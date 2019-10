TPC Group Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will post its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on its website on Wednesday, November 6 at 1 p.m. EST (12 p.m. CST) and that it will host a conference call for holders of its 10.5 percent senior secured notes, analysts and prospective investors on Thursday, November 7 at 10 a.m. EST (9 a.m. CST). Financial results and conference call details will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor section of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com .



About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 75 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

