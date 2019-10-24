Crawford & Company® Named Exclusive Provider of CAT Claims for Frontline Insurance®

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, is pleased to announce that Frontline Insurance® has named Crawford as their exclusive provider for Catastrophe claims.



Crawford’s Catastrophe Services has managed global and domestic disasters for over 50 years. Recognized as the industry’s leading independent adjusting resource, Crawford has continued to deliver rapid, reliable and scalable services with one of the largest trained and credentialed field networks.

“We are thrilled to partner with Frontline to continue to enhance its customer experience. With award-winning innovations like our Total Property solution and ability to scale quickly based on need, we can aid Frontline in successfully managing customer losses so that they can remain focused on delivering the highest value and service to its customers,” said Ken Tolson, U.S. president, Crawford Claim Solutions.

“Crawford & Company is an industry leader in driving innovative solutions that solve real-world problems. We know that Crawford has the experience, knowledge and resources to ensure our customers receive unmatched quality and rapid response,” said Westley McCall, Frontline’s chief innovation officer.

Rohit Verma, Crawford’s global chief operating officer added, “We are committed to restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities, and our partnership with Frontline will allow us to offer support when their customers need it most.”

To learn more Crawford’s Partnership with Frontline Insurance or the Total Property Solution, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com .

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

About Frontline Insurance®

Frontline® serves residential and commercial property owners throughout the Southeast United States including: Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Frontline specializes in innovative insurance products for primary, secondary, seasonal, and commercial property owners. For more information, please visit www.frontlineinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Kiara Reynolds-Westry

Crawford & Company

Email: Kiara_reynolds-westry@us.crawco.com

Phone: 404-300-1617

Diana Tibor

Frontline Insurance

Email: dtibor@flhi.com

Phone: 407-708-6004







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.