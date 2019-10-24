Exclusive speaker interview with OnDigital Health Consulting released for Disruptive Technologies in Pharma 2020

Disruptive Technologies in Pharma Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Karl Hess from OnDigitalHealth Consulting to present at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference in London on the 20th and 21st January

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is delighted to present the launch of the Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference taking place on the 20th – 21st January 2020, in London. The conference aims to explore topics in relation to big data and machine learning and how it transitions into the digital realm with new and innovative technologies implemented in pharma. Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will provide industry leaders with the unique opportunity to hear first-hand how the pharmaceutical industry is being shaped by developments in AI, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain, while newer categories such as Prescription Digital Therapeutics begin to offer truly disruptive benefits.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 31st October is available www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/EINpr5 As the event draws closer, SMi had a discussion with Chairman Karl Hess, Managing Director, OnDigitalHealth Consulting regarding his views and expectations on the conference and on the current developments within the industry.Karl Hess is a digital health and population health management platform ecosystem builder, leader, investor and evangelist, as well as a subject matter expert on the topics of successful digital health business models, commercialization, investment and technologies, having interacted directly with hundreds of digital health companies over the last 10 years. Karl is currently Founding Managing Director of OnDigitalHealth Consulting, LLC, a specialized strategy consulting firm which he founded to serve the burgeoning and rapidly diversifying digital health industry.Snapshot of Karl’s Interview:What is your background in disruptive technologies and how do you contribute to driving healthcare disruption with your everyday work?“Well, with over 25 years in the healthcare and life sciences industries, the majority of which were focused on innovation and value creation, I've had the opportunity to do a lot of different things. I've worked with and for hundreds of companies in the space, helping to develop and commercialise solutions across software, hardware, SaaS / PaaS, cloud, healthcare information technology (HIT), digital health, population health management (PHM), interoperability, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), wearables, remote patient monitoring (RPM), telemedicine, clinical decision support (CDS), Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, pharmaceuticals…”What do you consider as drivers of digital transformation and why do you think there is a need for such changes in the global healthcare landscape?“Several factors come to mind, including the rapid pace of technological innovation, which has greatly impacted the availability of data - coming from a myriad number of sources today - and the handling, management, storage of and access to this data..."• Joseph Dalton, Global Lead Digital Health Solutions and Medical Outcomes, Novartis• Umair Aslam, e-Health Lead, MSD• Dr Andrew Bate, Senior Director, Analytics Team Lead, Pfizer• Bhushan Bonde, Head of IT - Early Solution Innovation Development, UCB• Vladimir Anisimov, Principal Data Scientist, Amgen• Jessica Shull, European Lead, Digital Therapeutics AllianceFor the full interview and event details with the complete speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download on the website www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/EINpr5 Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.