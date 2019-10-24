Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. and Red Arts Capital Announce Acquisition of Sunset Pacific Transportation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and CHINO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, partnered with Red Arts Capital, a leading investment firm focused on supply chain and industrial related companies, to acquire Sunset Pacific Transportation, based in Chino, California.



Granite Creek’s investment in Sunset Pacific Transportation was made from its $200 million fund, Granite Creek FlexCap II, L.P. (“FlexCap II”). Within FlexCap II, Granite Creek expects to invest in a total of 15-20 companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness. Granite Creek plays an active role with the leadership of its portfolio companies and serves as a trusted advisor and partner. Sunset Pacific Transportation is the first California-based company in its current portfolio.

“We see significant benefits and value in partnering with Red Arts Capital for this investment. They have a proven track record of success in the logistics industry and will bring valuable operational, financial, and business development experience to Sunset Pacific,” said Brian Boorstein, Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. “Sunset Pacific’s distinctive business model delivers a high-touch, cost effective service to its customers. That unique combination and an excellent, long-tenured management team position the Company well for expansion.”

“As we explored acquisition partners, Granite Creek’s flexible capital and its focus on helping businesses grow, combined with Red Arts Capital’s expertise in transportation and logistics made them an ideal team for us,” said Josh Craig, CEO of Sunset Pacific Transportation.

“We have had a long relationship with Granite Creek and we are thrilled to partner with them and the team at Sunset Pacific Transportation,” said Chad Strader of Red Arts Capital. “We are excited about opportunities that will arise through our combined areas of expertise.”

About Sunset Pacific Transportation

Sunset Pacific Transportation, based in Chino, Calif., is a leading logistics provider. It provides a critical link to its customers’ supply chain and is relied on by hundreds of shippers nationwide.

About Red Arts Capital

Based in Chicago, Red Arts Capital is a leading investment firm focused on supply chain and industrial related companies. Its objective is to invest in privately-owned, primarily family-owned, and multi-generational businesses with solid business fundamentals and a strong track record and reputation.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in banking, private equity, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

