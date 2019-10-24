Intelligent Lighting Control Systems Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Intelligent Lighting Control Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Intelligent Lighting Control Systems Market 2019

Intelligent Lighting Control Systems are intelligent network-based systems. They can control or regulate the lighting level, quality, and pattern based on the requirement of the users. The lighting control system comes equipped with different communication systems, input & output devices, sensors, and more such useful components. Initially, standard switches were used to control the lights. They generally work in only two ways, i.e., on or off. That means they offer the same amount of lighting when turned on.

However, the intelligent lighting system lets the users change the light’s intensity, color, lighting pattern, and more. The system doesn’t just help in enhancing the user experience, but also help in reducing electricity expenses. Different manufacturers have also introduced some advanced intelligent lighting systems which can offer customized lighting setting and provide the users with a tailored lighting solution for any room or space. As per the report, various factors are now driving the growth of the global intelligent lighting control market.

The Top manufacturers covered in this report

General Electric Company

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Belkin International, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Lightwave PLC

Elgato Systems

LiFI Labs, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Company, Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

The system offers more advantages over the traditional lighting systems, which are operated by switches. On the other side, the systems are quite energy-efficient and more economical. The low price of LED lights will also boost the growth of the market. It is forecasted that by the end of 2024, World Intelligent Lighting Control System market will reach a market size of approximately USD 5 million. Besides, the market is expected to witness a growth at the CAGR of 13 percent to 20 percent during the forecast period.

Global Market Segmentation of The Product

In this report, the segmentation of the Intelligent Lighting Control Systems market is done based on component type, end-users or applications, and geography. Based on type, the market is split into LED- Light Emitting Diodes Lights and Lamps, HID- High-Intensity Discharge Lamps and Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps. Among all these LED lights and lamp segment covers maximum market share. Considering its end-users, the market is segmented into Industrial, Residential, and Commercial. As per the commercial report, the segment comprises the majority of the market share. It is more than 40 percent of total intelligent lighting control market.

Geographical Market Segmentation of the Product

Speaking about the Intelligent Lighting Control Systems market's geographical segmentation, the market is split into different major regions. These are Latin America, United States, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, Europe, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and MEA-Middle East and Africa. Among all these regions, it is expected that North America region will contribute the highest revenue to the global market during the forecast period. On the other hand, experts have estimated that the Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing market for such a system across the world due to increasing demand for LED lights in this region and growing industrialization.

Latest Market News

Hubble Incorporated, a leading manufacturer, designer, and seller of electrical and electronic products, has recently launched its new LED lighting solution which can be used in different residential and non-residential construction. The new solution NX Distributed Intelligence platform offers an effective lighting control solution. The system functions using wired, wireless, and hybrid connectivity.

