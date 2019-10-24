Global $163M Composite Rollers Market by Fiber Type, End-use Industry, Resin Type, and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Rollers Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Others), End-Use Industry (Mining, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Film & Foil Processing), Resin Type, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Composite Rollers Market is estimated to grow from $127 million in 2019 to $163 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.



This market study covers the composite rollers market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as fiber type, resin type, end-use industry, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The composite rollers market comprises major manufacturers such as Lorbrand Composites (South Africa), NEPEAN Conveyors (Australia), Pronexos (Netherlands), Double E Company LLC (US), Artur Kpper GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Flexible Steel Lacing Company (US), Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited (Japan), Conveyor Products & Solutions (Australia), Beijing HaoSheng Transmission Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Amalga Composites, Inc. (US).

Carbon fiber is projected to register a higher CAGR, in fiber type segment, between 2019 and 2024



Composite rollers manufactured using carbon fiber is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by carbon fiber composite rollers, such as high strength, lightweight, and superior tension control among others. Additionally, the high demand from the pulp & paper and textile industries is one of the primary reasons behind the high growth of carbon fiber composite rollers.



The mining industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



The composite rollers market will register the highest CAGR in the mining industry. Composite rollers are significantly utilized in the mining industry as they provide excellent strength, low inertia, reduced vibration & noise, and consumes low electricity. In comparison to steel rollers, composite rollers are extremely lightweight and not need to be replaced frequently, which leads to reduced downtime and better productivity.



APAC accounted for the largest market share in the composite rollers market



APAC is expected to be the major market for composite rollers during the forecast period. Increasing demand for composite rollers for mining, pulp & paper, and film & foil processing industries is driving the growth of the composite rollers market in APAC. China and Australia lead the market for composite rollers in the APAC region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall composite rollers market and the subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Composite Rollers Market

4.2 Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

4.3 Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Lightweight Rollers to Optimize the Efficiency of Machinery

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Composite Rollers in the Mining and Pulp & Paper Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Composite Rollers Than That of Other Metal Rollers

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Composite Rollers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Efficient Production Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Repairability and Recyclability

5.2.4.2 Slower Adoption in Applications Such as Food Processing, Glass, and Textile

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass

6.2.1 Growing Usage in the Mining Industry is Driving the Demand for Glass-Based Composite Rollers

6.3 Carbon

6.3.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Rollers Hold the Majority of the Market Share

6.4 Others



7 Composite Rollers Market, By Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoset

7.2.1 High Demand From APAC is Driving the Growth of Thermoset Segment

7.3 Thermoplastic

7.3.1 Thermoplastic is the Fastest-Growing Segment in the Market



8 Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mining

8.2.1 Mining is the Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry for Composite Rollers

8.3 Pulp & Paper

8.3.1 Pulp & Paper Industry is the Major Consumer of Composite Rollers

8.4 Textile

8.4.1 Superior Properties of Composite Rollers are Responsible for the Growing Penetration in the Textile Industry

8.5 Film & Foil Processing

8.5.1 Efficiency of Lightweight Rollers is the Major Factor Behind the High Adoption in the Film & Foil Processing Industry

8.6 Others



9 Composite Rollers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Composite Rollers Market, By Region

9.3 North America

9.3.1 North America Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

9.3.2 North America Composite Rollers Market, By Resin Type

9.3.3 North America Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry

9.3.4 North America Composite Rollers Market, By Country

9.3.5 US

9.3.5.1 Demand for Lightweight, Low-Noise Composite Rollers in the US is High in the Pulp & Paper Industry

9.3.5.2 US Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

9.3.5.3 US Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry

9.3.6 Canada

9.3.6.1 Shifting Traditional Roller to Composite Rollers to Improve Production Processes and Reduce Overall Cost in End-Use Industries

9.3.6.2 Canada Composite Rollers Market, By Fiber Type

9.3.6.3 Canada Composite Rollers Market, By End-Use Industry

9.4 Europe

9.5 APAC

9.6 Rest of World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Product Offering

10.3.2 Business Strategy

10.4 Market Ranking

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Acquisition

10.5.2 Joint Venture & Partnership



11 Company Profile

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

11.1 Lorbrand Composites

11.2 NEPEAN Conveyors

11.3 Double E Company LLC

11.4 Artur Kpper GmbH & Co. KG

11.5 Flexible Steel Lacing Company

11.6 Pronexos

11.7 Katsura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Limited

11.8 Conveyor Products & Solutions

11.9 Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology Co. Ltd.

11.10 Amalga Composites Inc.

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.11.2 North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

11.11.3 Imperial Rubber Products Inc.

11.11.4 Mec Industries SRL

11.11.5 Belle Banne Conveyor Products

11.11.6 Narvik Composites As

11.11.7 Advanced Composite Products & Technology Inc.

11.11.8 Tribotech

11.11.9 Inometa GmbH

11.11.10 Reglass S.R.L.



