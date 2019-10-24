Cellwize RAN Automation and Orchestration Platform in Cooperation with VMware, to Enable 5G Automated End-to-End Assurance

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellwize Wireless Technologies Ltd. (Cellwize), a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration, today announced that it is working in cooperation with VMware to provide a network-wide 5G automated assurance solution from the core, through the RAN and to the edge. Communication service providers (CSPs) can benefit from a holistic view of the network, enabling them to leverage network intelligence to predict outcomes, and rapidly optimize configurations to provide service resilience and a superior customer experience.



The 5G experience of the future is being created right now, and the existing assurance systems of today are not adequate for the network-element complexity and the large data volumes associated with robust 5G services. Cellwize’s RAN intelligence technology, in cooperation with VMware’s Smart Assurance, an automated service assurance solution, provides operational intelligence and collective management of optical, virtual and physical networks. Cellwize RAN automation and orchestration platform delivers an orchestrated ‘zero-touch’ deployment, configuration, optimization and healing of mobile networks across the landscape of vendor and wireless technologies.

“At Cellwize, 5G is not the future, it is now. Cellwize RAN automation and orchestration technology with VMware Smart Assurance can give CSPs end-to-end control of mobile services. We are excited to bring our leading-edge technology to the table and be a key enabler of 5G deployments worldwide. We are honored to do it alongside an esteemed technology provider like VMware,” said Ofir Zemer, CEO of Cellwize.

“As CSPs are now adapting for the 5G rollout, the ability to have end to end visibility and control across the entire network – from RAN to the core and edge networks – alongside with ongoing intelligence and automation is a must in this new reality,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president, solutions, Telco & Edge Cloud business unit, VMware. “Network intelligence and management have been focus areas for VMware, and Cellwize’s RAN automation and orchestration platform with VMware Smart Assurance may help further extend these capabilities for our customers.”

About Cellwize

Cellwize is a leading provider of Mobile Network Automation solutions. Beginning life as a cloud-based Centralized Self-Organizing Networks (C-SON) provider, Cellwize has evolved its technology into a wider automation architecture that orchestrates ‘zero-touch’ closed-loop functionalities across a multitude of vendor and wireless technologies. Cellwize solutions are enabling the 5G journey for customers across North America, Latin America, Europe and APAC.

For more information, visit http://cellwize.com/ or contact info@cellwize.com , read the latest posts at http://www.cellwize.com/news and follow the company on Twitter: @cellwize .



VMware and Smart Assurance are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

