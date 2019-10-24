Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sonim Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) investors who purchased common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

In May 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 4.07 million shares of common stock at a price of $11.00 per share.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.30, or nearly 47%, to close at $3.76 per share on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, Sonim stock was trading as low as $3.39 per share, a nearly 70% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) that the Company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonim common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

