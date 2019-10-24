World B2C Cross-Border Delivery Market 2019: Size & Growth (Historical & Forecast), Competition, Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2C Cross-Border Delivery Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on services designed for retailers and consumer brands who wish to sell internationally, requiring effective delivery services to consumers in other countries.



The main focus is on Europe, North America and China - which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery. It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally:

The size of the market

Historical growth rate

Our forecasts for future

Key drivers of the segment - in particular, the growth of online retail - are also analysed.



The report describes the competitive landscape:

How it differs between Europe, North America and China

What the main categories of companies involved are

How they differ, their strengths and weaknesses relative to each other

The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.



Summary



Cross-border B2C delivery services have been developed to fill a gap between high-end, B2B express services and basic, untracked postal services



Historically, international delivery in western markets was offered by:

The integrators (UPS, FedEx, DHL), who provided a rapid, secure and fully tracked service, but at a high price point aimed at business users.

Postal operators, who generally provided a basic service which was far slower, did not have tracking but was priced at a level which worked for B2C transactions.

Neither of these services had a good fit with the needs of retailers selling internationally, in ever-greater quantities.

Cross-border B2C services do not typically have end-to-end operations but work with a network of partners to provide delivery in the destination countries which they deliver to.



In addition to arranging delivery, some cross-border specialists provide other services to make it easier for their retailer clients to sell internationally such as:

Website localisation and translation

Customer support

Foreign currency payments processing

In China, the very large volumes of international parcels are mainly smaller, low value items.



Historically, delivery was carried out by China Post through its partnerships with other postal operators (UPU / EMS).



China post still has a large share but other carriers now compete.



Market size and growth

Online retail is now over $2.5bn globally, with the largest countries being China, the US, UK, Germany and France

Our estimate is that there were almost 3bn cross-border B2C parcels sent in 2018 with China and Europe accounting for around 1bn each. Cross-border represents c.5% of online retail globally, but 20% in Europe

Growth has been rapid and, given online retail forecasts for further growth in the future, we expect it to continue. Effective cross-border delivery services will play an important part in enabling growth

Key market trends

International expansion by leading retailers/marketplaces

Increased use of faster / higher quality delivery services by retailers

Increasing quality and diversity of last mile services providing greater convenience and flexibility for the consumer

Carrier shift from the hub and spoke to web' operational structure supports faster delivery

Carrier market gradually becoming more concentrated with share shifting from single-country independent players to integrators and postal operators

Important regulatory changes



Two key areas of regulatory change are significant for this market:

The ending of the EU de minimis for VAT in 2021

Changes to UPU Terminal Dues

The most likely impact of these is on items shipped from China to western consumers.

Overall volumes of small, low value items are likely to fall

Other carriers should be able to capture a larger share as the price advantage enjoyed by postal operators is reduced.

Competitive landscape

Cross-border services are provided by several different types of companies, some of whom also carry out other adjacent activities

B2C resellers (eg B2C Europe, P2P) cover multiple international destinations using a large network of partners who provide delivery in the destinations they serve

Destination specialists (eg Boxberry, NAQEL Express) are often the international arm of a carrier based in the destination they are serving, hence use their own delivery operations rather than those of partners, giving them scale to be competitive

E-Commerce platforms (eg eShopWorld, Pitney Bowes Cross-Border) offer cross-border shipping as part of a broader range of services to enable domestic retailers to sell internationally

Carrier services (Most B2C carriers) are improving as carriers recognise that they have missed an opportunity to serve the fastest-growing segment of their customers' business

Postal operators (eg Asendia, Spring) offer cross-border shipping using own operations and partners who are typically other post offices

The largest customers typically make purchase decisions on a country-by-country basis with smaller / medium-sized customers more likely to give all their international business to a single provider.

Key purchase criteria are the ability to deliver the required service and price.

Switching barriers are modest, with a couple of weeks typically needed for IT integration.

The report includes profiles of the following groups:

B2C Europe

Easyship

GFS

International Checkout

P2P Mailing

Sendcloud

Seven Senders

Shipcloud

Shippo

Whistl

wnDirect

Boxberry

DPEX

NAQEL Express

Amazon

eShopWorld

FedEx Cross Border

Global-E

Jagged Peak

Pitney Bowes Cross-Border

UPS i-Parcel

Air Business

Asendia

Landmark Global

Spring

What are the sources and methodology?

The report is based on:

Interviews with senior-level contacts in the market

In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant parcels market drivers

Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry

Extensive research using published and online sources, such as eMarketer, which we use for online retail forecasts

Our own experience of advising both companies and investors in the cross-border delivery segment and in the parcels market more generally

Information from these sources has been analysed and combined to produce findings and conclusions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

About this report

Summary

Contents

List of charts and tables

2. Cross-border B2C delivery services

Market structure (Europe / US and China)

Historical provision

New business models

Key market trends and regulatory developments

3. Market size and growth: historical and forecast

Online retail growth

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - historical

B2C parcels market value

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes - forecast

4. Competitive landscape

Key market players

Comparison of cross-border B2C business models

5. Profiles

List of Charts and Tables

Online retail revenue: main global markets / $bn

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes / m parcels per year

Cross-border as % of total B2C volumes

B2C parcels market value: main European markets / bn

B2C Cross-border parcel volumes / bn parcels per year - forecast

Cross-border delivery landscape (Europe / North America)

Types of cross-border B2C carriers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrthmt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

