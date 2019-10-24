iperceptions Announces iper.loop, an Evolution in its Customer Experience Management Capabilities

Where closed-loop feedback meets journey analytics, iper.loop empowers brands to detect, visualize and address bad customer experiences when it matters most.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iperceptions , a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, today announced the public release of iper.loop , helping brands close the feedback loop with customers in real-time and pinpoint where in the customer journey their customers experience the most friction.



iper.loop represents a natural evolution for iperceptions’ Customer Experience Management solution, bringing together real-time closed-loop feedback with journey analytics .

iper.loop combines best-in-class messaging technology, smart segmentation, and iperceptions’ proven and tailored feedback collection methods to give brands the power to automatically:

Engage customers for their feedback after a critical event in their journey.

Trigger a support ticket, callback, SMS, email, special offer, or live chat session in real-time, informing front-line teams of experiences that need urgent action.

Visualize where in the customer journey people experience the most friction, via an interactive dashboard.

“Brands today can’t afford to let bad experiences fall through the cracks. They need the ability to detect them and act quickly,” said Pascal Cardinal, President and CEO at iperceptions. “iper.loop is another example of our flexibility and our drive to create CEM solutions tailored to what our clients need. Major brands are already reaping the rewards from iper.loop's closed-loop feedback and journey analytics capabilities, with iper.loop generating response rates 15 times greater than traditional engagement methods.”

Fountain Tire, an automotive services company with over 150 locations across Canada, leverages iper.loop to capture and identify customer feedback from their experience with a recent appointment. This allows Fountain Tire to promptly address any concerns or celebrate any successes.

“Ensuring our customers have great experiences at each of our locations is vital to us. Partnering with iperceptions helps us achieve this,” said Kristi Dubeau, General Manager, Marketing at Fountain Tire. “iperceptions works with us to tailor iper.loop to our specific needs. This has been crucial for us to quickly close the loop with our customers after their appointment, helping us improve the Customer Experience at our locations and inform our overall CX initiatives.”

About iperceptions

Founded in 1999, iperceptions is a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions, guiding the world's most respected brands to become customer-centric organizations. iperceptions uses Enterprise-class technology and an expert-guided approach to transform feedback into insights that empower brands to deliver optimal experiences across the customer journey. iperceptions offers a full range of solutions tailored to their clients’ unique needs, and which are powered by a team of experts that has managed 1000s of customer feedback programs in 35 languages for Automotive, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Finance, Education and Telecommunications brands.

