U.S. Bank Selects Cardtronics to Expand In-network ATM Access for Customers in Charlotte, N.C. Metro area

78 ATMs in Charlotte-area CVS stores to be branded U.S. Bank

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it enters the fast-growing Charlotte, North Carolina, market, U.S. Bank has been working with Cardtronics to place its brand on ATMs in 78 CVS Pharmacy stores across the greater Charlotte area – creating an immediate and impactful brand presence that provides U.S. Bank customers with cash access involving no transaction or surcharge fees, while simultaneously offering a powerful platform to reach prospective and current customers.



The ATM branding agreement is the first between U.S. Bank, the nation’s fifth-largest bank by asset size, and Cardtronics, the world’s largest non-bank ATM owner / operator. By placing its brand on Cardtronics ATMs, U.S. Bank is leveraging the strength of Cardtronics’ premium retail locations to build a significant service footprint in support of its expansion goals in Charlotte. The on-demand solution provides rapid speed-to-market with minimal capital requirements. The first branded ATMs were installed in early October, with each location visible on the U.S. Bank ATM locator. All 78 ATMs have been branded and are operational.

“At U.S. Bank, we are dedicated to serving our customers when and where they want, and in a variety of ways to meet their needs, and convenient access to cash is a critical component of our strategy,” said Ross Carey, U.S. Bank executive vice president, new and national markets. “With our new branch location at 201 S. Tryon in the Uptown area of Charlotte, U.S. Bank has truly arrived from a retail standpoint. Cardtronics’ expertise in terminal management coupled with access to a blue-chip retailer in CVS is exactly what we were looking for to scale up quickly to better serve our current and future customers in and around Charlotte.”

U.S. Bank has an extensive branch presence across the United States and is well known for its innovative account features and digital banking capabilities. Its first branch in Charlotte opened this month. The branded ATM sites complement the bank’s digital footprint, providing physical cash access that customers expect from their banking providers.

“Providing convenient, fee-free access to cash is critical for any financial institution, but perhaps even more so for a new market entrant. By working with Cardtronics, U.S. Bank gains immediate brand presence across a substantial retail ATM fleet that is trusted, secure and highly visible,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics EVP and Managing Director, North America. “Our branding platform is a highly efficient way to enter new markets and unlock growth at a fraction of the cost and time it would take to build out a comparable bank-owned network. We are thrilled to welcome U.S. Bank as a partner and to be able to help the bank enter the competitive Charlotte market.”

About U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $488 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 290,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

