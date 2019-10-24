Baby Toys Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

New Market Study Report “Baby Toys Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” Added On Wiseguyreports.Com .

Introduction/Market Overview:

Toys are an essential aid for the emotional and mental development of children. They are an integral part of growing up and there is a huge market for baby toys. Infants learn a lot by observing and interacting with things around them. Toys function as an effective tool in cognitive development. There are age appropriate toys that facilitate learning by adding a fun element to it. The functionality of the toy has to match the motor skills they have acquired.

Movies act as a catalyst and serve as a driver of the global baby toys industry. New releases of animated movies spur the demand for baby toys based on movie characters. Licensing deals between the manufacturers and movie makers have opened up a huge market for toys. Besides traditional advertising, e-commerce boom and social media have also facilitated the toy sales around the world. Novel methods of featuring toys in merchandise promotion campaigns have accelerated the growth of this sector. Partnerships with food establishments to promote baby toys sales have proved to be hugely successful.

The market report on the global baby toys market provides a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing plants, capacity and production, revenue and market share of key players. Details such as recent developments, market concentration, and expansion plans are shared in the report. Important information such as consumption figures, import and export data, and production details of major manufacturing units serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders interested in the baby toys industry. The data will be useful for strategic planning and expansion in the current and emerging markets.

Important Key Players Analysis: Hasbro, Fisher-Price, Vtech Holdings, Brevi, Chicco, Kids II, Mothercare, Newell Rubbermaid, LEGO and more.

Market Segmentation

The baby toys industry is a dynamic one and is constantly evolving. To gain a better understanding of the information highlighted in the report, the target market has been categorized by region, type and application. Segmentation of the market on the basis of type of the toy manufactured include Electronic, Soft, Educational and Other toys. Market categorization on the basis of the end user or application: the end user being infants (0-6 months), who have a fascination for bright and colorful objects; older babies (6 months - 1 year) who have just begun to move around and explore and toddlers (above 1 year old).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis conducted based on the market development trends of the global baby toys industry highlight the changing market scenario, challenges, trends, growth opportunities and factors influencing the supply and demand. Statistics on market share, cost and manufacturing process analysis are shared in the report. Focus is on the manufacture and consumption of baby toys in the key regions of North America, Europe, Japan, South East Asia, China and India. Market dynamics details, challenges, market drivers, validation of market size, degree of concentration, production and competition amongst the top players are the principal factors in the comprehensive analysis.

Key Stakeholders

Baby Toys Manufacturers

Baby Toys Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Baby Toys Sub component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Industry News

157-year old US toy retailer FAO Schwarz has opened the doors of its new 22,000 square feet location in London. The Oxford Street location marks FAO Schwarz’s largest flagship store in the world. It will now house more than 2000 product lines. The expansion is part of the international game plan and the company will shortly open its second European store in Dublin.

