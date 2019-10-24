The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COF, MDP, FTCH and RUHN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Class Period: February 2, 2018 to July 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Capital One Financial Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the COF lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

Throughout the class period, Meredith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MDP lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH)

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

During the class period, Farfetch Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FTCH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

Ruhnn Holding Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RUHN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



