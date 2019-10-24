weatherXchange® Lists Citadel Energy Investments Ltd. as a Protection Seller on the weatherXchange Platform

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C. and HARPENDEN, United Kingdom, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weatherXchange, the platform which helps companies access index-based weather protection, is pleased to announce its cooperation with Citadel Energy Investments Ltd., part of the Citadel organization.



Citadel Energy Investments Ltd. will join weatherXchange as a Protection Seller equipped to respond to price requests received via the weatherXchange Platform and provide weather risk protection directly or indirectly through an intermediate broker.

David Whitehead, Co-CEO said, “We are delighted to have Citadel Energy Investments Ltd. join weatherXchange as a Protection Seller. The addition of Citadel to our platform is the latest milestone in the continued growth of the weather derivatives market and a reflection of growing demand for weather-focused risk management solutions among non-traditional Protection Sellers. As the market continues to grow, we expect weatherXchange to expand as a hub of market activity for Protection Sellers, Broker-Advisers, and Hedgers.”

Citadel Energy Investments Ltd. will join eleven other Protection Sellers providing weather risk coverage via the weatherXchange platform.

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999.

The weatherXchange Platform links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access climate risk protection. weatherXchange provides free access to thousands of worldwide quality weather data sets and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. These can then be sent at a click of a button to multiple Protection Sellers for pricing. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

About Citadel

Citadel is a leading investor in the world’s financial markets. For over a quarter of a century, Citadel has sought to deliver industry-leading investment returns to clients including corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, public institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. Citadel’s global team works to help clients’ capital fulfil its greatest potential across a diverse range of markets and investment strategies, including fixed income & macro, equities, quantitative, commodities and credit. For more information, visit Citadel.com .

