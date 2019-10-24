School is in Session, But Students Still Don’t Have the Money They Need – New Study Reveals What Students Are Actually Doing About It

A new study by Ascent Student Loans measures students’ preparedness to pay for college for the 2019-2020 year.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when the cost of higher education is in the spotlight, Ascent Funding, LLC, an award-winning, private student loan company that gives students more opportunities to pay for college with or without a cosigner, surveyed college students to measure how prepared they feel to meet the financial obligations for the 2019-2020 academic year based on the actions they took during the summer months.

Ascent found the majority of college students wish they would have done more to financially prepare for the upcoming academic year. Of the college students surveyed, 62% wish they would have applied for more scholarships and/or grants while 38% wish they would have worked a summer job.

Other Key Findings from the Study Include:

Majority of college students surveyed (52%) did not apply for scholarships this summer because they did not think they qualified – 49% shared they were not aware of the opportunity.

– 49% shared they were not aware of the opportunity. Nearly one-third (31%) of college students entered the 2019-2020 academic year with credit card debt – 13% entered the academic year with over $1,000 of credit card debt.

– 13% entered the academic year with over $1,000 of credit card debt. About 21% of college students did not anticipate receiving their funds in time to pay for college-related expenses before the school year started – 45% of college students who didn’t receive their funds in time considered starting a new job or increasing work hours while another 40% considered asking a family/friend to cover the cost.

– 45% of college students who didn’t receive their funds in time considered starting a new job or increasing work hours while another 40% considered asking a family/friend to cover the cost. College students demand more resources on financial wellness to be more informed on how to pay for college – 57% want more education on how loans and credit work and 48% want more options to apply for a loan on their own.

“It’s evident college students need more support and resources on how to budget and manage their college-related expenses,” said Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer at Ascent Student Loans. “We’re seeing more students take financial responsibility for their college education and it’s critical we provide the tools they need, empowering them for greater financial success.”

Ascent has remained at the forefront of understanding student sentiment around financial responsibility, which can be seen in their 2018 and 2019 national studies on college students’ perceptions of paying for college. They have also incorporated financial education in to their loan application process since the company began, however, this study confirms students need more. As a result, Ascent launched budgeting and financial wellness resources on their website and expanded their YouTube channel to include “how to” videos by college students with tips to survive (and hopefully thrive).

About the Study

Allison+Partners Research + Insights surveyed 1,002 individuals who met the following parameters: between ages 18 and 26, currently or will be enrolled full time at a 4-year university for the 2019/2020 academic year, and they or their parents have taken out a loan to fund their education. The survey was fielded using the Qualtrics Insight Platform, and panel was sourced from Lucid. Fielding was executed between August 19-22, 2019. The information collected in this survey is not intended as a definitive statement on the subject addressed. Rather, they are intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or legal opinion on specific facts. Further, the views of this survey should not be considered representative of the views of Ascent, Allison+Partners Research + Insights, or anyone other than the participants.

About Ascent Student Loans

Ascent is built around one guiding principle: Student loans should expand possibilities, not limit them. That’s why Ascent created a new private student loan program that gives students more opportunities to qualify for a loan, with or without a cosigner. Ascent loans are originated by Richland State Bank, Member FDIC. Ascent encourages transparency and financial wellness by incorporating financial education into the application process, preserving the notion that an education is an investment where students and families should understand the return on their investment relative to the cost. Ascent offers benefits (such as 1% cash back, scholarships, a Refer a Friend Program, a Rewards Program, and more) as well as free resources that set students and families up for financial success.

