine learning Flare Demo: Conducting root-cause correlation analysis of real-time video and audio data for oil and gas organizations, along with sensor fusion capabilities, which provides the ability to process and infer on multiple data streams of different types Pump Demo: Monitoring pressure and other conditions related to pump health to prevent damage and costly downtime Door Demo: Optimizing elevator performance for smart buildings with predictive maintenance

: Hall 2, Stand 541

“Industry analysts estimate industrial IoT connections to overtake consumer IoT connections by 2025, and edge computing will play a significant role in the accelerated digital transformation of industrial organizations,” said Malladi. “Every year, the IoT Solutions World Congress highlights the very latest technology innovations in IoT and IIoT deployments – and we’re excited to showcase how our edge AI platform brings value to our customers across the globe.”

Visit the Industrial Internet Consortium Member Pavilion (Hall 2, Stand 541) to meet with a FogHorn representative. To learn more about FogHorn’s planned presentations at the IoT Solutions World Congress 2019, visit https://www.foghorn.io/events .

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge computing software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kyra Tillmans

ktillmans@10fold.com

+1 925-271-8214



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.