Dwolla Adds Onfido to Partner Ecosystem for Identity Verification

Combining artificial intelligence with facial biometric technology helps businesses in the battle against fraud.

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial technology company Dwolla, Inc. is partnering with Onfido to offer its customers identity verification using artificial intelligence and facial biometric technology. Businesses in all industries are integrating Onfido into their application to add another layer of fraud protection during the user-onboarding process.

Identity verification through Onfido is done in two parts. First, by scanning identity documents using a phone or computer, Onfido Document Verification checks to ensure the ID is genuine. Then, Onfido’s Biometric Verification will verify that the document truly belongs to the person making the transaction and provides a score based on how similar the two faces are. Onfido supports more than 4,500 types of documents from 195 countries. Currently, more than 1,500 companies are using Onfido for identity verification.

As referral partners, both Onfido and Dwolla will refer prospective customers to each other for either identity verification or money movement.

“As the movement of money is increasingly democratized through payment platforms, fraudsters have numerous opportunities to use personal information gained from the Dark Web to strike quickly and efficiently to bolster their own bank accounts,” said Rick Hofmann, VP Global Partnerships & Alliances. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Dwolla to protect service providers and their clients through AI-powered identity verification. Our partnership will provide a safe, trusted and intuitive user experience that limits friction and delights customers who desire to send or receive payments globally.”

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that offers businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by U.S. financial institutions that moves $51 trillion annually. The Dwolla Partner Ecosystem was formed to provide Dwolla’s clients with access to services that can help them scale effectively.

“Verifying identities is a huge piece of any platform, which is why we’re so excited to bring Onfido into the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem,” says Stephanie Atkin, Dwolla’s VP of Marketing. “Our customers expect the very best and being able to recommend Onfido—and their innovative technology—will help our customer solve a major pain point. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Onfido.”

With Onfido and Dwolla, there’s no issue verifying this first-class partnership.

#DoMoreWithDWOLLA

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user’s government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That’s how we give companies like Revolut, Zipcar and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

For further press information or enquiries, please contact press@onfido.com

About Dwolla

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that is changing the way businesses send and receive funds. The company offers a seamless, white-label API platform to connect to the ACH Network to initiate payments.

Since 2008, when Dwolla began creating the ideal platform to move money, the company has helped move billions of dollars for millions of end-users annually for businesses of all shapes and sizes; in addition, Dwolla has been mentioned in Inc., Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Businesses that need to efficiently send or receive money and are ready for the future either use Dwolla—or they should. Learn more at http://www.dwolla.com/.

Genny Couch Dwolla, Inc. partnerships@dwolla.com Paul Jarratt Onfido press@onfido.com



