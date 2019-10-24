Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is all Treats this Halloween with Black Light-Activated Large Pizza Boxes and Free Delivery Nationwide

One Lucky Guest Will Win FREE Large Pizza and FREE Delivery for a Year, Valued at $1,500

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween is one of the most popular days of the year for pizza delivery, and Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, is offering a plethora of treats to celebrate. The hot fast casual chain announced today that it will offer free delivery nationwide, available through blazepizza.com and the Blaze Pizza mobile app, and will release hundreds of Large Pizza boxes across the country that reveal a secret message under black light.



Embracing the Halloween spirit, these custom pizza boxes look just like Blaze Pizza’s standard Large Pizza boxes, but when exposed to black light, secret messages, including “Bone Appétit,” “Creepin’ it Real” and “Dare to Open” are revealed. Those that receive a black light-activated pizza box and post it to social media tagging @BlazePizza and using the hashtag #BlazeHalloweenSweeps will be entered to win a number of prizes, including:

One (1) Grand Prize – One (1) Free Large Pizza delivered for free each week for a year, valued at $1,500, to keep the pizza party going 52 weeks straight

One (1) First Prize – Ten (10) Free Large Pizzas delivered for free to host a pizza party with their crew

Ten (10) Second Prizes – One (1) Free Large Pizza

Official rules can be found here .

To make Halloween even sweeter, Blaze is offering free delivery nationwide from October 28 through November 7, available through the Blaze Pizza website and app. Guests can also snag a Large Pepperoni Pizza, crafted with scratch-made dough and real pepperoni – no added nitrites here – for just $8.95 when ordered online from participating U.S. locations.

“Blaze Pizza was recently ranked as ‘America’s favorite pizza chain,’ and we’re excited to upgrade Halloween parties across the country with a better delivery pizza,” said Daniela Simpson, GM, Digital Growth Division. “No frozen dough or scary processed ingredients here. Blaze Pizza is all about serving up real food this Halloween and all year long.”

Launched in September, Blaze’s new Large Pizzas are similar to its 11-inch pizzas – made with fresh dough and real ingredients – but their larger 14-inch size, cut into 8-slices, make them perfect for sharing. Large Pizzas are available exclusively online for delivery and carryout.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. At any of Blaze Pizza's nearly 340 restaurants, which stretch across 41 states and 6 countries, guests can customize one of the many "chef-inspired" Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.



Blaze Pizza was recently named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain is backed by the private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and instagram.com/blazepizza.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Blaze Pizza, LLC

(949) 981-0757, josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e071449-e07b-4078-84ae-bb07ef84abbd

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is all Treats this Halloween with Black Light-Activated Large Pizza Boxes and Free Delivery Nationwide Blaze's Black Light-Activated Large Pizza Boxes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.