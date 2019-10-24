Global Animal Feed Additives Market Is Expected to Reach $31.38 Bn by 2025: Says AMR

Rise in demand for processed meat has increased the demand for additives in the animal nutrition and feed industry, which, in turn, has driven the market growth. The poultry segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017. The region across Asia-Pacific is projected to remain lucrative through 2018–2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global animal feed additives market was estimated at $19.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $31.38 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for processed meat has swelled up the demand for additives in the animal nutrition and feed industry, which, in turn, has propelled the market growth. On the other hand, different government restrictions toward use of certain synthetic additives and rise in production cost of effective feed additives curb the growth of the animal feed additives market to some extent.

The amino acids segment to lead the trail by 2025-

Based on additive type, the amino acids segment contributed to one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to rule the roost throughout the estimated period. The feed acidifiers segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout 2018–2025.

The poultry segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on livestock, the poultry segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during 2018–2025. At the same time, the aquatic animals would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2025.

Asia-Pacific to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2017, generating more than one-third of the total market. The same province would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the estimated period.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global animal feed additives market include Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company,Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Addcon Group, Aliphos Belgium S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

